Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3349 RUYDS 284 INTS 6 TDS 47 No one's considering alternatives for Las Vegas. The Tyler Linderbaum signing supports the assumption that Fernando Mendoza will be the No. 1 overall pick, as a veteran center is a huge benefit for a young quarterback. The Raiders need a quarterback, and there's a player worthy of that selection. Pretty cut and dried.

Round 1 - Pick 2 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd The Jets are likely deciding between Ohio State pass rush Arvell Reese and Texas Tech pass rusher David Bailey at No. 2 overall. Reese has a higher ceiling, but Bailey is more ready to see the field now. New York may be feeling the pressure to compete in 2026, so Bailey is more conducive to that goal.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Arvell Reese EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd The odds of Francis Mauigoa going here seem to be dwindling. The buzz suggests that Arizona would lean toward whichever edge rusher New York leaves on the board rather than Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 Is Tennessee's roster to a point that would justify the selection of Jeremiyah Love? Probably not. There is an argument that Brian Daboll and Robert Saleh were fired from their previous head coaching gigs because the offense fell short of expectation. Prior trauma may inform their thought process.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Thinking about the tenets of John Harbaugh's Baltimore teams, there was a lot of emphasis on being strong up the middle: defensive line, linebacker and safety. The Giants have invested in the safety position with Jevon Holland and Tyler Nubin, but Caleb Downs answers those questions unequivocally.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 6 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st A Browns trade down with the Cowboys has been publicly negotiated and most scenarios do not result in a win-win for both parties. Dallas wants to win now whereas Cleveland is probably more comfortable acquiring resources into the future. The Cowboys can move up to No. 6 overall and keep No. 20 overall, but part with Day 2 picks each of the next two years. Dallas comes up to select a star defender in an effort to make a 2026 push.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 If Washington misses the run on defensive talent and Jeremiyah Love is gone, where do they go? Wide receiver is the most logical path. The Commanders pair one Ohio State receiver with another.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st New Orleans lands a powerful edge rusher opposite Chase Young as the Saints embrace the post-Cameron Jordan era. LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane and Arizona State wide receiver may be a few other considerations for the team in the top 10.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 Kansas City is going to take a premium position. They never find themselves in a position to do so. Although offensive line makes a lot of sense, there is a real opportunity for them to find a No. 1 wide receiver if Jordyn Tyson can stay healthy.

From From Cincinnati Bengals Round 1 - Pick 10 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th The wide receivers are off the board, so the decision is taken out of the hands of John Harbaugh. However, it would not surprise me if all this last-minute wide receiver association was just smoke. Yes, they need help at the position, but it doesn't have to be top 10 overall. They could find that player late Round 1/early Round 2, but there is no guarantee a comparable option would be available at offensive tackle. The idea is that Francis Mauigoa could begin his career at guard and just see how it goes with Jermaine Eluemunor, who was once traded by Harbaugh.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Miami's focus should be adding best player available. Aside from quarterback and running back, no position should be off the table. Mansoor Delane represents best player available, but also at a position of need.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys Round 1 - Pick 12 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Spencer Fano played right tackle for the Utes, but he has the foot speed to play on either side. Teams are not worried about a lack of ideal arm length. Cleveland's focus is getting the five best on the field and there is a lot of flexibility among that group.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 13 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 The Rams are all in on this championship window with Matthew Stafford. A pass catcher -- whether that be wide receiver or tight end -- would be the most impactful player Los Angeles could add to the roster at No. 13 overall. Makai Lemon is a polarizing prospect, but is at his best post-catch.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st I have maintained a belief that Vega Ioane is a prototypical Raven and while John Harbaugh is gone, one of his former coaches is now the head coach and the front office remains intact. KC Concepcion or Denzel Boston could be interesting additions, but Ioane is a higher rated prospect.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Round 1 - Pick 15 Monroe Freeling OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th Beyond Philadelphia's history with Georgia, it is in Howie Roseman's wheelhouse to draft the trenches in the first round. He has to get a bit aggressive to ensure he gets a swing tackle for the 2026 season and the heir apparent to Lane Johnson.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 16 Omar Cooper Jr. WR Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th REC 69 REYDS 937 YDS/REC 13.6 TDS 14 Whether or not New York taking a wide receiver is a luxury depends upon how one feels about AD Mitchell. As it stands, the Jets do not have a reliable outlet to pair with Garrett Wilson, who has dealt with injuries of his own. Omar Cooper Jr. brings a toughness to the position that Aaron Glenn has been attempting to instill across his team.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kadyn Proctor OT Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Giovanni Manu is set to start at left tackle with Taylor Decker and Detroit parting ways. One would imagine Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes seek an alternative at the position. Kadyn Proctor is a big body who does a good job executing some of the blocks in space that the team has executed in the past.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Dillon Thieneman S Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 3rd Safety may not be the highest priority, but it is a need for Minnesota. NFL teams salivate over prospects with ball production and premium athletic traits; Dillon Thieneman checks both boxes. It is difficult to envision him lasting much longer than this point in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Chris Johnson CB San Diego State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th The unfortunate fall of Jermod McCoy is to the fortunate gain of Chris Johnson. If there are concerns over McCoy's knee long term, then a prospect has to step into the CB2 role. Johnson has all that physical traits and athleticism to be a quality starter in this league.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Keldric Faulk EDGE Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th Dallas retained its second first-round pick despite its bid to move up the board from No. 12 overall. It may hamstring future plans, but the Cowboys add two key defenders with Sonny Styles and now Keldric Faulk.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Blake Miller OT Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 6th Troy Fautanu moves back to his more natural left tackle position and Blake Miller is installed as the right tackle. Mike McCarthy had a collection of interchangeable bullies in Green Bay and are now building that in Pittsburgh.

