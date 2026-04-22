Round 1 - Pick 1
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs
No one's considering alternatives for Las Vegas. The Tyler Linderbaum signing supports the assumption that Fernando Mendoza will be the No. 1 overall pick, as a veteran center is a huge benefit for a young quarterback. The Raiders need a quarterback, and there's a player worthy of that selection. Pretty cut and dried.
Round 1 - Pick 2
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs
The Jets are likely deciding between Ohio State pass rush Arvell Reese and Texas Tech pass rusher David Bailey at No. 2 overall. Reese has a higher ceiling, but Bailey is more ready to see the field now. New York may be feeling the pressure to compete in 2026, so Bailey is more conducive to that goal.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Arvell Reese EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
The odds of Francis Mauigoa going here seem to be dwindling. The buzz suggests that Arizona would lean toward whichever edge rusher New York leaves on the board rather than Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
Is Tennessee's roster to a point that would justify the selection of Jeremiyah Love? Probably not. There is an argument that Brian Daboll and Robert Saleh were fired from their previous head coaching gigs because the offense fell short of expectation. Prior trauma may inform their thought process.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Thinking about the tenets of John Harbaugh's Baltimore teams, there was a lot of emphasis on being strong up the middle: defensive line, linebacker and safety. The Giants have invested in the safety position with Jevon Holland and Tyler Nubin, but Caleb Downs answers those questions unequivocally.
Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 6
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
A Browns trade down with the Cowboys has been publicly negotiated and most scenarios do not result in a win-win for both parties. Dallas wants to win now whereas Cleveland is probably more comfortable acquiring resources into the future. The Cowboys can move up to No. 6 overall and keep No. 20 overall, but part with Day 2 picks each of the next two years. Dallas comes up to select a star defender in an effort to make a 2026 push.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs
If Washington misses the run on defensive talent and Jeremiyah Love is gone, where do they go? Wide receiver is the most logical path. The Commanders pair one Ohio State receiver with another.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs
New Orleans lands a powerful edge rusher opposite Chase Young as the Saints embrace the post-Cameron Jordan era. LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane and Arizona State wide receiver may be a few other considerations for the team in the top 10.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Kansas City is going to take a premium position. They never find themselves in a position to do so. Although offensive line makes a lot of sense, there is a real opportunity for them to find a No. 1 wide receiver if Jordyn Tyson can stay healthy.
From Cincinnati Bengals
Round 1 - Pick 10
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs
The wide receivers are off the board, so the decision is taken out of the hands of John Harbaugh. However, it would not surprise me if all this last-minute wide receiver association was just smoke. Yes, they need help at the position, but it doesn't have to be top 10 overall. They could find that player late Round 1/early Round 2, but there is no guarantee a comparable option would be available at offensive tackle. The idea is that Francis Mauigoa could begin his career at guard and just see how it goes with Jermaine Eluemunor, who was once traded by Harbaugh.
Round 1 - Pick 11
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Miami's focus should be adding best player available. Aside from quarterback and running back, no position should be off the table. Mansoor Delane represents best player available, but also at a position of need.
Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 12
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Spencer Fano played right tackle for the Utes, but he has the foot speed to play on either side. Teams are not worried about a lack of ideal arm length. Cleveland's focus is getting the five best on the field and there is a lot of flexibility among that group.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 13
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs
The Rams are all in on this championship window with Matthew Stafford. A pass catcher -- whether that be wide receiver or tight end -- would be the most impactful player Los Angeles could add to the roster at No. 13 overall. Makai Lemon is a polarizing prospect, but is at his best post-catch.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
I have maintained a belief that Vega Ioane is a prototypical Raven and while John Harbaugh is gone, one of his former coaches is now the head coach and the front office remains intact. KC Concepcion or Denzel Boston could be interesting additions, but Ioane is a higher rated prospect.
Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1 - Pick 15
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
Beyond Philadelphia's history with Georgia, it is in Howie Roseman's wheelhouse to draft the trenches in the first round. He has to get a bit aggressive to ensure he gets a swing tackle for the 2026 season and the heir apparent to Lane Johnson.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 16
Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs
Whether or not New York taking a wide receiver is a luxury depends upon how one feels about AD Mitchell. As it stands, the Jets do not have a reliable outlet to pair with Garrett Wilson, who has dealt with injuries of his own. Omar Cooper Jr. brings a toughness to the position that Aaron Glenn has been attempting to instill across his team.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs
Giovanni Manu is set to start at left tackle with Taylor Decker and Detroit parting ways. One would imagine Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes seek an alternative at the position. Kadyn Proctor is a big body who does a good job executing some of the blocks in space that the team has executed in the past.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Safety may not be the highest priority, but it is a need for Minnesota. NFL teams salivate over prospects with ball production and premium athletic traits; Dillon Thieneman checks both boxes. It is difficult to envision him lasting much longer than this point in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 19
San Diego State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
The unfortunate fall of Jermod McCoy is to the fortunate gain of Chris Johnson. If there are concerns over McCoy's knee long term, then a prospect has to step into the CB2 role. Johnson has all that physical traits and athleticism to be a quality starter in this league.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Keldric Faulk EDGE
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs
Dallas retained its second first-round pick despite its bid to move up the board from No. 12 overall. It may hamstring future plans, but the Cowboys add two key defenders with Sonny Styles and now Keldric Faulk.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Blake Miller OT
Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs
Troy Fautanu moves back to his more natural left tackle position and Blake Miller is installed as the right tackle. Mike McCarthy had a collection of interchangeable bullies in Green Bay and are now building that in Pittsburgh.
