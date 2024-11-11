The Cincinnati Bengals have had defensive issues all year, but the issue was on full display in a shootout loss to the rival Baltimore Ravens to open Week 10. Now, the Bengals are exploring emergency help, hosting All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard on a free agent visit Monday, as NFL Media reported.

The 31-year-old Howard has been unsigned since his release from the Miami Dolphins in March. The four-time Pro Bowler spent all eight of his previous NFL seasons in Miami, where he was once regarded as one of the league's top ballhawks, twice leading the NFL in interceptions.

Cincinnati is currently surrendering the seventh-most points (26.2 per game) in the NFL, with starting cornerbacks Cam Taylor-Britt and Josh Newton struggling to contain opposing pass catchers. While Howard hasn't suited up during the 2024 season, he'd at least offer extensive experience on the perimeter, appearing in 100 games for the Dolphins from 2016-2023.

The veteran free agent has also logged at least 12 pass breakups in each of his last four seasons. He led the NFL with 20 deflections in 2020, the same year he also led the league with a career-high 10 picks.

The Bengals (4-6) will face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 before resting up on their bye.