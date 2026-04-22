The NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night in Pittsburgh, with all 32 teams set to make their first-round picks.

The No. 1 overall selection is already a foregone conclusion: Fernando Mendoza -- the Heisman-winning, national champion quarterback from Indiana -- will be a Las Vegas Raider.

The draft unofficially begins with the New York Jets, who can't seem to make up their mind between edge rushers Arvell Reese (Ohio State) and David Bailey (Texas Tech). There's even more uncertainty with the Arizona Cardinals, who have been linked to several prospects, as well as a potential trade back.

Add in one of the most unpredictable classes in recent years, and the stage is set for chaos throughout draft weekend in Pittsburgh, starting with the first round Thursday night.

Here's where to watch one of the biggest events on the NFL calendar, plus the draft order and top prospects to know.

Where to watch 2026 NFL Draft

Date: Thursday, April 23 (Round 1)

Thursday, April 23 (Round 1) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

ESPN, ABC, NFL Network Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fubo (try for free) Additional coverage: CBS Sports HQ

CBS Sports HQ's 24/7 streaming network will provide real-time analysis of the draft before, during and after each day of the event. You can also follow along with our latest mock drafts and full draft coverage.

Where is the 2026 NFL Draft?

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place in Pittsburgh, marking the second time the city has hosted the event. Pittsburgh previously hosted the 1948 NFL Draft, which was held in December 1947 at the Fort Pitt Hotel.

Full 2026 NFL Draft schedule

Round 1: Thursday, April 23 -- 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 23 -- 8 p.m. ET Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 24 -- 7 p.m. ET

Friday, April 24 -- 7 p.m. ET Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25 -- Noon ET

How long do teams have to pick?

Round 1: 10 minutes per pick (reduced this year)

10 minutes per pick (reduced this year) Round 2: 7 minutes

7 minutes Rounds 3-6: 5 minutes

5 minutes Round 7: 4 minutes

The NFL shortened the clock for first-round picks in 2026, slightly speeding up the pace on opening night.

2026 NFL Draft order (Round 1)

Top prospects to watch

Here are CBS Sports lead NFL Draft scout Mike Renner's top 10 prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft:

1. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana -- Cerebral pocket passers can still win in the NFL -- especially when they have the kind of performance in high-pressure situations that Mendoza possesses.

2. Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami -- When a power end like Bain lines up across from you, offensive linemen know they're in for a long day.

3. Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State -- Elite physicality and explosiveness are an easy combination to bet on for front-seven prospects, even if they haven't played a ton of football.

4. Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama -- If you want people moved in the running game and firm pockets in pass protection, this is your kind of offensive tackle.

5. Spencer Fano, OT, Utah -- You can't go wrong drafting athletes like Fano who possess the natural coordination to make everything look easy.

6. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee -- The island-man corner is going out of style in the NFL, but McCoy can help revive it the way Stephon Gilmore did in New England en route to winning NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.

7. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame -- Everyone wants juice in the modern NFL, and no running back prospects in recent memory have had more of it than Love and Jahmyr Gibbs.

8. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State -- While Earl Thomas is obviously a lofty comp, Downs plays with the same incredible processing speed and all-around athleticism to be special.

9. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State -- There aren't many comps for a 6-foot-4, nearly 250-pound linebacker who runs a 4.46-second 40-yard dash -- Styles is a different breed.

10. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson -- When you see a dog mentality at corner the way Terrell plays, it's easy to bet on his game translating to the NFL.

For more on this year's class: