Tom Brady is reportedly a prominent piece of the Las Vegas Raiders' search for a new head coach, using his new role as minority owner to assist Mark Davis in interviewing candidates. Both internally and around the NFL, meanwhile, the former star quarterback is believed to have zeroed in on one target in particular.

That would be Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, according to The Athletic, who's already interviewed for the Raiders' top gig. Even Johnson's initial conversations with Las Vegas were apparently a result of Brady encouraging the Dan Campbell understudy to consider the opening. Johnson originally planned to meet only with the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots, per Sports Illustrated, before the seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady stepped in.

Coincidentally, Brady is also set to encounter Johnson at the Lions' upcoming Saturday night playoff game against the Washington Commanders, where he's slated to provide color commentary as part of Fox's broadcast team. Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn also spoke with Brady and the Raiders about their head coaching job, but it's Johnson who's considered "the leader in the clubhouse," per The Athletic.

Not only that, but Brady and the Raiders might also be aiming to reunite Johnson with a former Lions colleague, with Commanders assistant general manager Lance Newmark believed to "have a leg up" on other candidates for Las Vegas' own front office opening. Newmark and Johnson spent five seasons together in Detroit, where the former assisted Lions general manager Brad Holmes as the club's senior director of player personnel.