Round 1 - Pick 22 T.J. Parker EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 263 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 75th POSITION RNK 11th Los Ángeles re-signed Khalil Mack opposite Tuli Tuipulotu, but that is not going to be an option forever. The selection of T.J. Parker allows them to absorb the loss of Joey Bosa, while also ensuring the team has depth setting the edge in the event of injury.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 23 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st REC 51 REYDS 560 YDS/REC 11 TDS 8 Edge rusher is the biggest need for Tampa Bay, but there may not be a player who can provide the spark that the team covets. In recent years, it has been the offense that has made this team fun and Zac Robinson comes from a Rams offense that uses a lot of two and three tight end sets. It's an important year for Todd Bowles and I do not envision a player capable of making a bigger impact here than Sadiq.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 24 KC Concepcion WR Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 919 YDS/REC 15.1 TDS 12 General manager Andrew Berry would likely be thrilled with this outcome: drafting Georgia offensive tackle Spencer Fano and Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion and picking up additional resources in a trade back.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 1st The Bears are likely to address the trenches in some capacity. Would they consider a left tackle or take advantage of the edge rusher depth? In this case, they take the first defensive tackle off the board. Peter Woods is a prospect who had been mocked in the top 10 frequently dating to the summer.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Chase Bisontis IOL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 4th Buffalo lost David Edwards in free agency and now replaces him with one of the best pass-blocking offensive guards available in the draft. Chase Bisontis had a strong performance at the NFL combine.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd I have gone back and worth between offensive line and edge rusher with most of the wide receivers off the board. Initially, UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence was in this spot, but Lomu continues to come up in connection with San Francisco. It makes sense for the 49ers to have an off-ramp at either offensive tackle spot in the next few years.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kayden McDonald DL Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd Houston plugs Kayden McDonald between Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. The Texans get a proven run-stopper to catch all the debris created by those pass-rushing maniacs.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Kansas City Chiefs Round 1 - Pick 29 Ty Simpson QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 211 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3567 RUYDS 93 INTS 5 TDS 30 Arizona trades back up into the first round to get the fifth-year option on quarterback Ty Simpson. The Cardinals had previously taken Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa and are now getting the quarterback, a similar strategy the Giants and Saints used last season with Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough, respectively.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 30 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 8th REC 62 REYDS 881 YDS/REC 14.2 TDS 12 After taking Mansoor Delane earlier, Miami now takes a bigger-bodied wide receiver. There may not be a lot to write home about with this team but there is a fun competition between first-round picks to watch in training camp.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Max Iheanachor OT Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 7th There was a viral video of Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel getting hands-on in Max Iheanachor's workout. Right tackle is a position of need, because Morgan Moses will not play forever, and Iheanachor's play style matches the physicality Vrabel is trying to instill.