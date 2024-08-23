Joe Burrow's 2023 season was cut short due to a wrist injury, so it's not surprising that the Cincinnati Bengals are being cautious with their quarterback in the 2024 preseason. The star quarterback wanted to play, according to head coach Zac Taylor, but ultimately the team decided to rest its starters to keep them healthy for the regular season.

Taylor admitted that playing Burrow was "on the table at times" and if the quarterback had it his way, he would've been out there. Taylor felt the Bengals' joint practice with the Colts, before playing them in the preseason finale, was enough to start the season on.

"I thought the Colts practice was one of his best of the year," Taylor said of Burrow, via a transcript from the team. "Reminiscent of many of the games he played last year when he was healthy. The accuracy, the decision making and the ball not touching the ground. To finalize training camp, we still have work to do. We still have two weeks of practice, but I thought they kind of put the nail in the coffin in training camp. That was the right way to do it."

Logan Woodside was in at quarterback instead, going 16 of 21 for 98 yards and one touchdown. The Colts went on to beat the Bengals 27-14.

Burrow did get a chance for some in-game snaps during the preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He went 5 of 7 for 51 yards and a touchdown during his quick appearance.

In 10 games last season, Burrow went 5-5 and threw for 2,309 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Burrow will suit up Week 1 at home against the New England Patriots. He's suffered numerous injuries in the past, but if he can stay healthy, the Bengals have a solid chance of making a deep playoff run. Cincinnati is tied for the fifth-best odds (+1300) to win it all next year, according to Caesars Sportsbook.