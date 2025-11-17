Travis Kelce sets Chiefs record for career touchdowns scored: Star tight end passes Priest Holmes for top spot
Kelce scored his 84th career touchdown to take the crown
Add another line to Travis Kelce's future Hall of Fame resume. The Chiefs tight end scored his 84th career touchdown -- passing Priest Holmes for most in franchise history -- with a go-ahead 21-yard touchdown catch from Patrick Mahomes in Week 11 against the Broncos.
Travis Kelce breaks a tackle and gives the Chiefs the lead!
Kelce, 36, tied Holmes in Week 8 against the Commanders, reeling in a 10-yard pass from Mahomes. That was also Kelce's 100th career touchdown scored including his 17 postseason touchdowns, but records (unless stated otherwise) only take regular-season stats into account.
Mahomes goes to Kelce to extend the Chiefs lead!
Kelce, who has spent his entire 13-year career with Kansas City, already held the franchise records for receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. However, adding in two rushing touchdowns and a fumble recovered for a touchdown, his 84 total touchdowns scored are now a franchise best as well.
Most touchdowns scored, Chiefs history
Travis Kelce
84
Priest Holmes
83
Tony Gonzalez
76
67
Jamaal Charles
64
Even though he no longer holds the record, Holmes' mark is truly incredible considering he only played 65 games with the franchise considering he started his career with the Ravens and had his career cut short due to a spine/neck/head injury.
Kelce's record is a testament to not only his skill but his longevity. He has had at least three touchdown receptions all of his NFL seasons except his rookie year, and he scored 33 touchdowns from 2018-2020, his age-31 to age-33 seasons. He is inside the top dozen all time in receptions regardless of position and third among tight ends, only behind Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten.