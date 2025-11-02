Bears vs. Bengals live updates: Will Caleb Williams light up Cincinnati, and can the Bengals respond?
Live coverage, highlights and score updates from Sunday's Week 9 matchup
The Cincinnati Bengals host the Chicago Bears on Sunday in a battle of teams looking to stay in the thick of the playoff race. Both teams enter the game with injury issues, as the Bengals have Joe Flacco dealing with an AC joint sprain while the Bears will be without D'Andre Swift and several pieces of their secondary. Given the respective strengths and weaknesses of these teams, it wouldn't be surprising if we saw some offensive fireworks.
Chicago is coming off a disappointing loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week. The Bears had forced 15 turnovers over their previous four games, but were unable to take the ball away from Tyler Huntley and Co. and got run over by Derrick Henry. At the same time, their offense piled up some yards but was unable to convert them into points, settling too often for field goals rather than touchdowns when getting into scoring range. The loss dropped them to 4-3 after they had won four consecutive games following a winless start to the Ben Johnson era. Now, they're looking to get back on track.
Cincinnati lost a barn-burner of a game last week to the New York Jets. The Bengals gave up an incredible 502 yards of offense to New York, marking the second time this year the defense has been hit up for half-a-thousand yards or more. The Bengals have now lost five of their last six games since starting the season 2-0, and need to capture a win here to remain connected in the AFC North race before it gets narrowed down to just Baltimore and Pittsburgh.
Which of these two teams will bounce back and get back in the win column? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the afternoon as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.
Where to watch Bears vs. Bengals live
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 2 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati)
- TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Odds: Bears -2.5; O/U 51.0 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Bet Bears vs. Bengals at Caesars Sportsbook, where new users get 20 100% profit boost tokens with the promo code CBS20X.
-
2:32
Week 9 On-Site Preview: Chiefs at Bills
-
2:08
Week 9 On-Site Preview: Falcons at Patriots
-
2:22
Week 9 On-Site Preview: Colts at Steelers
-
2:32
Week 9 On-Site Preview: 49ers at Giants
-
2:57
Week 9 On-Site Preview: Bears at Bengals
-
2:06
Week 9 On-Site Preview: Chargers at Titans
-
0:30
BREAKING: Ravens Trade CB Jaire Alexander to Eagles
-
0:52
Jayden Daniels Set To Return Sunday Night VS Seahawks
-
1:17
Evaluating Travis Hunter's season as two-way star heads to IR
-
1:48
How To Rebuild Dolphins After Firing GM Chris Grier
-
0:35
BREAKING: QB Mac Jones to Start vs Giants | Sun, 1 ET
-
0:48
Ravens With 45% Chance to Make Playoffs
-
1:15
Bengals With 6% Chance to Make Playoffs
-
1:05
49ers With 62% Chance to Make Playoffs
-
0:54
Texans With 31% Chance to Make Playoffs
-
1:04
Jaguars With 30% Chance to Make Playoffs
-
1:10
How can Bills turn regular-season success into postseason results?
-
0:33
Chiefs Offense In Full Force After 0-2 Start
-
0:50
Chiefs & Bills Both Looking Up At First Place
-
0:59
Lewis Brinson: 'One of the Best Games We'll Ever Witness"
-
1:05
Lewis Brinson on his former teammate: 'Miguel Rojas Deserved This'
-
0:45
NOTHING BUT GREEN: Jeremiyah Love takes it 94 yards TO THE HOUSE for Notre Dame | Highlights
-
0:15
MUST-SEE: Indiana's Omar Cooper puts Maryland DB in a BLENDER on 22-yard TD catch
-
0:27
MUST-SEE: Indiana's Devan Boykin forces fumbles, returns it for touchdown
-
0:36
Gary Danielson on Indiana: 'They Really Don't Have a Weakness'
-
1:44
Miami's Playoff Hopes Take A Hit After Loss to SMU
-
1:38
No. 1 Ohio State Continues to Impress No Matter the Opponent
-
1:28
Texas Playoff Chances Rise Following Win Against Vanderbilt
-
8:05
LSU drama: Inside the chaos in Baton Rouge