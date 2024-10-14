Bills vs. Jets score, takeaways: Josh Allen leads Buffalo over Aaron Rodgers's club in penalty-dominated game

Two missed field goals also doomed Gang Green

Monday night's game between the Jets and Bills had everything, including another Hail Mary completion from Aaron Rodgers, brilliant quarterback play from Josh Allen, several missed kicks, a gazillion penalties and an incredible interception that helped the Buffalo record a 23-20 win. 

The win moved Buffalo (4-2) into sole possession of first place in the AFC East, while New York (2-4) fell to third place in the division. 

The Jets largely dominated play in the second half, but two missed field goals played a big role in their third consecutive loss. New York's fate wasn't sealed, however, until Allen raced for the game-clinching first down after Taron Johnson made a jaw-dropping pick of Rodgers with just under two minutes left.

Led by Rodgers and Garrett Wilson, the Jets took an early 10-7 lead, but fell behind after Allen and Co. scored 13 unanswered points. But the Jets re-took momentum just before halftime after Rodgers completed a 52-yard Hail Mary pass to Allen Lazard, trimming New York's deficit to three points. 

The Jets tied the score early in the second half, but never scored again after Greg Zuerlein missed two field goals. Bills kicker Tyler Bass, who also missed two kicks (one field goal and one extra point), gave the Bills the lead for good when he drilled a 22-yard field goal with 3:43 left. 

Allen accounted for three touchdowns in the first half. He was aided by backup running back Ray Davis, who gained 152 total yards. Rodgers threw for 294 yards in a losing cause. Both Lazard and Wilson went over 100 yards receiving. 

Here's a closer look at how Monday night's game unfolded. 

Why the Bills won

With James Cook a late scratch with a toe injury (Cook was going to try to give it a go), Davis stepped up admirably in his absence. Davis was the Bills' leading rusher, finishing with 20 carries for 97 yards and leading the Bills with 55 receiving yards. His 42-yard grab early in the second quarter helped set up Buffalo's second touchdown. 

When the Bills needed a playmaker on offense with Cook out and wide receiver Khalil Shakir banged up, Davis answered the call. Davis' impact on this game shouldn't be overlooked, even with Allen throwing for 215 yards and two scores (while playing turnover-free football). 

Why the Jets lost

The Jets were not efficient in the red zone, finishing 1 of 4 in that department while also going 4 of 12 on third down. In addition to only getting one touchdown on four red zone chances, Zuerlein missed field goals of 32 and 43 yards that cost the Jets six points in a three-point loss. 

New York also had 11 penalties for 110 yards, but Buffalo had 11 penalties as well. The missed opportunities and easily convertible field goals are what have the Jets facing more questions than answers after Robert Saleh's firing. They are not a good situational football team. 

Turning point

Zuerlein's second missed field goal in the second half, the 43-yard kick that hit off the left upright, gave the Bills a second life to steal a game they likely should have been trailing by at that point. Allen led the Bills on an 11-play, 64-yard drive where he went 3 of 4 for 36 yards, with all of the passes going for first downs.

The missed kick opened the door for one of the game's best quarterbacks to will his team to victory, and control of the AFC East.

Play of the game

Johnson's interception off Rodgers with 1:52 left certainly could have been the turning point, but this play essentially ended the Jets comeback. Rodgers heaved a bomb on third-and-16 trying to make something happen, but Mike Williams slipped on the MetLife Stadium turf. 

Williams still had an opportunity to catch the pass on the ground, but Johnson got his body over him and made an improbable interception. On a night where the Bills defense struggled to get off the field, Johnson made sure they capitalized on the one opportunity they had late. 

Quotable 

"It seemed a little ridiculous. Some of them seemed really bad, including the roughing the passer on me, that's not roughing the passer. We might as well play Sarcastaball if we're going to call those things." -- Rodgers on Monday night's officiating 

Up next

The Bills (4-2) host the Titans and the Jets (2-4) travel to face the Steelers on Sunday. 

Bills win, 23-20 

Buffalo gets a big win that puts them in first place in the AFC East. The Jets fall to 2-4 and into third place in the division. 

Josh Allen should be firmly in any MVP conversation now. No interceptions through six games and has kept the Bills atop the East despite Stefon Diggs' departure. 

Meanwhile, the Jets' season is close to coming off the rails. New York now has a short week before heading to Pittsburgh to face a 4-2 Steelers team on prime time. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 15, 2024, 3:41 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 11:41 pm EDT
 
Johnson makes incredible pick 

The Jets' latest drive ended with an incredible pick by Taron Johnson, who plucked it away from a slipping Mike Williams way downfield. One of the best picks you'll ever see. 

