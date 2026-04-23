2026 NFL Draft order, team needs: Full first-round picks for all 32 teams
See where every team picks in the first round and which positions each franchise could target in the 2026 NFL Draft
The 2026 NFL Draft is finally here. On Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, the Las Vegas Raiders will officially be on the clock to kick off the festivities. We already know with a great deal of certainty who will come off the board with that selection, but from there, everything is on the table, and it should be a whole lot of fun to find out who lands where.
Where is each team picking in the first round? And which positions might they address? Those answers and more can be found below.
2026 NFL Draft essentials
- Live draft blog: Latest rumors, trades and picks as they happen
- Draft day mock drafts: Our last predictions before kickoff
- Final prospect rankings: The top players in the 2026 class
- Pro comparisons for top prospects: Mike Renner's NFL comps
As a reminder, six teams -- Cincinnati, Atlanta, Green Bay, Indianapolis, Denver and Jacksonville -- do not own a first-round pick in 2026 due to trades, including the Micah Parsons, Sauce Gardner, Dexter Lawrence and Jaylen Waddle deals.
Here is the official 2026 NFL Draft order:
1. Las Vegas Raiders
Team needs: QB, WR, CB, S, DL, IOL, RB, OT
Las Vegas overextended last offseason, drafting a running back in the top 10 and trading for a 35-year-old quarterback despite having one of the league's worst rosters. As a result, the Raiders fired head coach Pete Carroll after one season and now pick even earlier in the draft under new head coach Klint Kubiak.
- Key additions: C Tyler Linderbaum (read more), EDGE Kwity Paye, LB Nakobe Dean, LB Quay Walker, CB Taron Johnson (via trade), WR Jalen Nailor
- Key re-signings: EDGE Malcolm Koonce, CB Eric Stokes, DL Thomas Booker, OL Jordan Meredith
- Key departures: QB Kenny Pickett, G Dylan Parham
2. New York Jets
Team needs: QB, CB, S, LB, IOL, WR, DL, EDGE
The Jets finished with one of the worst records in the league, but at least they have a plan and have positioned themselves to change the course of the franchise. Over the next two years, New York has five first-round picks.
- Key additions: QB Geno Smith (via trade), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (via trade), DL David Onyemata, LB Demario Davis, EDGE Joseph Ossai, DL T'Vondre Sweat (via trade), EDGE Kingsley Enagbare, CB Nahshon Wright, G Dylan Parham
- Key re-signings: RB Breece Hall (franchise tag), DL Jowon Briggs, RB Kene Nwangwu, S Andre Cisco
- Key departures: LB Quincy Williams, G John Simpson, G Alijah Vera-Tucker, EDGE Jermaine Johnson II (via trade), K Nick Folk, EDGE Micheal Clemons
3. Arizona Cardinals
Team needs: QB, OT, IOL, RB, LB, S, DL
Arizona decided to part with head coach Jonathan Gannon and quarterback Kyler Murray, signaling a full reset. Mike LaFleur replaced Gannon.
- Key additions: QB Gardner Minshew, G Isaac Seumalo, RB Tyler Allgeier, DL Roy Lopez, WR Kendrick Bourne, S Andrew Wingard
- Key re-signings: DL L.J. Collier, CB Starling Thomas V, P Blake Gillikin, K Chad Ryland
- Key departures: QB Kyler Murray, S Jalen Thompson, DT Dalvin Tomlinson
4. Tennessee Titans
Team needs: IOL, LB, EDGE, CB, S, WR, RB
The positive momentum Tennessee built over the final month of the regular season came to a frustrating end in the finale. Still, Cam Ward's strong finish to the 2025 campaign, along with Robert Saleh's defensive prowess, should give Titans fans hope in 2026 and beyond.
