The Cincinnati Bengals didn't make the NFL playoffs this season, but they did enjoy a historic finish by star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, whose Saturday night performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers extended his franchise record for single-season yards while helping him become just the fifth player in modern NFL history to lead the league in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

With 10 catches for 96 yards and a score against Pittsburgh, the Pro Bowl pass catcher finished the 2024 regular season with a career-high 127 receptions for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns. The 24-year-old Chase had already broken his own team record for most receiving yards in a season, previously set as a rookie in 2021, and ended the year ahead of Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson, his former LSU teammate and the next-closest receiver in terms of 2024 yards.

Chase joins Cooper Kupp (2021), Steve Smith (2005), Sterling Sharpe (1992) and Jerry Rice (1990) as the only "Triple Crown" receivers since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. He's also the first receiver in NFL history to eclipse both 1,700 receiving yards and 17 receiving touchdowns in a single season.