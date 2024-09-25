The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 2-1 on Sunday, turning in one of their best defensive performances in years to suffocate the previously red-hot New Orleans Saints. Their most productive edge rusher in the matchup, and throughout the early parts of the 2024 season: None other than 36-year-old Brandon Graham, who in his franchise-record 15th season with the Birds is defying time -- and bolstering his fan-favorite status -- on and off the field.

An elder statesmen for this year's Campbell's Chunky Sacks Hunger campaign, which donates meals to Feeding America for every NFL sack recorded in 2024, Graham spoke with CBS Sports this week about everything from his community service and signature trash-talking strategy to the Eagles' chances of winning a second Super Bowl:

It's been seven years since you strip-sacked Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII to win it all. How close are the Eagles to getting back to the big stage?

Graham: I think we're close. I think we're building right now. I think it can happen this year. But we gotta choose to believe in each other. We gotta choose to be intentional about how we prepare every week. ... When we come in, let's make it about ball. ... I wanna know who I got on the side of me. ... It takes about four games to build that identity, and see who you are, and see who kinda shows up all the time.

Teams are gonna try us [on the ground] every game, because it worked with the Packers and it worked with the Falcons. ... I hope everybody learned their lesson and goes out there now and take every rep serious. I think we did, but if we didn't, [the first two weeks were] a wakeup call. A good wakeup call, because we responded the way we were supposed to.

How much would it mean to you to lift another trophy to close your career?

Graham: That first one is gonna forever be crazy, because it was the first one. But I think it would even double because, 'We got two now?!' We should've been talking two, but the Chiefs stole one from us. ... And it's good to learn those lessons, too. ... When you're up at halftime, you gotta finish the game. ... It's a good experience to go through to take an 'L' in the biggest stage, because it's how you come back from it.

Everybody lauds your trash talk. What are your go-to lines this year?

Graham: My biggest one this year is, when I see the running back lined up -- say they're in the Shotgun, and the back is to my side -- I say, 'Yeah, you better know! You better go that way! Because you can't run my way!' I say that all the time, every game. I get a couple chuckles. But if they don't talk back, I'm like, 'Yeah, I got 'em,' because they ain't talking. I'm in their head.

You've got some teammates who like to spice it up, too. Who's the Eagles' biggest instigator?

Graham: Well, Chauncey [Gardner-Johnson], him being the smallest, I would say he's the one who instigates, because 'Baby Rhino,' that boy Jalen Carter, he ain't playin'. When he talkin', he really trying to come get you. So I'd say Gardner-Johnson's the instigator, because he's got the boys behind him.

You're playing with Jeremiah Trotter Jr., years after his father also starred for the Eagles. Will we see your son, Bryson, following the same path 15 years from now?

Graham: You never know, boy, that would be -- whatever he wanna do. I just want him to be happy. But boy, that would be so nice, if one day that happens. Especially because I got pictures with him and [general manager] Howie [Roseman]. Trotter got one with [owner Jeffrey] Lurie and them when they was in the locker room. We gotta keep that tradition going. ... We Philly all the way, through and through. They can't see it any other way.

Why was it important, as an unofficial ambassador of the Eagles, to partner with Chunky Soup this year?

Graham: Yeah, they had the spicy soup, baby. I had to go get it. And so now, it got me on fire when I'm out there! ... For every sack, a thousand meals donated? Oh yeah. I planned on getting some sacks this year. It just was a motivation for both -- I'm helping as I'm playing, and then on top of that, you go out in the community and see the smiles being put on peoples' faces, knowing that's one less thing they have to worry about, where their next meal is gonna come from. ... We just wanna spread awareness around the issue of hunger in Philadelphia and go out and touch as many people as we can, because ... one day somebody's gonna get on their feet, and hopefully they come back and follow suit.