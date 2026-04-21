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Predictive mocks aren't fun.

Who-they-should take mocks are a lot of fun.

Why? It allows me to play general manager, and that's something I love to do all year long. In the draft process, it's even more enjoyable for me.

So this is my who-they-should mock. It will be different from a lot of mocks out there, taking into account my evaluations of players. 

Some will be right. Some will be wrong. Just like the teams.

I've had my share of hits, but had my fair share of misses. Let's not forget how badly the teams miss too.

The draft process has become a game of following-the-herd in my book. How dare you buck the trends? 

It's that way inside teams sometimes. I've heard from scouts who say general managers hated when they pushed back on players. Smart general managers love it.

So take this for what it's worth — which probably is very little since I am not a real general manager. But having worked with many in recent years — right Rick Spielman and Ran Carthon? — they can tell you I play one a lot. And this is a chance to do it again.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Fernando Mendoza QB
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
3535
RUYDS
276
INTS
6
TDS
48
This is easy. He's the clear-cut No. 1 quarterback in this draft. If you don't have one, you take one. Is he John Elway or Peyton Manning in terms of a top-overall pick? No. But he's the best in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
3rd
He has the most twitch of any of the pass rushers. He will be ready to play on the edge quicker than Arvell Reese, which is why he should be the pick.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Arvell Reese EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Getting a playmaker on their defense, a guy they can move around, would be a wise thing. They could also move back in trade with a team like the Cowboys, but I have them staying put.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
Titans coach Robert Saleh had Fred Warner in San Francisco. This is the next Fred Warner. Don't overthink it to force another position. Take the best player.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Jeremiyah Love RB
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
RUYDS
1372
YDS/ATT
6.9
REYDS
280
TDS
21
This goes against everything I believe in when it comes to team building. But this draft is different. John Harbaugh needs explosiveness from the running back position, so this works.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Kadyn Proctor OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
They have an immediate need at tackle. If he can control his weight and his consistency, he's the best left tackle prospect in this class. It's worth taking a chance with that type of talent.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
5th
REC
61
REYDS
711
YDS/REC
11.7
TDS
9
They need to get more help in the passing game for Jayden Daniels. Tyson would be a nice addition to Terry McLaurin, who turns 31 in September.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
3rd
REC
51
REYDS
875
YDS/REC
17.2
TDS
9
They are building around their young quarterback, so adding a receiver to go with Chris Olave would be a smart move. They could also go pass rush here, but I think Tate helps more now.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Yes, he has short arms. Yes, he had some off-field concerns. But he is a playmaker. The Chiefs have to amp up that pass rush.
  From Cincinnati Bengals
Round 1 - Pick 10
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Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
1st
This might seem strange, but when you consider their makeup inside now, it really isn't. This kid is being overlooked, but his 2024 tape was outstanding. The Dexter Lawrence trade made this a major priority and I won't take a safety here.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
You can never go wrong taking an offensive lineman who can play up and down the line. This team is in rebuilding mode and linemen are the safest way to fix things.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Caleb Downs S
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
They need a difference-maker on defense. Downs can be that. He's got the range and the ball skills you like. They could use him in many ways.
  From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 13
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Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
79
REYDS
1156
YDS/REC
14.6
TDS
13
Taking a young receiver with Davante Adams in basically the last year with the team — based on contract — makes sense. Lemon will add some juice in the middle of the field.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
He plays guard, so position value isn't as good as other positions, but he might be the cleanest player in this draft. He's a plug-and-play starter.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Mansoor Delane CB
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The way this played out — and it won't — they end up with the best corner in the class. They had trouble outside at corner last year, so it helps fill a major need.
  From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Omar Cooper Jr. WR
Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
4th
REC
69
REYDS
937
YDS/REC
13.6
TDS
14
After taking defensive help with their first pick, they take a receiver to go with Garrett Wilson. Cooper is a player that teams like a lot more than the media.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Francis Mauigoa OT
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
4th
He will play right tackle as they move Penei Sewell to the left side. He does come with some back concerns and I think he will ultimately be a star guard.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Dillon Thieneman S
Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
47th
POSITION RNK
3rd
With Peter Woods off the board — the guy I think would be their perfect pick — the choice is to land a playmaking safety in Thieneman. He can take over the Harrison Smith role. May also consider Florida's Caleb Banks here, but that is too high for my liking.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
KC Concepcion WR
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
61
REYDS
919
YDS/REC
15.1
TDS
12
I would consider tight end Kenyon Sadiq from Oregon here, but I think landing a speedy playmaker will help the offense more. He would be a nice complement to Tet McMillan.
  From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
R Mason Thomas DL
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 241 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
4th
I just think he would be perfect for their scheme. He has the tools to be a lot like Nik Bonitto. That would really amp up their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 21
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Keylan Rutledge IOL
Georgia Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 316 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
2nd
I think Aaron Rodgers will play this year, so they can wait until next year to get a quarterback. Landing a guard to take over on the left side fits.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Cashius Howell EDGE
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'3" / 253 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
5th
Look at their edge players. There is some age there, so taking a young one to develop makes sense. Seeing Howell learn from Khalil Mack works.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Max Iheanachor OT
Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
7th
They have to get a replacement for Lane Johnson down the road. This kid is raw, might need to sit, but watching Johnson for a year will help him.
  From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Akheem Mesidor EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
4th
The way this board played out, getting Mesidor to go with Myles Garrett would really help make for a dynamic pass rush. Mesidor can also rush inside.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
3rd
They need a left tackle and Lomu might have the best athletic ability of any of them. He needs to add more bulk, which he can do. I like him more than Monroe Freeling, which is why he's the pick.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Malachi Lawrence LB
UCF • Sr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
5th
They seem to be in constant pursuit of edge players, so this works. Lawrence has a lot of juice off the corner and would help aid their pass rush.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Zion Young EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'6" / 262 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
99th
POSITION RNK
13th
The 49ers had pass-rush issues last season and Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams are coming off torn ACLs. Young has some pop off the edge and the 49ers need it.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Kayden McDonald DL
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
This just works. McDonald is a hard charger who can help a position group that suffered some losses in free agency. It's the one area — linebacker maybe — on defense that needs some young blood.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Treydan Stukes CB
Arizona • Sr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
6th
I would love to see Steve Spagnuolo's plan for a player like Stukes. He can line up outside and has played safety and in the slot. He's a big-time player.
  From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
D'Angelo Ponds CB
Indiana • Jr • 5'9" / 182 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
4th
Ponds is smallish corner, but he plays big. I love his tenacity and Miami needs corner help. Ponds is also a South Florida kid.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
51
REYDS
560
YDS/REC
11
TDS
8
I know this is lower than where he will go, but I don't love him as much as others. For the Patriots, it would mean adding a playmaker to Drake Maye's arsenal.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Jadarian Price RB
Notre Dame • Jr • 5'11" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
62nd
POSITION RNK
2nd
RUYDS
674
YDS/ATT
6
REYDS
87
TDS
15
This is an OK spot to take a back who I think can be special. The Seahawks need one in the worst way and the run game keys their offense.