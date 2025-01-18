Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is one of the most in-demand candidates for vacant head-coaching positions, thanks to the success he has brought Detroit since joining in 2022. Johnson has already completed four interviews for a head-coaching gig as his team remains alive in the NFL playoffs.

Johnson previously interviewed with the New England Patriots, but that job went to former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. Johnson has also completed virtual interviews with the Chicago Bears, who fired Matt Eberflus during the regular season, the Jacksonville Jaguars, who fired Doug Pederson following a 4-13 season and the Las Vegas Raiders, who let go of Antonio Pierce after the 2024 season as well.

Johnson is in Phase 1, according to NBC Sports, and focusing on the current task at hand -- the Lions' playoff run -- while information on the open jobs get collected for him. A major factor for Johnson is "alignment" with the front office, according to the report.

The Raiders have been rumored to be the frontrunner for the highly sought-after offensive coordinator, but Johnson wasn't even originally planning to interview with Las Vegas. Seven-time Super Bowl champion and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady stepped in to help convince Johnson to consider the opening, per Sports Illustrated. Johnson initially only planned to interview with the other three teams mentioned above.

Johnson is considered "the leader in the Raiders clubhouse," according to The Athletic. Las Vegas may also be working on a reunion. The Raiders -- following the firing of general manager Tom Telesco -- could be looking to add Commanders assistant general manager Lance Newmark, who spent five seasons with Johnson in Detroit, at that same spot, The Athletic reports.

A head-coaching job is not the only option for Johnson; he could also stay where he is, as he did last year despite a demand then as well. We'll soon find out where the talented coach lands next.