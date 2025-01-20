Bills vs. Ravens score, takeaways: Josh Allen, Buffalo top Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore to reach AFC title game

The Buffalo Bills are headed for the AFC Championship game as their 27-25 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday set up another high-profile date with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. This divisional-round matchup featured the two favorites for NFL MVP this season with Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, and it was Allen who came away with a massive victory.

In the first half, Allen scored two rushing touchdowns while Jackson turned the ball over twice. It allowed Buffalo to jump out to a double-digit lead. Jackson turned his play around in the second half, and even led an eight-play, 88-yard touchdown drive that gave Baltimore an opportunity to tie the game with a two-point conversion with 1:33 remaining in the fourth quarter. However, Mark Andrews dropped a wide-open catch -- adding to what was a nightmare quarter for him, as the tight end also fumbled away possession the previous possession.

Jackson completed 18 of 25 passes for 254 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, but also lost a fumble. Derrick Henry was Baltimore's leading rusher with 84 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, while Isaiah Likely and Rashod Bateman caught a touchdown apiece. Allen didn't have his most prolific outing, completing 16 of 22 passes for 127 yards. However, he did rush for 20 yards and two touchdowns. James Cook added 67 yards rushing on 17 carries, while Khalil Shakir caught six passes for a team-high 67 yards.

The Ravens outgained the Bills in total yards, 416 to 273, but the key stat had to do with miscues, as the Ravens lost the turnover battle, 3-0. Let's take a look at what went down in Buffalo on Sunday.

Why the Bills won

Defensively, Buffalo attacked Lamar Jackson with an array of blitzes that proved to be effective, particularly in the first half when they built up a double-digit lead. Over the first two quarters, the Bills blitzed Jackson on 46.7% of dropbacks and were able to sack him twice. That diluted a large chunk of Baltimore's explosiveness on offense. When blitzed, Jackson completed 8 of his 14 passes for 132 yards and an interception. When he was not blitzed, he was 10 of 11 for 122 yards and two touchdowns. On top of applying pressure onto Jackson, they largely contained Derrick Henry, holding him to 21 yards rushing in the first half and 84 yards for the game as a whole.

Of course, they also were able to create three turnovers in the game, including back-to-back takeaways in the first half. Those three turnovers ultimately led to 10 total points score by Buffalo, proving to be a massive swing in what was a two-point victory. That ability to take advantage of their opponent's mistakes and have zero turnovers of their own is the defining stat of this playoff showdown.

As for Josh Allen, he wasn't prolific statistically in this game, but executed at an elite level. He led methodical scoring drives throughout the evening and did most of his damage with his legs (two touchdowns).

Why the Ravens lost

Baltimore outgained the Bills 416-273, converted seven of its 10 third-down situations and averaged 7.3 yards per play. Each one of those stats bested Buffalo. However, where the Ravens failed to get the edge was in the turnover battle. They gave the ball to Buffalo three times in the playoff matchup and could not create any turnovers of their own.

After a stellar opening drive that resulted in a touchdown, Lamar Jackson gave the ball to the Bills on back-to-back possessions, throwing an interception after some miscommunication with Rashod Bateman and then fumbling the ball after a botched snap. That second turnover led to Josh Allen's second rushing touchdown of the day, and put Buffalo out in front for the rest of the game.

While Jackson's turnovers were the story in the first half, Mark Andrews' struggles were the story of the second. He committed Baltimore's third and final turnover of the night after catching a 16-yard pass midway through the fourth quarter. After turning upfield, he had the ball punched out by linebacker Terrel Bernard. At the time, Buffalo led 24-19 so instead of cutting into that deficit, the Ravens gave the ball away. The Bills went on to add to their lead with a field goal.

When Baltimore marched down the field late and scored a touchdown to cut the lead to two, Jackson looked Andrews' way for what would've been the game-tying two-point conversion. Andrew was open, got both hands on the ball, but dropped it, effectively clinching the game for Buffalo.

Turning point

Baltimore started to gain serious momentum in the second half, ripping off a 9-0 scoring run in the third quarter. Then midway through the fourth quarter, the Ravens were looking to potentially take the lead with a touchdown and had brought the football into Buffalo territory. However, this is when Andrews had the ball punched out with Terrel Bernard recovering the fumble. Not only did this erase a scoring opportunity for the Ravens, but the Bills added three points on their ensuing possession, increasing their lead.

Play of the game

The lowlights for Andrews continued as this game went on. Lamar Jackson led the Ravens 88 yards down the field and connected with Isaiah Likely for a 24-yard touchdown. That cut the Buffalo lead to two points with roughly 90 seconds to play in regulation. With the opportunity to tie the game with the 2-point conversion, Jackson rolled out to his right, had Andrews open for the game-tying score, but the veteran tight end simply dropped it.

What's next

The Buffalo Bills will advance to the AFC Championship game and will face the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens will pick up the pieces and head into their offseason.