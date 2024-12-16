The Cincinnati Bengals (6-8) and Tennessee Titans (3-11) combined to make unwanted NFL history on Sunday for their sloppiness in the Bengals' 37-27 Week 15 win in Nashville.

Not only did the Bengals keep their mathematical playoff chances alive, but the two teams gave us the sloppiest game in NFL history: their 10 turnovers committed combined and their 26 combined penalties committed made their Week 15 game on Sunday the first ever with at least 10 total turnovers and at least 26 total penalties, per CBS Sports Research.

Titans quarterback Will Levis, who co-leads the NFL with 17 turnovers this season along with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, got benched for contributing four turnovers to that total of 10 with three interceptions and a lost fumble. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, despite throwing for three touchdowns for the sixth game in a row, added three giveaways as well with two interceptions and a lost fumble. Titans running back Tony Pollard and Bengals safety Jordan Battle each lost a fumble on the same play as crazy as that sounds.

Battle recovered a fumble by Pollard, and he appeared to run it back for a touchdown. However after replay review, it was deemed Battle fumbled the football just before crossing the plane into the end zone for a 61-yard fumble return touchdown. Since the ball bounced out of the back of the end zone, the play ended with a touchback and a fresh offensive possession for the Titans at their own 20.

Safe to say both coaching staffs will have long film review sessions for their respective teams before turning the page to Week 16.