Bills vs. Ravens score, takeaways: Josh Allen, Buffalo top Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore to reach AFC title game

Buffalo is off to Kansas City to battle the Chiefs for a spot in the Super Bowl

The Buffalo Bills are headed for the AFC Championship game as their 27-25 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday set up another high-profile date with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. This divisional-round matchup featured the two favorites for NFL MVP this season with Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, and it was Allen who came away with a massive victory. 

In the first half, Allen scored two rushing touchdowns while Jackson turned the ball over twice. It allowed Buffalo to jump out to a double-digit lead. Jackson turned his play around in the second half, and even led an eight-play, 88-yard touchdown drive that gave Baltimore an opportunity to tie the game with a two-point conversion with 1:33 remaining in the fourth quarter. However, Mark Andrews dropped a wide-open catch -- adding to what was a nightmare quarter for him, as the tight end also fumbled away possession the previous possession.

Jackson completed 18 of 25 passes for 254 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, but also lost a fumble. Derrick Henry was Baltimore's leading rusher with 84 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, while Isaiah Likely and Rashod Bateman caught a touchdown apiece. Allen didn't have his most prolific outing, completing 16 of 22 passes for 127 yards. However, he did rush for 20 yards and two touchdowns. James Cook added 67 yards rushing on 17 carries, while Khalil Shakir caught six passes for a team-high 67 yards. 

The Ravens outgained the Bills in total yards, 416 to 273, but the key stat had to do with miscues, as the Ravens lost the turnover battle, 3-0. Let's take a look at what went down in Buffalo on Sunday.

Why the Bills won

Defensively, Buffalo attacked Lamar Jackson with an array of blitzes that proved to be effective, particularly in the first half when they built up a double-digit lead. Over the first two quarters, the Bills blitzed Jackson on 46.7% of dropbacks and were able to sack him twice. That diluted a large chunk of Baltimore's explosiveness on offense. When blitzed, Jackson completed 8 of his 14 passes for 132 yards and an interception. When he was not blitzed, he was 10 of 11 for 122 yards and two touchdowns. On top of applying pressure onto Jackson, they largely contained Derrick Henry, holding him to 21 yards rushing in the first half and 84 yards for the game as a whole. 

Of course, they also were able to create three turnovers in the game, including back-to-back takeaways in the first half. Those three turnovers ultimately led to 10 total points score by Buffalo, proving to be a massive swing in what was a two-point victory. That ability to take advantage of their opponent's mistakes and have zero turnovers of their own is the defining stat of this playoff showdown. 

As for Josh Allen, he wasn't prolific statistically in this game, but executed at an elite level. He led methodical scoring drives throughout the evening and did most of his damage with his legs (two touchdowns). 

Why the Ravens lost

Baltimore outgained the Bills 416-273, converted seven of its 10 third-down situations and averaged 7.3 yards per play. Each one of those stats bested Buffalo. However, where the Ravens failed to get the edge was in the turnover battle. They gave the ball to Buffalo three times in the playoff matchup and could not create any turnovers of their own. 

After a stellar opening drive that resulted in a touchdown, Lamar Jackson gave the ball to the Bills on back-to-back possessions, throwing an interception after some miscommunication with Rashod Bateman and then fumbling the ball after a botched snap. That second turnover led to Josh Allen's second rushing touchdown of the day, and put Buffalo out in front for the rest of the game. 

While Jackson's turnovers were the story in the first half, Mark Andrews' struggles were the story of the second. He committed Baltimore's third and final turnover of the night after catching a 16-yard pass midway through the fourth quarter. After turning upfield, he had the ball punched out by linebacker Terrel Bernard. At the time, Buffalo led 24-19 so instead of cutting into that deficit, the Ravens gave the ball away. The Bills went on to add to their lead with a field goal. 

When Baltimore marched down the field late and scored a touchdown to cut the lead to two, Jackson looked Andrews' way for what would've been the game-tying two-point conversion. Andrew was open, got both hands on the ball, but dropped it, effectively clinching the game for Buffalo. 

Turning point

Baltimore started to gain serious momentum in the second half, ripping off a 9-0 scoring run in the third quarter. Then midway through the fourth quarter, the Ravens were looking to potentially take the lead with a touchdown and had brought the football into Buffalo territory. However, this is when Andrews had the ball punched out with Terrel Bernard recovering the fumble. Not only did this erase a scoring opportunity for the Ravens, but the Bills added three points on their ensuing possession, increasing their lead. 

Play of the game

The lowlights for Andrews continued as this game went on. Lamar Jackson led the Ravens 88 yards down the field and connected with Isaiah Likely for a 24-yard touchdown. That cut the Buffalo lead to two points with roughly 90 seconds to play in regulation. With the opportunity to tie the game with the 2-point conversion, Jackson rolled out to his right, had Andrews open for the game-tying score, but the veteran tight end simply dropped it. 

What's next

The Buffalo Bills will advance to the AFC Championship game and will face the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens will pick up the pieces and head into their offseason. 

