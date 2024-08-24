The Chicago Bears are continuing to wheel and deal as they look to construct their 53-man roster before the start of the regular season. The latest move has the club trading for defensive tackle Chris Williams in a deal with the Browns. Both teams announced the move on Saturday. Chicago is sending over a 2025 sixth-round pick in exchange for Williams and a 2025 seventh-rounder.

Williams should be considered more of a depth piece for the Bears considering his history in the NFL to this point. The 26-year-old entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Wagner in 2020. He signed on with the Indianapolis Colts and made the opening 53-man roster to begin his rookie season. However, Williams has largely jockeyed around various practice squads. He has appeared in 13 regular-season games and has totaled six tackles.

Last season, Williams spent time on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad before joining Cleveland's practice unit in mid-December. He signed a reserve/future contract with the Browns in January and spent the summer with them until this trade.

For the Bears, this is the latest in a handful of moves to bolster its defense. After missing out on former Patriots pass rusher Matt Judon (who was traded to Atlanta), the club struck a deal with the Seattle Seahawks to land edge rusher Darrell Taylor.