Bills vs. Broncos score, takeaways: Buffalo routs Denver for fifth straight wild-card win, faces Ravens next

The Buffalo Bills won their fifth wild-card game in as many years Sunday, defeating Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos, 31-7. It was a total Buffalo blowout, as the Bills' journey to Super Bowl LIX is off to a hot start.

The Broncos struck first with a 43-yard touchdown reception from rookie wideout Troy Franklin on Denver's fifth play from scrimmage. However, the Broncos wouldn't score another point all game, while the Bills dropped 31 straight to pull away.

Josh Allen completed 20 of 26 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns, while James Cook rushed 23 times for 120 yards and one touchdown. This was Allen's sixth career playoff game with two total touchdowns and zero turnovers. He has now scored 18 total touchdowns in wild-card games, which is the most in wild-card history! The rookie Nix completed 13 of 22 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown, and also led Denver in rushing with 43 yards on just four carries.

Let's take a look at what went down in Buffalo on Sunday.

Why the Bills won

Buffalo's offense was impressive on Sunday. In the first half, the Bills leaned on the ground game, as they rushed for 126 total yards, 78 of which came from Cook. In the second half, we saw more of the passing attack, as Allen threw two touchdowns, and racked up 203 of his 272 passing yards.

Not only was the Bills offense efficient on Sunday, but it also dominated time of possession by winning on third and fourth downs. Buffalo went 8 of 15 on third downs and 2 of 2 on fourth downs. On third and fourth downs, Allen completed 7 of 8 passing attempts for 143 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for five first downs on third and fourth downs in the first half. It was the most rushing first downs by any player in the first half of any game over the last 30 years. If the Bills are going to be this dangerous on third and fourth downs, they may be Super Bowl bound.

Why the Broncos lost

For the Broncos, it's pretty simple as to why they lost. Denver started off hot with a touchdown on its first possession, but then the offense disappeared. The seven points scored by the Broncos are the fewest in a playoff game since 2000.

Denver either went three-and-out or turned the ball over on downs on all four of its second-half possessions, and reached the red zone just once. That led to an incredible difference in time of possession, as the Broncos possessed the ball for 18:17, while the Bills controlled it for 41:43.

Could the Broncos defense have played better? Absolutely. The Bills racked up 26 first downs and 471 total yards. Denver's defense struggled to get off the field, but did sack Allen more than he had been sacked in his previous seven starts combined (2), and held the Bills to an impressive 1-5 in the red zone. Ultimately, the Broncos offense is why Denver lost on Sunday.

Turning point and play of the game

Late in the third quarter up six points, the Bills kept their offense on the field for a fourth-and-1 at the Broncos' 24-yard line. Allen didn't just want to move the sticks, he wanted six.

The potential NFL MVP had plenty of time to survey the field, and he opted to try RB Ty Johnson in the back of the end zone with P.J. Locke trailing in coverage. Check out this insane throw AND catch that put Buffalo up 14 points.

What's next

The Broncos will turn their attention to offseason matters, while the Bills prepare to host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round next week.