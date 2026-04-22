Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 2980 RUYDS 240 INTS 6 TDS 39 Fernando Mendoza will add the final football infinity stone of the 2025-2026 football year after winning the Heisman Trophy and the national championship: being selected first overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. For years, Babe Laufenberg, a sixth round pick of Washington in the 1983 NFL Draft, held the record for being the highest drafted quarterback out of Indiana in the common draft era (since 1967). Mendoza takes command of that record Thursday night.

Round 1 - Pick 2 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd Arvell Reese might have a higher ceiling than David Bailey, but he doesn't have the experience nor the floor David Bailey does. Bailey is fresh off co-leading college football in sacks with 14.5 while ranking second in the nation in quarterback pressures with 81. Head coach Aaron Glenn, feeling the heat after a brutal first season, opts for the more polished prospect here.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Arvell Reese EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort has yet to draft an All-Pro or Pro Bowl player since being hired in 2023: he needs this pick to yield some fruit. Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese has the highest ceiling of perhaps any prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, but it may take him a little time to develop. However, Arizona, in need of a QB, might be OK with one more meh season ahead of the 2027 NFL Draft.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st New Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh's San Francisco 49ers' defenses thrived for years thanks to the All-Pro play of middle linebacker Fred Warner. Saleh grabs his Warner here in Sonny Styles, a twitched up linebacker who tested similarly to Calvin Johnson at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st There's been plenty of chatter about positional value vs. top talent in this draft, but Caleb Downs, even as a safety, is worth the top five pick, especially for new Giants head coach John Harbaugh. The Ohio State All-American safety can line up anywhere: strong safety, nickel or even in sub-packages as a linebacker. Harbaugh has the seen value in that with Kyle Hamilton in Baltimore.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th Francis Mauigoa is a mammoth right tackle, standing at 6-feet-6-inches tall while weighing 329 pounds, with sound technique, particularly in the run game. He would uplift a Cleveland Browns' offensive line that experienced a ton of turnover in free agency this offseason. Mauigoa can also help check off another variable that could derail Cleveland's search for its long-term option at quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 Someone is going to take Jeremiyah Love in the top 10, and Washington takes the plunge. Jayden Daniels needs to have more support on the field in 2026 after he missed 10 games because of three different injuries: a knee sprain, a hamstring strain and a dislocated elbow. The Commanders need a run game that isn't so reliant on Daniels: he ran for an NFL rookie quarterback record 891 yards in 2024. Problem solved.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough needs another reliable target in the passing game outside of Chris Olave, who is fresh off a career year. The Saints eschewed spending at receiver in free agency, but they decided to pay up for another Ohio State wide receiver in the first round here with Carnell Tate, the cleanest receiving prospect in this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Chief defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo doesn't care about Rueben Bain's arm length. He sees a college football-best 83 quarterback pressures in 2025 and knows he can work with that. Spags is one of the better DCs Bain could land with in order to expand upon his pass rush arsenal.

