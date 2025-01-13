Bills vs. Broncos score, takeaways: Buffalo routs Denver for fifth straight wild-card win, faces Ravens next

Buffalo had no problem dispatching Denver from the postseason

The Buffalo Bills won their fifth wild-card game in as many years Sunday, defeating Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos, 31-7. It was a total Buffalo blowout, as the Bills' journey to Super Bowl LIX is off to a hot start.

The Broncos struck first with a 43-yard touchdown reception from rookie wideout Troy Franklin on Denver's fifth play from scrimmage. However, the Broncos wouldn't score another point all game, while the Bills dropped 31 straight to pull away. 

Josh Allen completed 20 of 26 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns, while James Cook rushed 23 times for 120 yards and one touchdown. This was Allen's sixth career playoff game with two total touchdowns and zero turnovers. He has now scored 18 total touchdowns in wild-card games, which is the most in wild-card history! The rookie Nix completed 13 of 22 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown, and also led Denver in rushing with 43 yards on just four carries. 

Let's take a look at what went down in Buffalo on Sunday. 

Why the Bills won

Buffalo's offense was impressive on Sunday. In the first half, the Bills leaned on the ground game, as they rushed for 126 total yards, 78 of which came from Cook. In the second half, we saw more of the passing attack, as Allen threw two touchdowns, and racked up 203 of his 272 passing yards. 

Not only was the Bills offense efficient on Sunday, but it also dominated time of possession by winning on third and fourth downs. Buffalo went 8 of 15 on third downs and 2 of 2 on fourth downs. On third and fourth downs, Allen completed 7 of 8 passing attempts for 143 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for five first downs on third and fourth downs in the first half. It was the most rushing first downs by any player in the first half of any game over the last 30 years. If the Bills are going to be this dangerous on third and fourth downs, they may be Super Bowl bound.

Why the Broncos lost

For the Broncos, it's pretty simple as to why they lost. Denver started off hot with a touchdown on its first possession, but then the offense disappeared. The seven points scored by the Broncos are the fewest in a playoff game since 2000.

Denver either went three-and-out or turned the ball over on downs on all four of its second-half possessions, and reached the red zone just once. That led to an incredible difference in time of possession, as the Broncos possessed the ball for 18:17, while the Bills controlled it for 41:43. 

Could the Broncos defense have played better? Absolutely. The Bills racked up 26 first downs and 471 total yards. Denver's defense struggled to get off the field, but did sack Allen more than he had been sacked in his previous seven starts combined (2), and held the Bills to an impressive 1-5 in the red zone. Ultimately, the Broncos offense is why Denver lost on Sunday.

Turning point and play of the game

Late in the third quarter up six points, the Bills kept their offense on the field for a fourth-and-1 at the Broncos' 24-yard line. Allen didn't just want to move the sticks, he wanted six. 

The potential NFL MVP had plenty of time to survey the field, and he opted to try RB Ty Johnson in the back of the end zone with P.J. Locke trailing in coverage. Check out this insane throw AND catch that put Buffalo up 14 points.

What's next

The Broncos will turn their attention to offseason matters, while the Bills prepare to host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round next week.

Updates
(43)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Broncos 7, Bills 31

Total yards: DEN 224 BUF 471
First downs: DEN 13 BUF 26
Third downs: DEN 2-9 BUF 8-15
Rushing yards: DEN 79 BUF 210
Penalties: DEN 3-27 yards BUF 7-45 yards
TOP: DEN 18:17 BUF 41:43

Bo Nix 13/22 144 yards 1 TD
Josh Allen 20/26 272 yards 2 TDs

Bo Nix 4 carries 43 yards
Javonte Williams 7 carries 29 yards

James Cook 23 carries 120 yards 1 TD
Josh Allen 8 carries 46 yards

Courtland Sutton 5 catches 75 yards
Troy Franklin 2 catches 54 yards 1 TD

Curtis Samuel 3 catches 68 yards 1 TD
Khalil Shakir 6 catches 61 yards
Dalton Kincaid 3 catches 47 yards

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bills lead 31-7 over Broncos late in the fourth quarter

Buffalo went 70 yards on 14 plays, milked 6:55 off the clock and added three points via a 34-yard Tyler Bass field goal. Bills now lead, 31-7, with 4:37 remaining in the final quarter. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
 
Pinned
Link copied

Broncos turn the ball over on downs in the red zone

Down three scores, Denver obviously went for it on fourth-and-2 from the Bills' 14-yard line. However, Jaleel McLaughlin inexplicably ducked out of bounds while taking a hit from Cam Lewis instead of trying to make a move towards the sticks.

