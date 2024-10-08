The Minnesota Vikings appear to have avoided the worst-case scenario with running back Aaron Jones' hip injury, but there is still at least some uncertainty about his status moving forward.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday that, "it looks like we've avoided a long-term injury," via ESPN. But O'Connell also deemed Jones "week to week" and said it was unclear whether he would be ready to return after the team's Week 6 bye.

Jones was injured in the first half of the team's Week 5 win over the New York Jets in London, and replaced in the backfield by Ty Chandler. Jones handled a monster workload through the first four weeks of the season, including totaling 24 and then 26 touches in wins over the Texans and Packers -- his former team -- in Weeks 3 and 4.

He looked like his usual explosive self, and is currently averaging 5.9 yards per touch, which is tied for the best mark of his career. But at age 29 (he turns 30 in early December), it may be smart for the Vikings to ease his share of the backfield load whenever he does return, in order to keep him healthy for a potential playoff run.

Jones has missed multiple games due to injury in all but two of his seven NFL seasons, and despite missing half a game is currently on pace to surpass his career high of 285 total touches, which was set all the way back in 2019. Chandler looked like a very capable change-of-pace back last season, and even handled a significant workload in several games down the stretch. He has struggled so far this season, averaging just 3.5 yards per carry and a 38.1% success rate on his rushing attempts, but working him into the mix a bit more consistently once Jones returns could do the team some good.