The Jets have three timeouts left, though, so they can get one last chance if their defense can force a quick punt. 1:52 left in the game. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 15, 2024, 3:22 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 11:22 pm EDT
 
Jets catch a break

The "tuck rule" is at play again. Rodgers initially appeared to fumble, but it looks like he was throwing the ball forward as the ball came out. The booth reviewed the play, so the Bills aren't changed with a TO. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 15, 2024, 3:14 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 11:14 pm EDT
 
A made FG!

That's right. Tyler Bass made his 22-yard attempt to give the Bills a 23-20 lead with 3:43 left. The drive's biggest play was Josh Allen's 15-yard completion to Dalton Kincaid just after Buffalo had crossed midfield. 

The Jets have all three timeouts, and Rodgers has been mostly sharp tonight. But NY has a kicker who has missed two FG attempts this half, so that may alter how the Jets approach this drive. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 15, 2024, 3:09 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 11:09 pm EDT
 
Jets miss FG again 

A second straight Jets drive has ended with a missed FG. This one smacked the upright and made a huge clank sound that epitomizes the Jets' season to this point. 

Breece Hall looked disgusted after that miss, and his frustrating is understandable. The Jets have been moving up and down the field this half and have nothing to show for it. Rodgers is also taking a lot of punishment; NY needs to keep an extra blocker back with him. It's clear the Jets' line can't keep Rodgers upright without getting help. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 15, 2024, 2:56 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 10:56 pm EDT
 
Jets miss FG; Wilson hurt 

NY's offense is humming following Rodgers' Hail Mary. But NY's second drive of the half ended with a missed field goal as the wind continues to be a factor. 

Wilson has had a big game and was a huge reason why the Jets nearly took the lead on their last drive. But he appeared to suffer an injury after getting hit hard by Taylor Rapp in the end zone on the Jets' last play from scrimmage. 

Wilson's possible injury occurred after a holding call wiped out Braelon Allen's TD run. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 15, 2024, 2:39 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 10:39 pm EDT
 
Hall's long run ties score 

The Jets score on their first drive of the half on the strength of Hall's 42-yard run, his longest of the season. Taylor Rapp able to tackle Hall to prevent a go-ahead TD run. 

NY settles for three on the drive after Rodgers is unable to connect with Wilson on third-and-goal. Rodgers thought there should have been PI but officials clearly didn't agree. 

Jets' offense continues to show flashes of its potential, but consistency is the issue. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 15, 2024, 2:19 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 10:19 pm EDT
 
Bills start second half with missed FG 

Buffalo started the drive fast, but a penalty against Dawson Knox stalled it. It ended with Bass' FG attempt going wide right. The wind is definitely a factor tonight. 

One notable play on that drive: Allen gave rookie Keon Coleman a change on a deep sideline pass that had it been completed would have given Buffalo a first down inside the Jets' 5-yard-line. Coleman couldn't make the contested catch, though, which has been a recurring issue for him so far. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 15, 2024, 2:08 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 10:08 pm EDT
 
Halftime stats 

Score: Bills 20-17
Third down: Bills 4-5, Jets 2-5
Total yards: Jets 225-217
TOP: Jets 15:50 

Ray Davis: 116 total yards
Allen: 3 total touchdowns
Wilson: 6 catches, 68 yards, TD  

Bryan DeArdo
October 15, 2024, 1:57 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 9:57 pm EDT
 
Rodgers does it again, too

For the fourth time, Aaron Rodgers has completed a Hail Mary that resulted in a TD. This one went to Allen Lazard for 52 yards on the final play of the half. The score trimmed the Jets' halftime deficit to 20-17. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 15, 2024, 1:48 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 9:48 pm EDT
 
Allen does it again

Josh Allen's third TD of the half was a gem. He scrambled before finding TE Dawson Knox open for Knox's first TD of the season. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 15, 2024, 1:42 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 9:42 pm EDT
 
Epenesa flattens Rodgers 

The Jets' offense has come back down to earth on their last two drives. Rodgers was sacked twice on the Jets' last drive that included this crushing sack by AJ Epenesa. Rodgers appeared to be a little woozy on the sideline after that one. The Jets didn't keep anyone in to help chip, and Rodgers paid the price. 