Updates
(90)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Final: Bills 27, Ravens 25

The Buffalo Bills have punched their ticket to the AFC Championship after upsetting the Ravens at Highmark Stadium. Poor execution by the Ravens throughout the contest -- but particularly a drop by Mark Andrews on what would've been a game-tying 2-point conversion -- proved to be their demise. The passing stats don't show it, but it was a monster day for Josh Allen. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

The Buffalo Bills recover the onside kick and it looks like they are heading to AFC Championship, where they'll face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
 
Pinned
Link copied

Oh no Mark Andrews. The veteran tight end could not hold on for what would've been a successful 2-point conversion. A straight-up drop. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Unbelievable! Lamar Jackosn uncorks a 24-yard touchdown to Isaiah Likely. A two-point conversion will tie it. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Ridiculous throw from Lamar Jackson, going across his body to find Tylan Wallace for a 27-yard gain. Baltimore has some momentum ... 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Could be a significant development: Bills corner Taron Johnson is down and in noticeable pain. Would be a massive loss to the Buffalo secondary. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

And they opt to kick it. Tyler Bass nails the 21-yard field goal and it's an eight-point lead for Buffalo. The smart call. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

This is a fascinating call here for Buffalo. Do you go for the FG and to up by eight or do you go for the kill with a touchdown? Your call, Sean McDermott. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Ravens corner Marlon Humphrey is down on the field. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

The Bills entered this game with a 21-0 record over the last six seasons when recording three or more takeaways (regular season and postseason).

 
Pinned
Link copied
 
Pinned
Link copied

That is Mark Andrews' second career lost fumble (first in the playoffs). 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Oh goodness. The third turnover by the Ravens feels like it could be the dagger. Bills ball with a 24-19 lead and less than nine minutes left in the game. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
 
Pinned
Link copied

Man, that sneak with Mark Andrews is nearly as automatic as Philadelphia's Tush Push. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Josh Allen's fewest pass yards in a playoff game is 186. He currently has 101. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

The Bills haven't tested the Ravens at all down the field. Too many short throws. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

It's a two-point game as we head to the fourth quarter. Who will be punching their ticket to Kansas City for the AFC Championship? 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Not sure why Baltimore wouldn't just run a read option there with Jackson and Henry. Feels like that would've been a much higher percentage. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
 
Pinned
Link copied

The two-point play fails after Matt Milano tips Jackson's pass to Isaiah Likely. It's a 21-19 lead for Buffalo. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

All of a sudden, Baltimore has life and it's directly correlating with Derrick Henry ripping off big gains. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Derrick Henry getting hot is what Baltimore needs night now to get back in this game. He was way too quiet over the first two quarters. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Huge couple of stops here by Baltimore's defense, but it won't mean a thing if the Ravens offense can't get into the end zone quick. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

It's remarkable that Josh Allen has only thrown 13 passes and we're midway through the third quarter. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Man, it feels like Baltimore left points on the board there due to mental mistakes. Justin Tucker was able to cut the Buffalo lead to just 8, but they need touchdowns if they want to keep up with Josh Allen. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
 
Pinned
Link copied

That is EXACTLY what the Ravens defense needed. The unit forces a quick three-and-out on Buffalo's opening drive of the second half. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

The Ravens haven't won a game down 10+ points at halftime since Week 12 in 2012.

See More
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    6:16

    NFL Divisional Highlights: Ravens at Bills (1/19)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:43

    NFL Divisional Highlights: Rams at Eagles (1/19)

  • Image thumbnail
    5:33

    Eagles And Rams Sound Off Following Divisional Round Showdown

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    Ritz Rapid Fire Blitz: AFC Championship Game

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    Highlights: Rams' last-minute drive falls short as Eagles advance to NFC title game

  • Image thumbnail
    3:55

    Eagles Sneak Past Rams In Blizzard To Advance To NFC Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    How Weather Worked In Eagles Favor For Win Over Rams

  • Image thumbnail
    3:01

    What's Next For Rams Following Loss In Divisional

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    What Do Eagles Need To Do To Win The NFC Championship?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:29

    Unsung Heroes Players From Rams-Eagles

  • Image thumbnail
    4:09

    NFC Championship Game Preview: Eagles To Face Commanders In NFC Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    2:16

    NFC Championship Game Preview: Commanders at Eagles

  • Image thumbnail
    3:35

    NFC Championship Game Preview: Top Matchup To Watch

  • Image thumbnail
    4:35

    NFC Divisional Round Highlights: Commanders at Lions (1/18)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Commanders Explain Mentality After Defeating Lions

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Lions emotional following elimination from playoffs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    Divisional Round Game Pick: Rams at Eagles

  • Image thumbnail
    3:53

    Divisional Round on CBS Preview: Ravens at Bills

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    What Will Be The Deciding Factor In Rams-Eagles Showdown

  • Image thumbnail
    2:34

    NFC Divisional Round Preview: Rams at Eagles

See All NFL Videos