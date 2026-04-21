Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3535 RUYDS 276 INTS 6 TDS 48 This is easy. He's the clear-cut No. 1 quarterback in this draft. If you don't have one, you take one. Is he John Elway or Peyton Manning in terms of a top-overall pick? No. But he's the best in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 2 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd He has the most twitch of any of the pass rushers. He will be ready to play on the edge quicker than Arvell Reese, which is why he should be the pick.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Arvell Reese EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd Getting a playmaker on their defense, a guy they can move around, would be a wise thing. They could also move back in trade with a team like the Cowboys, but I have them staying put.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Titans coach Robert Saleh had Fred Warner in San Francisco. This is the next Fred Warner. Don't overthink it to force another position. Take the best player.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 This goes against everything I believe in when it comes to team building. But this draft is different. John Harbaugh needs explosiveness from the running back position, so this works.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Kadyn Proctor OT Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st They have an immediate need at tackle. If he can control his weight and his consistency, he's the best left tackle prospect in this class. It's worth taking a chance with that type of talent.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 They need to get more help in the passing game for Jayden Daniels. Tyson would be a nice addition to Terry McLaurin, who turns 31 in September.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 They are building around their young quarterback, so adding a receiver to go with Chris Olave would be a smart move. They could also go pass rush here, but I think Tate helps more now.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Yes, he has short arms. Yes, he had some off-field concerns. But he is a playmaker. The Chiefs have to amp up that pass rush.

From From Cincinnati Bengals Round 1 - Pick 10 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 1st This might seem strange, but when you consider their makeup inside now, it really isn't. This kid is being overlooked, but his 2024 tape was outstanding. The Dexter Lawrence trade made this a major priority and I won't take a safety here.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd You can never go wrong taking an offensive lineman who can play up and down the line. This team is in rebuilding mode and linemen are the safest way to fix things.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st They need a difference-maker on defense. Downs can be that. He's got the range and the ball skills you like. They could use him in many ways.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 13 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 Taking a young receiver with Davante Adams in basically the last year with the team — based on contract — makes sense. Lemon will add some juice in the middle of the field.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st He plays guard, so position value isn't as good as other positions, but he might be the cleanest player in this draft. He's a plug-and-play starter.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The way this played out — and it won't — they end up with the best corner in the class. They had trouble outside at corner last year, so it helps fill a major need.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 16 Omar Cooper Jr. WR Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th REC 69 REYDS 937 YDS/REC 13.6 TDS 14 After taking defensive help with their first pick, they take a receiver to go with Garrett Wilson. Cooper is a player that teams like a lot more than the media.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th He will play right tackle as they move Penei Sewell to the left side. He does come with some back concerns and I think he will ultimately be a star guard.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Dillon Thieneman S Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 3rd With Peter Woods off the board — the guy I think would be their perfect pick — the choice is to land a playmaking safety in Thieneman. He can take over the Harrison Smith role. May also consider Florida's Caleb Banks here, but that is too high for my liking.

Round 1 - Pick 19 KC Concepcion WR Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 919 YDS/REC 15.1 TDS 12 I would consider tight end Kenyon Sadiq from Oregon here, but I think landing a speedy playmaker will help the offense more. He would be a nice complement to Tet McMillan.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 20 R Mason Thomas DL Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 241 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 4th I just think he would be perfect for their scheme. He has the tools to be a lot like Nik Bonitto. That would really amp up their defense.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Keylan Rutledge IOL Georgia Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 316 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 2nd I think Aaron Rodgers will play this year, so they can wait until next year to get a quarterback. Landing a guard to take over on the left side fits.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Cashius Howell EDGE Texas A&M • Sr • 6'3" / 253 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th Look at their edge players. There is some age there, so taking a young one to develop makes sense. Seeing Howell learn from Khalil Mack works.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Max Iheanachor OT Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 7th They have to get a replacement for Lane Johnson down the road. This kid is raw, might need to sit, but watching Johnson for a year will help him.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 24 Akheem Mesidor EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th The way this board played out, getting Mesidor to go with Myles Garrett would really help make for a dynamic pass rush. Mesidor can also rush inside.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd They need a left tackle and Lomu might have the best athletic ability of any of them. He needs to add more bulk, which he can do. I like him more than Monroe Freeling, which is why he's the pick.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Malachi Lawrence LB UCF • Sr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 5th They seem to be in constant pursuit of edge players, so this works. Lawrence has a lot of juice off the corner and would help aid their pass rush.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Zion Young EDGE Missouri • Sr • 6'6" / 262 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 99th POSITION RNK 13th The 49ers had pass-rush issues last season and Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams are coming off torn ACLs. Young has some pop off the edge and the 49ers need it.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kayden McDonald DL Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd This just works. McDonald is a hard charger who can help a position group that suffered some losses in free agency. It's the one area — linebacker maybe — on defense that needs some young blood.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 29 Treydan Stukes CB Arizona • Sr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th I would love to see Steve Spagnuolo's plan for a player like Stukes. He can line up outside and has played safety and in the slot. He's a big-time player.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 30 D'Angelo Ponds CB Indiana • Jr • 5'9" / 182 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th Ponds is smallish corner, but he plays big. I love his tenacity and Miami needs corner help. Ponds is also a South Florida kid.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st REC 51 REYDS 560 YDS/REC 11 TDS 8 I know this is lower than where he will go, but I don't love him as much as others. For the Patriots, it would mean adding a playmaker to Drake Maye's arsenal.