Jets' line just isn't up to snuff and they need to be to protect a 40-year-old QB. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 15, 2024, 1:26 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 9:26 pm EDT
 
Bills re-gain the lead 

We've got a track meet in New Jersey. The Bills have re-gained the lead on Allen's bullet pass to Mack Hollins in the back middle of the end zone early in the second quarter. Hollins beat Ashtyn Davis, which could be a matchup that Allen continues to try to exploit. 

Bills miss the PAT by a mile, so score remains 13-10 Bills. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 15, 2024, 1:15 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 9:15 pm EDT
 
Allen being Allen

After forcing a Jets punt, the Bills get out of trouble deep in their own end after Allen zipped a pass downfield to RB Ray Davis, who already has 96 total yards tonight. 

Bills are now in the red zone. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 15, 2024, 1:09 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 9:09 pm EDT
 
10-7 Jets after 1

New York has the ball and has a 10-7 lead as we enter the first quarter. The Jets were able to force a thee-and-out on Buffalo's second drive after forcing two incomplete passes from Allen, who has had a rough start as far as throwing the ball. 

New York just extended its third drive as Rodgers hit Wilson on a crossing route for a fist down on third-and-5. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 15, 2024, 12:58 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 8:58 pm EDT
 
Wilson gives Jets 10-7 lead 

Wilson and Rodgers are in sync tonight. Rodgers just hit Wilson with a dart in the back middle of the end zone as the Jets are now up 10-7. Three drives, three scores so far tonight. 

Wilson with three grabs for 33 yards and a score in the first quarter. Rodgers 6 of 9 for 72 yards with the TD. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 15, 2024, 12:45 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 8:45 pm EDT
 
Bills run over Jets on first drive 

No Cook, no problem so far for the Bills, whose opening drive consisted of 8 runs and just 1 pass. Ray Davis gained 48 yards on 6 carries, and Allen capped off the 70-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 15, 2024, 12:35 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 8:35 pm EDT
 
Jets get three on opening drive 

Well, the Jets got Wilson and Hall involved on NY's first drive, but two short gains and an incomplete pass from Rodgers to Hall on third down forced the Jets to settle for a short FG and a 3-0 lead. 

Still, a good start for the Jets' offense. They moved 54 yards on 8 plays, with Rodgers going 3 of 4 for 38 yards that included two completions to Wilson for 28 yards. Hall had 3 carries for 16 yards that included an 11-yard run. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 15, 2024, 12:23 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 8:23 pm EDT
 
Key questions tonight

Rodgers/Wilson chemistry: The lack of chemistry so far between Rodgers and Wilson has been surprising, to say the least. Will the duo finally get on track tonight? 

Breece Hall breakout: Hall's struggles have contributed to the overall issues that current exist in NY. Braelon Allen has actually out-played Hall so far, yet Hall remains the team's starting running back. I'd expect the Jets to try to get Hall going early tonight. 

Bills running game without Cook: Josh Allen has more than twice as many rushing yards this year than the Bills' third-leading rusher (Ray Davis). I'm curious to see how much work rookie Frank Gore Jr. will get tonight after being activated off of IR. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 15, 2024, 12:16 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 8:16 pm EDT
 
More on new-look Jets 

Unis aside, the Jets are obviously going through a lot of change. Along with interim coach Jeff Ulbrich, Todd Downing is taking over as play-caller for Nathaniel Hackett. 

Here's a closer look at all of the Jets' changes and what that teams for tonight. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 15, 2024, 12:03 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 8:03 pm EDT
 
Jets going old school

The Jets are rocking their throwback uniforms from the 1960s. The Jets rocked these uniforms when they shocked the heavily favored Colts in Super Bowl III. 

These are similar to Jets' primary uniforms that they wore from 1998-18, but with one notable change: tonight's face masks are gray, not green. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 14, 2024, 11:48 PM
Oct. 14, 2024, 7:48 pm EDT
 
Some good news for Buffalo 

Bills wideout Khalil Shakir will play tonight after his status was questionable after he sustained an ankle injury during the team's loss to the Ravens. Shakir's presence is big as he is the Bills' reading receiver through five weeks. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 14, 2024, 11:19 PM
Oct. 14, 2024, 7:19 pm EDT
 
Bills down their top RB 

Bills starting RB James Cook will be inactive tonight as he is currently labeled as questionable with a foot injury, via NFL Media. Ray Davis, Ty Johnson and Frank Gore Jr. (who was recently promoted up from the practice squad) will be Buffalo's RB's tonight. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 14, 2024, 10:47 PM
Oct. 14, 2024, 6:47 pm EDT

