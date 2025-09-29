Bengals vs. Broncos live updates: Score, analysis, highlights as Bo Nix, Jake Browning face off Monday night

Week 4 in the NFL wraps up at Mile High, where the Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos square off on "Monday Night Football." Both of these AFC clubs are reeling as we conclude the first month of the regular season.

Despite being 2-1, Cincinnati's campaign has gone off the rails in the wake of Joe Burrow being sidelined for the next three months due to a turf toe injury. In his place, Jake Browning has assumed the role of QB1, and the results have been lackluster. In his first start last week, Browning tossed two interceptions and led the offense to just 10 total points in a bludgeoning at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings.

Meanwhile, the Broncos are looking to get to .500 and snap a two-game losing skid. Both of their losses (each on the road) have come within one possession, but second-year quarterback Bo Nix hasn't elevated his game to this point. In fact, he's regressed a bit with three interceptions over his first three games played. Back in the friendly confines of Empower Field, this could be a get-right opportunity for Nix and Co. as they are favored by more than a touchdown.

