Bills vs. Seahawks score: Josh Allen strengthens MVP case as Buffalo stomps Seattle in impressive road win

Halloween may not be until Thursday, but the Buffalo Bills were downright scary during Sunday's 31-10 thumping of the Seattle Seahawks.

Buffalo never trailed, led 14-3 at halftime and raced out to a 31-3 lead before calling off the dogs. The Bills received another MVP-caliber performance from quarterback Josh Allen, who went 24 of 34 for 283 yards with a pair of touchdown passes. He was aided by running back James Cook, who gashed Seattle's defense to the tune of 111 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.

While Buffalo's offense was on fire, Seattle's offense was largely stuck in neutral. The Seahawks ran for a scant 32 yards and committed two costly miscues inside Buffalo's 5-yard-line in the second quarter. Seattle's offense desperately missed wideout DK Metcalf, who was out with a knee injury.

Buffalo is now 6-2 and are way ahead of the field in the AFC East. Seattle falls to 4-4 and now trails Arizona in the AFC West standings.

We'll have a full breakdown of today's game shortly. In in the meantime, check out our live blog below to relive the action in real time.