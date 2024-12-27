Bears vs. Seahawks live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch 'Thursday Night Football'

Your full holiday week of football continues with "Thursday Night Football," as Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears host the Seattle Seahawks.

While the 4-11 Bears have already been eliminated from playoff contention, the same can't be said for the Seahawks. However, Seattle can only make the postseason via an NFC West title, meaning the Los Angeles Rams need to lose out, including a loss to the Seahawks in Week 18. With a loss to the Bears tonight, the Seahawks would be eliminated. Geno Smith has an 0-6 starting record when playing on Thursdays. It's tied for the worst win percentage by a starting quarterback on Thursdays.

The Bears, on the other hand, have lost nine straight games, as Thomas Brown's audition for the full-time head coaching position is not going so well. However, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has thrown 10 touchdowns compared to zero interceptions over the last nine games. In fact, Williams has not thrown a pass to the wrong team since Week 6.

It's an NFC showdown on the day after Christmas. Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down all the action as it happens.

All NFL odds are via SportsLine Consensus.

Where to watch



Date: Thursday, Dec. 26 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Soldier Field (Chicago)

Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Seahawks -4.5 O/U 41.5