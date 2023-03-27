The New York Jets have the attention of the entire NFL as they are on the doorstep of acquiring Aaron Rodgers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers. The four-time league MVP has already stated his intention of playing in New York in 2023, and now it's just a matter of the two organizations hammering out a blockbuster trade that has Rodgers changing the shade of green on his jersey.

As these front offices duke it out on the negotiating table, Rodgers is technically still a member of the Packers, which left Jets head coach Robert Saleh limited in what he could say on the matter when speaking to reporters from the NFL's Annual League Meeting in Arizona on Monday.

"To be honest, I got nothing on that one, guys," Saleh said, via SNY. "Obviously, he's still with another team so I'm just not going to talk about it. You'd always like to [have your quarterback situation resolved], but it takes two to tango, so it's just a process. We respect the process and whenever it gets done it'll get done."

While Saleh couldn't dive into the specifics on Rodgers -- even though the quarterback has publicly said he plans to play for them -- the head coach was able to reflect on the team's progress over his tenure that makes them a desirable destination for someone like Rodgers.

"We've come a long way in two years," Saleh said. "To have a guy of his caliber, and really there's a lot of guys who want to come here and play, and there's a lot of excitement around the organization and it's a cool thing to be a part of. So, hopefully we can just continue moving forward and capitalize on the momentum."

With The First Pick Newsletter With The First Pick Newsletter Prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft with the day’s big stories + mock drafts, big board updates and more. I agree to receive the "With The First Pick Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

One of those other big-name players that may also have his eyes on the Jets is free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. There is said to be significant interest between the two sides as New York looks to pair the wideout with Rodgers whenever he officially is traded to the franchise.

"He's been a fantastic receiver in this league," Saleh said of Beckham. "Everything you hear about him, he's a phenomenal person. But, again, it's just something that you're always going to turn over every stone, cross your T's, dot your I's, just make sure you're not missing an opportunity to add a great player. And there's no guarantee anything will happen, but to go in there and talk about it … we're always going to study every player on the market to make sure that we're not missing out on an opportunity to add a good player."

While the Jets do seem to be on the verge of adding multiple high-profile players to their roster, they are in limbo as we sit here today. That said, things could be changing in relatively short order, specifically as it relates to Rodgers. Once he inevitably comes aboard, New York will instantly insert itself into the Super Bowl conversation coming out of the AFC.