Round 1 - Pick 22
T.J. Parker EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 263 lbs
Los Ángeles re-signed Khalil Mack opposite Tuli Tuipulotu, but that is not going to be an option forever. The selection of T.J. Parker allows them to absorb the loss of Joey Bosa, while also ensuring the team has depth setting the edge in the event of injury.
Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 23
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Edge rusher is the biggest need for Tampa Bay, but there may not be a player who can provide the spark that the team covets. In recent years, it has been the offense that has made this team fun and Zac Robinson comes from a Rams offense that uses a lot of two and three tight end sets. It's an important year for Todd Bowles and I do not envision a player capable of making a bigger impact here than Sadiq.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 24
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
General manager Andrew Berry would likely be thrilled with this outcome: drafting Georgia offensive tackle Spencer Fano and Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion and picking up additional resources in a trade back.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs
The Bears are likely to address the trenches in some capacity. Would they consider a left tackle or take advantage of the edge rusher depth? In this case, they take the first defensive tackle off the board. Peter Woods is a prospect who had been mocked in the top 10 frequently dating to the summer.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Chase Bisontis IOL
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Buffalo lost David Edwards in free agency and now replaces him with one of the best pass-blocking offensive guards available in the draft. Chase Bisontis had a strong performance at the NFL combine.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
I have gone back and worth between offensive line and edge rusher with most of the wide receivers off the board. Initially, UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence was in this spot, but Lomu continues to come up in connection with San Francisco. It makes sense for the 49ers to have an off-ramp at either offensive tackle spot in the next few years.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs
Houston plugs Kayden McDonald between Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. The Texans get a proven run-stopper to catch all the debris created by those pass-rushing maniacs.
Mock Trade from Kansas City Chiefs
Round 1 - Pick 29
Ty Simpson QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 211 lbs
Arizona trades back up into the first round to get the fifth-year option on quarterback Ty Simpson. The Cardinals had previously taken Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa and are now getting the quarterback, a similar strategy the Giants and Saints used last season with Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough, respectively.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 30
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
After taking Mansoor Delane earlier, Miami now takes a bigger-bodied wide receiver. There may not be a lot to write home about with this team but there is a fun competition between first-round picks to watch in training camp.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs
There was a viral video of Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel getting hands-on in Max Iheanachor's workout. Right tackle is a position of need, because Morgan Moses will not play forever, and Iheanachor's play style matches the physicality Vrabel is trying to instill.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Notre Dame • Jr • 5'11" / 203 lbs
Seattle has been a patient bystander in the running back market, which may be a sign that they are willing to take a player at the position in the first round. Jadarian Price may have more untapped potential on third down after taking the back seat to Jeremiyah Love at Notre Dame.
2026 NFL mock draft: Giants bypass wide receiver in Round 1, but two still taken in top 10
Mystery is what defines the 2026 NFL Draft with little certainty at the top
The 2026 NFL Draft is upon us and while it may lack the big names or the premium All-Pro-caliber talents, it offers a distinguishing trait that should excite fans: mystery. A year ago, it was known, within reason, that the first four picks were going to be Cam Ward, Travis Hunter Jr., Abdul Carter and Will Campbell. This year, the intrigue begins at No. 2 overall. Do the New York Jets take the polished performer or the prospect with more upside?
Players who start for a long time and likely a few All-Pros will come out of this draft class; those scenarios just may not be as easily seen on the surface. As such, there may be more trades facilitated as teams maneuver up and down the board to achieve team goals, but one surprise could bring down the whole card house.
Six teams will make two picks in the first round and the strategy deployed will allow the rest of the first round to take shape. Ear to the ground, sorting through rumors from all corners of the internet, I have settled on one final mock draft projection.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
The 2026 NFL Draft will take place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. You can find more draft coverage at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and regular evaluations of the top prospects.
Teams without a first-round pick
No. 41: CB Colton Hood, Tennessee
After trading its first-round pick to New York in exchange for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, Cincinnati sinks another resource into the defensive side of the ball.
No. 47: LB CJ Allen, Georgia
Indianapolis has a need at the linebacker position and Allen may be available later than mock draft projections.
No. 48: WR Germie Bernard, Alabama
Bernard is taking a pre-draft visit to Atlanta. He is a clean receiver prospect willing to do the dirty work in Kevin Stefanski's offense. The team is likely to lean into its run game and Bernard is a more than qualified blocker.
No. 52: DL Domonique Orange, Iowa State
Orange is a bigger body who will upgrade the Packers' run defense.
No. 56: LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati
Jacksonville is tasked with replacing Devin Lloyd, who departed in free agency. Golday is a bigger linebacker prospect with the athleticism to play sideline to sideline.
No. 62: TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
Denver continues adding explosive playmakers to the offense even after picking up Jaylen Waddle. Stowers is an unrefined talent as a recent convert from quarterback, but Sean Payton will have no problem designing his role in the offense.