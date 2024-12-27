Bears vs. Seahawks live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch 'Thursday Night Football'

Seahawks steal lead right before halftime
Geno Smith led his offense 38 yards down the field on eight plays, and Jason Myers hit a 50-yard field goal to give Seattle a 6-3 lead heading into halftime.
Your full holiday week of football continues with "Thursday Night Football," as Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears host the Seattle Seahawks.
While the 4-11 Bears have already been eliminated from playoff contention, the same can't be said for the Seahawks. However, Seattle can only make the postseason via an NFC West title, meaning the Los Angeles Rams need to lose out, including a loss to the Seahawks in Week 18. With a loss to the Bears tonight, the Seahawks would be eliminated. Geno Smith has an 0-6 starting record when playing on Thursdays. It's tied for the worst win percentage by a starting quarterback on Thursdays.
The Bears, on the other hand, have lost nine straight games, as Thomas Brown's audition for the full-time head coaching position is not going so well. However, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has thrown 10 touchdowns compared to zero interceptions over the last nine games. In fact, Williams has not thrown a pass to the wrong team since Week 6.
It's an NFC showdown on the day after Christmas. Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down all the action as it happens.
All NFL odds are via SportsLine Consensus.
Date: Thursday, Dec. 26 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Soldier Field (Chicago)
Stream: Amazon Prime Video
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Seahawks -4.5 O/U 41.5
We have life in Chicago! Caleb Williams took his offense 67 yards down the field on 13 plays, and Santos hits from 42 yards out. Tie game.
The Bears had picked up just 25 total yards before that drive!
SEA 3, CHI 3
2:32 remaining in the second quarter
Caleb Williams threw a pretty impressive TD to Rome Odunze, but the score was taken off the board thanks to a Curhan holding.
A botched snap turns into a first down! This is what Bears fans want to see from Caleb Williams
Seattle went 71 yards on 11 plays and hit a field goal on its first possession, but that feels like ages ago.
The Seahawks have since punted three times, and picked up 54 total yards. Geno Smith has completed 7/11 passes for 58 yards, but his offense has converted just two of six third downs. Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh have rushed a combined 12 times for 77 yards. Seems like the Seahawks should just keep pounding the rock.
I want to say Zach Charbonnet is an emerging back in this league, but I also don't want to ignore that this Chicago defensive front is getting pushed around. Both can be true.
The Bears have had three drives so far. They are 0-3 on third downs, have picked up just one first down, and 25 total yards.
Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze are NOT on the same page, and I think the fault really falls on the rookie WR here.
Chicago did pick up its first first down of the game after a short pass to D.J. Moore that went nine yards on first-and-10, but the drive stalls after 16 yards gained on five plays.
Keenan Allen appeared to drop a pass on third-and-5 outside the numbers, but it wasn't the easiest catch. You could hear the Bears fans sigh as it fell incomplete.
Geno Smith fell down for a loss of nine yards on first-and-10, and the Seattle offense could not overcome that big loss.
Charbonnet did have a nice 11-yard gain off a pass on second-and-18, but Smith couldn't hit Jaxon Smith-Njigba on third-and-7.
Seattle's offense impressed on its first drive, while Chicago's did not. Roschon Johnson and D'Andre Swift picked up 5 total rushing yards on two carries, then rookie WR Rome Odunze dropped a Caleb Williams pass on third-and-5.
Rain is falling in the Windy City as the Bears offense takes the field. We'll see how long it lasts. The radar doesn't indicate this is some massive weather system.
Seattle's offense marched right down the field on this Chicago defense, racking up 53 rushing yards on seven carries split between Kenny McIntosh and Zach Charbonnet. Geno Smith went 2 of 3 for 18 yards, and his lone incompletion came in the red zone -- where the drive stalled.
11 plays, 71 yards, and Jason Myers is good from 27 yards out.
SEA 3, CHI 0
8:59 remaining in the first quarter
Seattle has picked up 39 yards so far on this opening drive. Three first downs. Charbonnet has 19 yards rushing on three carries.
Seahawks get the ball first, and we are underway
SEA: 6-7-2 ATS, Over is 8-7
CHI: 7-7-1 ATS, Under is 9-6
Seahawks: 0-3 SU & ATS vs NFC North this season
Seahawks: 0-3 SU & ATS in Primetime games this season
Caleb Williams has thrown 10 TD, 0 INT over last 9 games
Kenneth Walker III has been placed on IR, so it's Zach Charbonnet again. He's scored a touchdown in every game as starter this season.
Welcome to "Thursday Night Football" in Week 17. Tonight we have Bears vs. Seahawks.
Chicago is out of playoff contention, but Seattle remains in the race. The Seahawks need to win out, and the Los Angeles Rams to lose out. Seattle and L.A. play next week. With a loss tonight, the Seahawks are out of the playoff race.