Bills take over with 11:32 remaining in the fourth quarter. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bills extend lead to 21 with Curtis Samuel TD

The Broncos defense is ready to hear the final whistle. Curtis Samuel just broke loose for a 55-yard score. Not sure what kind of effort this was from Patrick Surtain II. 

DEN 7
BUF 28
14:49 remaining in the fourth quarter

 
Pinned
Link copied

Broncos punt again

Another three-and-out for the Broncos offense, and I hated the run call on second-and-9. Denver still hasn't scored any points since that first possession of the game. 

This one is starting to feel over.

DEN 7 
BUF 21
1:06 remaining in the third quarter

 
Pinned
Link copied
 
Pinned
Link copied

Josh Allen and Ty Johnson pull off the play of the game on fourth-and-1

The Bills decided to keep the offense on the field on fourth-and-1 at the Broncos' 24-yard line, and Josh Allen just didn't want to move the sticks, he wanted six.

Allen had plenty of time to survey the field, and he opted to try RB Ty Johnson in the back of the end zone with P.J. Locke trailing in coverage. Check out this insane throw AND catch.

Somehow, Johnson scooped the ball and saved it from hitting the turf, while keeping his legs inbounds, too. It's almost like he lifted his feet up while going down on his knees on purpose!

DEN 7
BUF 21
3:06 remaining in the third quarter

 
Pinned
Link copied

Ray Davis was able to walk off the field

 
Pinned
Link copied

Broncos safety Brandon Jones just delivered a vicious hit on Bills RB Ray Davis, who was running upfield attempting to catch an overthrown ball. Davis is injured, laying flat on his back. Jones was obviously penalized for unnecessary roughness. Bills drive stays alive. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Ref appears to apologize to Josh Allen

You don't see this every day. The white hat went over to the Bills sideline and talked to Josh Allen while he was sitting on the bench! Just a bit weird. It likely has to do with that missed holding penalty in the end zone.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Broncos open up second half with three-and-out

The Broncos offense has accomplished virtually nothing since their first drive. Bo Nix and Co. are 2 of 6 on third downs. 

DEN 7
BUF 13
8:40 remaining in the third quarter

 
Pinned
Link copied

Broncos hold Bills to FG

The Bills marched 55 yards down the field on eight plays, but again stalled in the red zone. Tyler Bass is good from 27 yards out. 

Buffalo is now 1-3 in the red zone today, and it remains a one-score game. The Broncos did get a bit lucky, since the officials missed an obvious Patrick Surtain II holding call in the end zone on third down. 

DEN 7
BUF 13
10:03 remaining in the third quarter


 
Pinned
Link copied
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Bills are starting off this second half strong

 
Pinned
Link copied

Broncos head coach Sean Payton tells Tracy Wolfson that time of possession and red zone are the most important statistics in this second half. 

Denver has to get Buffalo's offense off the field, and put together drives that go deep into enemy territory. The Broncos haven't reached the red zone today. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

HALFTIME: Broncos 7, Bills 10

Total yards: DEN 161 BUF 189
First downs: DEN 9 BUF 13
Rushing yards: DEN 44 BUF 128
Passing yards: DEN 117 BUF 61
Third downs: DEN 2-5 BUF 5-8
TOP: DEN 10:20 BUF 19:40

Bo Nix 8/12 102 yards 1 TD
Josh Allen 9/12 69 yards

Javonte Williams 5 carries 22 yards
Bo Nix 2 carries 14 yards
James Cook 13 carries 78 yards
Josh Allen 6 carries 35 yards

Courtland Sutton 3 catches 51 yards
Troy Franklin 1 catch 43 yards 1 TD
Marvin Mims Jr. 2 catches 12 yards

Khalil Shakir 3 catches 34 yards
Curtis Samuel 2 catches 13 yards
Dalton Kincaid 2 catches 12 yards
Amari Cooper 1 catch 5 yards
Keon Coleman 1 catch 5 yards

 
Pinned
Link copied

Wil Lutz FG attempt 'doinks' off upright before halftime

Nix did an incredible job leading Denver 60 yards down the field on eight plays, but a 50-yard Lutz FG attempt was NO GOOD after hitting the right upright. We head to halftime with a 10-7 score.

