It's one of the most highly anticipated playoff matchups in recent memory, as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are battling Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens for a spot in the AFC Championship game. It's the two NFL MVP favorites going head-to-head, and understandably, emotions are running high.

As Baltimore drove down the field in the second quarter, Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver appeared to hit Jackson late out of bounds at the end of an 11-yard scramble. Naturally, a couple of Ravens offensive linemen had some words for Oliver. Just moments later near the goal line, Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley got tangled up, and took a ref down to the ground with them!

Check out what happened:

No flags were thrown on the play as the ref involved didn't see anything malicious enough for him to reach for his yellow handkerchief, and all three parties appeared to be OK.

The Bills ended up holding Jackson and Co. out of the end zone despite having a first-and-goal from the two-yard line, and forced Justin Tucker to come out and hit a 26-yard field goal to trim Buffalo's lead to four points.