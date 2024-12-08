On Thanksgiving, before the eyes of the nation, the Chicago Bears were responsible for as baffling an example of situational football mismanagement as has been seen in the entire 2024 NFL season. Well in range for a game-tying field goal in the final minute of regulation, the Bears inexplicably did not call a timeout -- despite having one in their hip pocket -- after quarterback Caleb Williams took a sack with 38 seconds to go. That decision, combined with the offense being slow to get the next play off, doomed the Bears to a sixth straight loss as well as coach Matt Eberflus' now former job.

Bears interim coach Thomas Brown -- mere weeks after taking over as offensive coordinator -- is tasked with picking up the pieces and salvaging what remains of Chicago's disappointing 4-8 season. To get back in the win column, the Bears must now go on the road out to San Francisco, where the 49ers are dealing with a great deal of adversity of their own.

In a continuation of their Super Bowl hangover, the Niners dropped to 5-7 on the season after being blown out by the Buffalo Bills, 35-10, in a game which also saw All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey go down for the rest of season with a knee injury. However, all is not lost for San Francisco as they remain in a tight battle for the NFC West that they can easily get back in by protecting their home turf and continuing the woes of the Bad News Bears.

Where to watch 49ers vs. Bears

When: Sunday, Dec. 8 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 8 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

49ers vs. Bears spread, odds

San Francisco is a 4-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 44 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

49ers vs. Bears recent series history

Chicago and San Francisco have traded wins in their last five matchups, with the Bears having been the victors in the most recent contest, Week 1 of the 2022 season.