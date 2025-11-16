The Chiefs have won the AFC West nine consecutive seasons. The Broncos have a chance to take a huge step toward ending that streak in Week 11 when they host Kansas City in a crucial divisional showdown.

The Broncos have won seven consecutive games and sit atop the AFC West at 8-2, but it's been far from easy for Denver. Bo Nix and the offense have been inconsistent not only game-to-game but even within the game; the Broncos are 22nd in scoring in the first three quarters of the game but fourth in fourth-quarter scoring. Nix has showed plenty of clutch acumen, but Sean Payton and co. would certainly like to see more consistency.

"Consistency" is exactly what Patrick Mahomes continues to provide, and that includes consistently beating the Broncos: He's 13-1 against them in his career. Mahomes has gotten a significant boost from the return of Rashee Rice, who has four touchdowns in three games, but he will have to be at his very best against a dangerous Denver defense. Led by Nik Bonitto (9.5 sacks) and Jonathon Cooper (7.5), the Broncos lead the NFL with 46 sacks, 14 more than any other team entering Week 11.

Here's how to watch arguably the top game on the Week 11 slate, and be sure to keep up with our analysis below!