Check out this throw from Nix to Courtland Sutton that set up the FG attempt. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Mack Hollins destroys Marvin Mims on special teams

 
Pinned
Link copied
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bills to punt, Bo Nix gets a shot at the two-minute drill

The Bills were forced to punt for the first time today, thanks to a Zach Allen sack on second-and-13. Bo Nix has two minutes and two timeouts to get some points on the board. 

DEN 7
BUF 10
2 minutes remaining before halftime

 
Pinned
Link copied
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Bills are really leaning into the run game today. They have 109 yards rushing on 17 carries. Plus, the one touchdown came on the ground as well. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Broncos actually punt for second straight drive

Denver's successful fake punt ultimately didn't matter, as the Broncos were forced to actually punt just minutes later. Nix picked up a total of 31 yards on nine plays, but it would have been a lot more if Courtland Sutton could catch perfectly thrown passes down the field.

DEN 7
BUF 10
8:28 remaining in the second quarter

 
Pinned
Link copied

Broncos pull off fake punt!

Caught them sleeping! It appeared the Broncos were set to punt for a second straight drive, but punter Riley Dixon instead hit Marvin Mims for a 15-yard gain! 

 
Pinned
Link copied

James Cook TD gives Bills the lead

There's no doubt this Bills offense has looked like the superior unit so far. Josh Allen led his teammates 81 yards down the field on 13 plays, using up 7:35 of game clock, and James Cook punches in a 5-yard TD.

The Bills have 145 yards of total offense, have converted three of five third downs and picked up 10 first downs while scoring on both of their two drives.

DEN 7
BUF 10
12:57 remaining in the second quarter


 
Pinned
Link copied

CBS Sports Research says the Bo Nix to Troy Franklin TD in the first quarter was the first rookie-to-rookie TD in NFL playoff history. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

The first quarter ends as the Bills are driving in Broncos territory. Buffalo trails by four points on the scoreboard, but Josh Allen's unit has already racked up 124 yards of total offense and picked up eight first downs. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bills CB Taron Johnson questionable to return

Taron Johnson went to the locker room after being injured last drive, and is questionable to return with a neck issue. However, he did clear concussion protocol, per Tracy Wolfson. 

See More

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Get More Presented By GEICO

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Commanders Advance To Face Lions In Divisional Round

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    NFC Wild Card Breakdown: Vikings at Rams

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    Bills Set To Host Ravens In AFC Divisional Round

  • Image thumbnail
    7:13

    NFL Wild Card Highlights: Commanders at Buccaneers (1/12)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:55

    NFL Wild Card Highlights: Packers at Eagles (1/12)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:45

    NFL Wild Card Highlights: Broncos at Bills (1/12)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    NFL Wild Card Sound Off: Best Bites From Packers-Eagles

  • Image thumbnail
    2:40

    Commanders Sound Off Following Wild Card Win Over Buccaneers (1/12)

  • Image thumbnail
    4:55

    Divisonal Round Pick: Comanders at Lions

  • Image thumbnail
    4:01

    Commanders Set To Face Lions In Divisional Round

  • Image thumbnail
    6:30

    Baker Mayfield Sounds Off After Wild Card Loss

  • Image thumbnail
    2:39

    What It Means For Washington To Get Its First Playoff Win Since 2005

  • Image thumbnail
    3:44

    Commanders Win On Walk-Off FG, Advance To Divisional Round

  • Image thumbnail
    4:59

    What's Next For The Buccaneers?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:36

    Commanders DOINK in game-winning field goal as time expires vs. Tampa Bay

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Highlights: Eagles Have The Last Laugh

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    On-Field Sound: Eagles Bring Down Packers In Wild Card

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    A.J. Brown Explains His In-Game Reading

  • Image thumbnail
    5:59

    Eagles Outmuscle Packers In Physical Bout To Advance To Divisional Round

See All NFL Videos