Add another line to Travis Kelce's future Hall of Fame resume. The Chiefs tight end scored his 84th career touchdown -- passing Priest Holmes for most in franchise history -- with a go-ahead 21-yard touchdown catch from Patrick Mahomes in Week 11 against the Broncos.

Kelce, 36, tied Holmes in Week 8 against the Commanders, reeling in a 10-yard pass from Mahomes. That was also Kelce's 100th career touchdown scored including his 17 postseason touchdowns, but records (unless stated otherwise) only take regular-season stats into account.

Kelce, who has spent his entire 13-year career with Kansas City, already held the franchise records for receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. However, adding in two rushing touchdowns and a fumble recovered for a touchdown, his 84 total touchdowns scored are now a franchise best as well.

Most touchdowns scored, Chiefs history Travis Kelce 84 Priest Holmes 83 Tony Gonzalez 76 Tyreek Hill 67 Jamaal Charles 64

Even though he no longer holds the record, Holmes' mark is truly incredible considering he only played 65 games with the franchise considering he started his career with the Ravens and had his career cut short due to a spine/neck/head injury.

Kelce's record is a testament to not only his skill but his longevity. He has had at least three touchdown receptions all of his NFL seasons except his rookie year, and he scored 33 touchdowns from 2018-2020, his age-31 to age-33 seasons. He is inside the top dozen all time in receptions regardless of position and third among tight ends, only behind Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten.