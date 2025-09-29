Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Bengals vs. Broncos live updates: Score, analysis, highlights as Bo Nix, Jake Browning face off Monday night

Denver is trying to snap a two-game skid in this prime-time matchup

By
1 min read

Week 4 in the NFL wraps up at Mile High, where the Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos square off on "Monday Night Football." Both of these AFC clubs are reeling as we conclude the first month of the regular season. 

Despite being 2-1, Cincinnati's campaign has gone off the rails in the wake of Joe Burrow being sidelined for the next three months due to a turf toe injury. In his place, Jake Browning has assumed the role of QB1, and the results have been lackluster. In his first start last week, Browning tossed two interceptions and led the offense to just 10 total points in a bludgeoning at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings. 

Meanwhile, the Broncos are looking to get to .500 and snap a two-game losing skid. Both of their losses (each on the road) have come within one possession, but second-year quarterback Bo Nix hasn't elevated his game to this point. In fact, he's regressed a bit with three interceptions over his first three games played. Back in the friendly confines of Empower Field, this could be a get-right opportunity for Nix and Co. as they are favored by more than a touchdown. 

As this game unfolds, stay locked in to our live blog, where we'll provide analysis and highlights throughout.

Where to watch Bengals vs. Broncos live 

  • Date: Monday, Sept. 29 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver)
  • TV: ABC | StreamFubo (try for free)
  • Odds: Broncos -7.5; O/U 44.5 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Updating Live
(3)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
Can the Bengals rebound?

Cincinnati is coming off its largest loss (38 points) in franchise history with its 48-10 defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings. Of course, this was their first full game without Joe Burrow, and Jake Browning struggled filling in. He'll need to keep his turnovers (five interceptions this season) in order for the Bengals to pull off the upset. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
Bengals inactives
 
Pinned
Link copied
Broncos inactives
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Brock Purdy Dealing With Toe Soreness

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    Jaxson Dart Loses WR1 Malik Nabers For The Season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Lamar Jackson Injures Hamstring in Loss vs Chiefs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    Ravens Defense Dealing With Slew of Injuries

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    Picks for Bengals at Broncos on MNF: Ran Carthon and Logan Ryan make their selections

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Week 4 MNF: Bengals Coming Off Largest Loss In Franchise History

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    Week 4 MNF: Bo Nix Off To Slow Start In Sophomore Season

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Week 4 MNF: Jets, Dolphins Both in Search of 1st Win

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    Week 4 MNF Jets at Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa 5-0 vs Jets in His NFL Career

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    Week 4 MNF Jets at Dolphins: Justin Fields Returns After Missing Week 3

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    Week 4 MNF Jets at Dolphins: Pick to Win

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    Mahomes Turns Back Clock With 4 TD Performance

  • Image thumbnail
    2:32

    Xavier Worthy's Return Sparks Chiefs Offense

  • Image thumbnail
    4:55

    Status Of Lamar Jackson (Hamstring)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:45

    Philly Remain Undefeated After Beating Bucs

  • Image thumbnail
    8:42

    Things Get Feisty In San Fran Postgame After Jaguars Win

  • Image thumbnail
    3:30

    Jaguars Defense Making Them Legit Contenders In AFC South

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    Get More: Jets, Dolphins Seek First Wins Of Season

  • Image thumbnail
    3:09

    Week 4 Highlights: Packers at Cowboys

  • Image thumbnail
    1:11

    Breaking Down the Final Minute of Cowboys-Packers OT

See All NFL Videos