From From Cincinnati Bengals Round 1 - Pick 10 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen had dinner with Tyson on April 16, the night before Tyson's workout showed he's back to his old self. New York opts to pair this explosive, after-the-catch playmaker with Malik Nabers in order to accelerate quarterback Jaxson Dart's development.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd The Miami Dolphins need a lot of everything as they embark upon Year 1 of their rebuild under the Packers South regime. Here they grab one of the best offensive linemen in the draft to make new starting quarterback Malik Willis' life a little bit easier.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Dallas Cowboys' wish for one of the top-flight defensive players in this draft comes true as they have the opportunity to select LSU All-American cornerback Mansoor Delane 12th overall. Delane led the SEC with a 24.1 passer rating allowed when targeted, the best mark in the conference among 82 players with at least 30 targets. Delane could end up as Dallas' CB1 in short order, provided he can remain healthy.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 13 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 Makai Lemon, the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner, dominated just down the street from the NFC runner-up Rams at USC. Lemon's size and a head-scratching combine press conference created some variability in where he may land. However, Sean McVay and Les Snead, see a player they plug into the Cooper Kupp (versatile slot) role in their offense alongside Puka Nacua and Davante Adams as part of an "all-in" 2026 campaign with 2025 NFL MVP Matthew Stafford.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st The Ravens' interior offensive line is their most troubling issue after Tyler Linderbaum's departure, and Olaivavega Ioane can mitigate that loss in front of Lamar Jackson as a left guard in 2026. He didn't allow a sack over his final two college seasons, spanning 27 starts and 776 pass-blocking snaps. That will go a long way toward keeping Jackson healthy ahead of his 30th birthday on Jan. 7.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Akheem Mesidor EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Akheem Mesidor, who will turn 25 this year, is a plug-and-play contributor. He ranked top five nationally in sacks (12.5, tied for third in the FBS), tackles for loss (17.5, tied for fifth) and quarterback pressures (67, tied for fourth) in 2025 opposite Reuben Bain at Miami. The Buccaneers could easily reclaim the NFC South crown in 2026 after the Carolina Panthers ended their four-year division title streak in 2025, and Mesidor will give Tampa Bay some much-needed pass rush production.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 16 Omar Cooper Jr. WR Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th REC 69 REYDS 937 YDS/REC 13.6 TDS 14 The New York Jets need someone else who can frighten an opposing secondary besides Garrett Wilson. Indiana Hoosiers national championship-winning wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. can be that guy. His nine receiving touchdowns of 10-plus yards in 2025 led the Big Ten, and his incredibly clutch toe-tap touchdown catch at Penn State kept Indiana's hopes for an undefeated season alive.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kadyn Proctor OT Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st There has been talk of the Detroit Lions moving All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell to left tackle after the team moved on from Taylor Decker. That creates a vacancy at right tackle, so Detroit fills it with the offensive tackle prospect that might have the highest physical upside in Kadyn Proctor. He lands in the perfect spot to refine his game by learning from Sewell.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Dillon Thieneman S Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 3rd No one can be a one-for-one replacement for six-time Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith, but Dillon Thieneman might be able to come the closest of the bunch. Thieneman's fluidity in position drills at the combine looked as good as any defensive back's. He is an instinctual player who could thrive in defensive coordinator Brian Flores' zone-first scheme.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st REC 51 REYDS 560 YDS/REC 11 TDS 8 The Carolina Panthers check another need off their offseason to-do list by plugging in a legitimate receiving tight end in Kenyon Sadiq, the 2025 first-team All-Big Ten honoree who led all collegiate tight ends with eight receiving touchdowns while primarily lining up on the line of scrimmage or in the slot. Bryce Young will appreciate this selection.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 20 Keldric Faulk EDGE Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 8th The Dallas Cowboys have a depth issue at edge rusher, with Pro Bowler Rashan Gary and 2025 second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku. Auburn's Keldric Faulk, at 6-feet-6-inches tall while weighing 276 pounds, fits the mold for what new defensive coordinator Christian Parker is looking for out of the edge rusher spot. This a potential-based pick, but he'll check Jerry Jones' box for being able to physically get on the field right away.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Monroe Freeling OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th Former first-round pick left tackle Broderick Jones has a neck injury that could be troublesome, so new head coach Mike McCarthy opts for some insurance here in fellow Georgia Bulldog Monroe Freeling. He might be the highest upside left tackle in this draft class after earning second-team All-SEC honors in just his first full season as Georgia's left tackle in 2025.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Chase Bisontis IOL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 3rd The Los Angeles Chargers continue to patch up quarterback Justin Herbert's offensive line after he was the most hit and pressured quarterback of the 2025 NFL season. Chase Bisontis earned third-team All-SEC honors in his final season with Texas A&M. His skill set can fit any blocking scheme, something new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel will love.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Blake Miller OT Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 6th Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson turns 36-years-old in May, and he missed seven games because of injury in 2025. Here, general manager Howie Roseman drafts his successor in Blake Miller, a player who started all 54 of Clemson's games the last four seasons. Miller is steady, allowing just two sacks in 504 pass-blocking snaps in 2025.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 24 KC Concepcion WR Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 919 YDS/REC 15.1 TDS 12 The Cleveland Browns need another wide receiver who can actually separate at the line of scrimmage alongside Jerry Jeudy. Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion can do just that: he's got speed for days. Concepcion also co-led the SEC in receiving touchdowns (nine) and became the first college football player with 900-plus receiving yards (919) and 450-plus punt return yards (456) in a season since Ryan Broyles in 2009.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Caleb Lomu's handwork and ability to stay upright prevent edge rushers from blowing past his shoulders, and he has strong instincts. The Bears need someone who can anchor the left tackle spot after a parade of injuries at that spot in 2025. Lomu can be Caleb Williams' long-term blindside protector.

Round 1 - Pick 26 T.J. Parker EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 263 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 75th POSITION RNK 11th The Buffalo Bills' pass rush could use an injection of youth, and Clemson's T.J. Parker fits the bill. No one had more tackles for loss in all of college football since 2023 than Parker's 41.5.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Kayden McDonald DL Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd The San Francisco 49ers' defensive line crumbled under the weight of injuries to both Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams in 2025. They did add defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys, but he's more of a finesse pass rusher than a true run stuffer. Ohio State All-American defensive tackle Kayden McDonald is a run-stuffing monster, something the 49ers need after the Seattle Seahawks shoved them in a locker in the postseason.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Max Iheanachor OT Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 7th The Houston Texans did sign Braden Smith to be their starting right tackle this offseason, but he's on the wrong side of 30 and only on a two-year deal. Iheanachor can learn from Smith and veteran Trent Brown as a rookie while biding his time before becoming the long-term right tackle answer in Houston.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 29 Chris Johnson CB San Diego State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th The 2025 Mountain West Co-Defensive Player of the Year is one of the 2026 draft cycle's highest risers. He's six feet tall while weighing just under 200 pounds with the requisite length to match up as an outside corner in the NFL. He also clocked a 4.40-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. The Chiefs need cornerback help, and Johnson can continue his development quite nicely with Spags.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 30 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 8th REC 61 REYDS 919 YDS/REC 15.1 TDS 12 Malik Willis needs someone to throw to besides castoffs like Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell. Miami gives Willis a tank who can line up in the slot and outside and regularly defeat man coverage with his wide catch radius. Boston is also a high-end red zone playmaker with 14 of his 20 touchdown catches in college coming inside the 20.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Emmanuel McNeil-Warren S Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 202 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd The New England Patriots did sign All-Pro safety Kevin Byard in free agency this offseason, but he's 33 years old and on a one-year deal. McNeil-Warren is a rangy safety with solid range and coverage instincts. The Patriots will look to beef him up a little bit as he learns the tricks of the trade from Byard.