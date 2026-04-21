Prisco's 'What teams should do' mock draft: Giants take Dexter Lawrence replacement, Cowboys add to defense
Prisco plays GM and selects two running backs in the first round
Predictive mocks aren't fun.
Who-they-should take mocks are a lot of fun.
Why? It allows me to play general manager, and that's something I love to do all year long. In the draft process, it's even more enjoyable for me.
So this is my who-they-should mock. It will be different from a lot of mocks out there, taking into account my evaluations of players.
Some will be right. Some will be wrong. Just like the teams.
I've had my share of hits, but had my fair share of misses. Let's not forget how badly the teams miss too.
The draft process has become a game of following-the-herd in my book. How dare you buck the trends?
It's that way inside teams sometimes. I've heard from scouts who say general managers hated when they pushed back on players. Smart general managers love it.
So take this for what it's worth — which probably is very little since I am not a real general manager. But having worked with many in recent years — right Rick Spielman and Ran Carthon? — they can tell you I play one a lot. And this is a chance to do it again.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs
This is easy. He's the clear-cut No. 1 quarterback in this draft. If you don't have one, you take one. Is he John Elway or Peyton Manning in terms of a top-overall pick? No. But he's the best in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 2
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs
He has the most twitch of any of the pass rushers. He will be ready to play on the edge quicker than Arvell Reese, which is why he should be the pick.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Arvell Reese EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Getting a playmaker on their defense, a guy they can move around, would be a wise thing. They could also move back in trade with a team like the Cowboys, but I have them staying put.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Titans coach Robert Saleh had Fred Warner in San Francisco. This is the next Fred Warner. Don't overthink it to force another position. Take the best player.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
This goes against everything I believe in when it comes to team building. But this draft is different. John Harbaugh needs explosiveness from the running back position, so this works.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs
They have an immediate need at tackle. If he can control his weight and his consistency, he's the best left tackle prospect in this class. It's worth taking a chance with that type of talent.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
They need to get more help in the passing game for Jayden Daniels. Tyson would be a nice addition to Terry McLaurin, who turns 31 in September.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs
They are building around their young quarterback, so adding a receiver to go with Chris Olave would be a smart move. They could also go pass rush here, but I think Tate helps more now.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs
Yes, he has short arms. Yes, he had some off-field concerns. But he is a playmaker. The Chiefs have to amp up that pass rush.
From Cincinnati Bengals
Round 1 - Pick 10
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs
This might seem strange, but when you consider their makeup inside now, it really isn't. This kid is being overlooked, but his 2024 tape was outstanding. The Dexter Lawrence trade made this a major priority and I won't take a safety here.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
You can never go wrong taking an offensive lineman who can play up and down the line. This team is in rebuilding mode and linemen are the safest way to fix things.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
They need a difference-maker on defense. Downs can be that. He's got the range and the ball skills you like. They could use him in many ways.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 13
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs
Taking a young receiver with Davante Adams in basically the last year with the team — based on contract — makes sense. Lemon will add some juice in the middle of the field.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
He plays guard, so position value isn't as good as other positions, but he might be the cleanest player in this draft. He's a plug-and-play starter.
Round 1 - Pick 15
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
The way this played out — and it won't — they end up with the best corner in the class. They had trouble outside at corner last year, so it helps fill a major need.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 16
Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs
After taking defensive help with their first pick, they take a receiver to go with Garrett Wilson. Cooper is a player that teams like a lot more than the media.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs
He will play right tackle as they move Penei Sewell to the left side. He does come with some back concerns and I think he will ultimately be a star guard.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs
With Peter Woods off the board — the guy I think would be their perfect pick — the choice is to land a playmaking safety in Thieneman. He can take over the Harrison Smith role. May also consider Florida's Caleb Banks here, but that is too high for my liking.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
I would consider tight end Kenyon Sadiq from Oregon here, but I think landing a speedy playmaker will help the offense more. He would be a nice complement to Tet McMillan.
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 20
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 241 lbs
I just think he would be perfect for their scheme. He has the tools to be a lot like Nik Bonitto. That would really amp up their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Keylan Rutledge IOL
Georgia Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 316 lbs
I think Aaron Rodgers will play this year, so they can wait until next year to get a quarterback. Landing a guard to take over on the left side fits.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Cashius Howell EDGE
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'3" / 253 lbs
Look at their edge players. There is some age there, so taking a young one to develop makes sense. Seeing Howell learn from Khalil Mack works.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs
They have to get a replacement for Lane Johnson down the road. This kid is raw, might need to sit, but watching Johnson for a year will help him.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 24
Akheem Mesidor EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs
The way this board played out, getting Mesidor to go with Myles Garrett would really help make for a dynamic pass rush. Mesidor can also rush inside.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
They need a left tackle and Lomu might have the best athletic ability of any of them. He needs to add more bulk, which he can do. I like him more than Monroe Freeling, which is why he's the pick.
Round 1 - Pick 26
UCF • Sr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
They seem to be in constant pursuit of edge players, so this works. Lawrence has a lot of juice off the corner and would help aid their pass rush.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Zion Young EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'6" / 262 lbs
The 49ers had pass-rush issues last season and Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams are coming off torn ACLs. Young has some pop off the edge and the 49ers need it.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs
This just works. McDonald is a hard charger who can help a position group that suffered some losses in free agency. It's the one area — linebacker maybe — on defense that needs some young blood.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 29
Arizona • Sr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
I would love to see Steve Spagnuolo's plan for a player like Stukes. He can line up outside and has played safety and in the slot. He's a big-time player.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 30
Indiana • Jr • 5'9" / 182 lbs
Ponds is smallish corner, but he plays big. I love his tenacity and Miami needs corner help. Ponds is also a South Florida kid.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
I know this is lower than where he will go, but I don't love him as much as others. For the Patriots, it would mean adding a playmaker to Drake Maye's arsenal.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Notre Dame • Jr • 5'11" / 203 lbs
This is an OK spot to take a back who I think can be special. The Seahawks need one in the worst way and the run game keys their offense.