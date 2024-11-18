More than a decade after she headlined the Super Bowl XLVII halftime show, Beyoncé is back on an NFL stage. The 32-time Grammy Award-winning singer will perform at halftime of the Houston Texans' Christmas Day matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, she announced Sunday alongside the NFL.

Beyoncé, 43, was born and raised in Houston, where the Texans will host their Week 17 game from NRG Stadium. The R&B star's halftime show is set to feature her first live performance of songs from new album "Cowboy Carter," the Texans said. It will air on Netflix, which is carrying two different Christmas Day games on Wednesday, Dec. 25, for the first time in NFL history.

The Texans will kick off against the Ravens at 4:30 p.m. ET as part of the holiday doubleheader.

When Beyoncé headlined CBS' Super Bowl halftime show alongside former Destiny's Child companions Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams to close the NFL's 2012 season, that performance became the then-second-most-watched halftime show of all time with close to 111 million viewers.