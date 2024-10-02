Jared Goff was a perfect 18 of 18 in the Lions' win over the Seahawks on Monday night. And while he didn't mention Goff by name, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is hoping to have a similar performance Sunday when the Baltimore Ravens come to town.

Cincinnati's 1-3 record and the Ravens' formidable defense are among the reasons why Burrow is putting so much weight on his performance Sunday. A win on Sunday would be "paramount" as the Bengals would pass Baltimore (2-2) in the AFC North standings while staying within striking distance of Pittsburgh (3-1). A loss, however, would put the Bengals in a possibly insurmountable hole at 1-4.

"Gotta be aggressive out of the gate," Burrow said Wednesday. "I'm going to have to play damn near perfect. That's how I'm preparing."

Joe Burrow CIN • QB • #9 CMP% 70.9 YDs 978 TD 7 INT 1 YD/Att 7.3 View Profile

Baltimore was a thorn in Cincinnati's side last season. The Ravens eked out a 27-24 win in Cincinnati in Week 2 in a game that saw Burrow tweak his previously injured calf. Burrow then suffered a season-ending wrist injury just before halftime of Cincinnati's loss in Baltimore in Week 11.

After a slow start, Baltimore's defense rebounded by allowing just 10 points during last Sunday night's 25-point win over the Bills, a game Burrow watched following his team's first win of the year in Carolina. While the Ravens' defense was impressive against Buffalo, Baltimore's ball control offense was something that caught Burrow's attention.

"You can't get behind these guys," Burrow said, "because of how they play on offense."

Burrow is right. Baltimore's blueprint for success is shortening the game while enforcing its will via its running game. This year, the Ravens have paired dual threat quarterback Lamar Jackson with Derrick Henry, who is on pace to record his second 2,000-yard rushing campaign.

The Bengals, though, have a surging running game of their own, led by newcomers Zack Moss and Chase Brown. The duo combined to run for 131 yards and two scores on 30 carries against Carolina in addition to catching six passes for 39 yards and a score.

"It's going to continue to play a big part in who we are as an offense," Burrow said of the running game. "It's really evolving and fun to be around. ... It's going to open up more things for us as long as we continue to move in the direction that we're headed. But like I said, possessions are going to be limited in this game whether we run the ball well, whether we don't. We just have to be ready to go out of the gate and take advantage of all of the opportunities that we can."

It may be early October, but Sunday's game will undoubtedly have the feel of a playoff game.

"It's a big game," Burrow said. "We know what our record is. ... It's our first divisional opponent. We're 1-3. We need to get this one. It's a big game for the Bengals."