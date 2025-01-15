The Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills have the tall task of facing each other in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs this Sunday. They'll also be up against potentially frigid weather, with the latest forecasts out of Orchard Park, New York, calling for kickoff temperatures that feel as if they're below 0 degrees.

The Weather Channel projects a daytime high of just 20 degrees near Highmark Stadium for Sunday, with the temperature dropping to 8 degrees that evening, when the Bills are set to kick off against the Ravens at 6:30 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+. AccuWeather's RealFeel forecast estimates the temperature will feel more like -3 degrees at kickoff, and both outlets also call for at least a 40% chance of snow.

Wind shouldn't be a prominent issue, with northwest gusts expected to cap at 5-10 mph, per The Weather Channel, but if snow showers pair with the freezing temperatures, two of the AFC's top contenders could be in for an especially wintry blend.

Theoretically, that benefits the visiting Ravens, who are slight betting favorites going into the matchup, considering their well-established run game, now featuring the bruising Derrick Henry.

Before Sunday, there is also a lake-effect snow warning in place in the Orchard Park area. Travel is expected to be difficult, with poor visibility and "deep snow cover on roads" over the coming days, with forecasts estimating anywhere from 4 to 8 inches of snowfall in the most affected areas.