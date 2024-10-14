Bills vs. Jets score, takeaways: Josh Allen leads Buffalo over Aaron Rodgers's club in penalty-dominated game

Monday night's game between the Jets and Bills had everything, including another Hail Mary completion from Aaron Rodgers, brilliant quarterback play from Josh Allen, several missed kicks, a gazillion penalties and an incredible interception that helped the Buffalo record a 23-20 win.

The win moved Buffalo (4-2) into sole possession of first place in the AFC East, while New York (2-4) fell to third place in the division.

The Jets largely dominated play in the second half, but two missed field goals played a big role in their third consecutive loss. New York's fate wasn't sealed, however, until Allen raced for the game-clinching first down after Taron Johnson made a jaw-dropping pick of Rodgers with just under two minutes left.

Led by Rodgers and Garrett Wilson, the Jets took an early 10-7 lead, but fell behind after Allen and Co. scored 13 unanswered points. But the Jets re-took momentum just before halftime after Rodgers completed a 52-yard Hail Mary pass to Allen Lazard, trimming New York's deficit to three points.

The Jets tied the score early in the second half, but never scored again after Greg Zuerlein missed two field goals. Bills kicker Tyler Bass, who also missed two kicks (one field goal and one extra point), gave the Bills the lead for good when he drilled a 22-yard field goal with 3:43 left.

Allen accounted for three touchdowns in the first half. He was aided by backup running back Ray Davis, who gained 152 total yards. Rodgers threw for 294 yards in a losing cause. Both Lazard and Wilson went over 100 yards receiving.

Here's a closer look at how Monday night's game unfolded.

Why the Bills won

With James Cook a late scratch with a toe injury (Cook was going to try to give it a go), Davis stepped up admirably in his absence. Davis was the Bills' leading rusher, finishing with 20 carries for 97 yards and leading the Bills with 55 receiving yards. His 42-yard grab early in the second quarter helped set up Buffalo's second touchdown.

When the Bills needed a playmaker on offense with Cook out and wide receiver Khalil Shakir banged up, Davis answered the call. Davis' impact on this game shouldn't be overlooked, even with Allen throwing for 215 yards and two scores (while playing turnover-free football).

Why the Jets lost

The Jets were not efficient in the red zone, finishing 1 of 4 in that department while also going 4 of 12 on third down. In addition to only getting one touchdown on four red zone chances, Zuerlein missed field goals of 32 and 43 yards that cost the Jets six points in a three-point loss.

New York also had 11 penalties for 110 yards, but Buffalo had 11 penalties as well. The missed opportunities and easily convertible field goals are what have the Jets facing more questions than answers after Robert Saleh's firing. They are not a good situational football team.

Turning point

Zuerlein's second missed field goal in the second half, the 43-yard kick that hit off the left upright, gave the Bills a second life to steal a game they likely should have been trailing by at that point. Allen led the Bills on an 11-play, 64-yard drive where he went 3 of 4 for 36 yards, with all of the passes going for first downs.

The missed kick opened the door for one of the game's best quarterbacks to will his team to victory, and control of the AFC East.

Play of the game

Johnson's interception off Rodgers with 1:52 left certainly could have been the turning point, but this play essentially ended the Jets comeback. Rodgers heaved a bomb on third-and-16 trying to make something happen, but Mike Williams slipped on the MetLife Stadium turf.

Williams still had an opportunity to catch the pass on the ground, but Johnson got his body over him and made an improbable interception. On a night where the Bills defense struggled to get off the field, Johnson made sure they capitalized on the one opportunity they had late.

Quotable

"It seemed a little ridiculous. Some of them seemed really bad, including the roughing the passer on me, that's not roughing the passer. We might as well play Sarcastaball if we're going to call those things." -- Rodgers on Monday night's officiating

Up next

The Bills (4-2) host the Titans and the Jets (2-4) travel to face the Steelers on Sunday.