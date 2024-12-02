Bills vs. 49ers score, takeaways: Josh Allen dazzles, defense smothers San Fran as Buffalo clinches AFC East

Before the 2024 NFL season, Sunday night's Week 13 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers might've been tabbed a potential Super Bowl preview. Only one of the prime-time foes looked the part, however: As the 49ers weathered yet another injury to a key name, losing star running back Christian McCaffrey to a non-contact knee injury, the Bills galloped through the snow, leaning on Josh Allen acrobatics, James Cook sprints and a suffocating defensive effort to claim a 35-10 victory. The victory wrapped up a fifth straight AFC East crown with five weeks to go.

Fans were warned about traveling to Highmark Stadium due to heavy snowfall, but the 49ers may have been just as well-served heeding the advice. Already down Pro Bowlers in Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco had Brock Purdy back under center after the quarterback missed Week 12 with a shoulder issue, but that didn't stop Sean McDermott's "D" from delivering a slew of punishing hits down the stretch, including two that forced fumbles by San Francisco in the fourth quarter.

Buffalo also got another MVP-caliber effort from Allen, who had one of the most unlikely touchdowns of the year, throwing a red zone pass to Amari Cooper, then hauling in a lateral from Cooper to run it in himself.

Here are some takeaways from Sunday night's rout:

Play of the game

James Cook deserves some consideration for a 65-yard burst of a touchdown that put Buffalo up two scores in the second quarter, but Allen's awareness made him the highlight-reel star of the day on his successful score off the lateral from Cooper, earning credit for two touchdowns on a single play:

The Bills might be your AFC favorites

Consider what transpired before Buffalo even kicked off on Sunday night: The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs improved to 11-1, but only thanks to a last-second blunder by the lowly Las Vegas Raiders, who became the second straight non-playoff team to nearly upset Patrick Mahomes and Co. And the Baltimore Ravens, with MVP candidate Lamar Jackson, managed just 12 points against the Philadelphia Eagles until garbage time of their second loss in three weeks. Throw in the fact the Bills already beat the Chiefs this year, and the fact Buffalo manhandled the 49ers in inclement weather, and it's not outrageous to suggest Josh Allen's squad is the new team to beat in the conference.

The 49ers are just about done

Never say never in the NFL. But the war of attrition has struck San Francisco especially hard, just as it's done in the other iffy seasons on coach Kyle Shanahan's resume. Losing Christian McCaffrey (again) isn't necessarily a death knell, as Jordan Mason is a capable workhorse. Losing him on a night where no one other than Jauan Jennings could get reasonably open downfield, or no one along the defensive front could clog a rushing lane or sniff any of Buffalo's weapons in space, suggests this really might not be their year. Even in a generally underwhelming division, the 49ers are now two games below .500 with matchups against the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions remaining. It's all but a wrap.

What's next

The Bills (10-2) will hit the road for a matchup with the Rams (6-6), who overcame a rough start against the New Orleans Saints to claim their fifth win of the last seven weeks. The 49ers (5-7), now two games behind the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks, will return home to host the Chicago Bears (4-8), who dismissed coach Matt Eberflus following a Thanksgiving loss to the Lions.