- Key additions: DL John Franklin-Myers, WR Wan'Dale Robinson, EDGE Jermaine Johnson II (via trade), G Cordell Volson, CB Alontae Taylor, CB Cordale Flott, TE Daniel Bellinger, DL Jordan Elliott, DL Solomon Thomas (via trade), EDGE Jacob Martin, C Austin Schlottmann, CB Joshua Williams, P Tommy Townsend
- Key re-signings: K Joey Slye
- Key departures: DL T'Vondre Sweat (via trade), EDGE Arden Key, TE Chigoziem Okonkwo
5. New York Giants
Team needs: DL, CB, IOL, WR, S, RB, LB
There are reasons to be optimistic about Jaxson Dart's future with the franchise. He brought life to an offense that could have easily wallowed in self-pity after the Malik Nabers and Andrew Thomas injuries. John Harbaugh can bring the accountability and respect the organization has lacked.
- Key additions: LB Tremaine Edmunds, TE Isaiah Likely, CB Greg Newsome II, P Jordan Stout, FB Patrick Ricard, K Jason Sanders, S Ar'Darius Washington, WR Darnell Mooney
- Key re-signings: OT Jermaine Eluemunor, RB Devin Singletary, OL Evan Nea, LB Micah McFadden
- Key departures: WR Wan'Dale Robinson, CB Cordale Flott, TE Daniel Bellinger, C Austin Schlottmann, LS Casey Kreiter
6. Cleveland Browns
Team needs: OT, WR, QB, IOL, CB, TE, RB, S, LB
The Browns parted ways with head coach Kevin Stefanski after six seasons and hired Todd Monken as his replacement. Stefanski led the franchise to its first playoff win post-expansion but struggled to identify a franchise quarterback.
- Key additions: OL Elgton Jenkins, OL Tytus Howard (via trade), G Zion Johnson, LB Quincy Williams
- Key re-signings: G Teven Jenkins, P Corey Bojorquez
- Key departures: LB Devin Bush, OT Jedrick Wills Jr.
7. Washington Commanders
Team needs: RB, WR, IOL, TE, LB, S, CB, EDGE
Next season is an easy sell for Washington. If Jayden Daniels returns healthy, they will be competitive again, but the roster still has plenty of needs, especially on defense. An attempt to microwave those weaknesses in Dan Quinn's first season did not work.
- Key additions: EDGE Odafe Oweh (read more), LB Leo Chenal, DL Tim Settle, CB Amik Robertson, EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, TE Chigoziem Okonkwo, S Nick Cross, RB Rachaad White, RB Jerome Ford
- Key re-signings: QB Marcus Mariota, OL Andrew Wylie, WR Treylon Burks, K Jake Moody, Tress Way
- Key departures: C Tyler Biadasz, RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., EDGE Jacob Martin, CB Jonathan Jones
8. New Orleans Saints
Team needs: WR, EDGE, LB, DL, CB, S, TE
The Saints' season ended just as fans were clamoring for more of Tyler Shough. He looks like the clear favorite to open next season as the starting quarterback, bringing a level of optimism that didn't exist earlier in the year.
- Key additions: RB Travis Etienne Jr. (read more), G David Edwards, LB Kaden Elliss, TE Noah Fant, P Ryan Wright
- Key re-signings: S Julian Blackmon, DL John Ridgeway, OL Dillon Radunz
- Key departures: LB Demario Davis, CB Alontae Taylor, TE Foster Moreau, C Luke Fortner
9. Kansas City Chiefs
Team needs: CB, OT, S, DL, RB, EDGE, WR, TE
Kansas City will enter next season in unfamiliar territory: the hungry underdog. Assuming Patrick Mahomes is fully healthy, there's no reason to believe the Chiefs won't be in the mix again. However, they have a deteriorating roster that needs a youthful infusion.
- Key additions: RB Kenneth Walker III (read more), DL Khyiris Tonga, S Alohi Gilman, CB Kader Kohou, QB Justin Fields
- Key re-signings: TE Travis Kelce (read more), WR Tyquan Thornton, LS James Winchester
- Key departures: CB Trent McDuffie (via trade), CB Jaylen Watson, S Bryan Cook, RB Isiah Pacheco, LB Leo Chenal, EDGE Charles Omenihu, CB Joshua Williams, DL Derrick Nnadi
10. New York Giants via Cincinnati Bengals
Team needs: DL, CB, IOL, WR, S, RB, LB
There are reasons to be optimistic about Jaxson Dart's future with the franchise. He brought life to an offense that could have easily wallowed in self-pity after the Malik Nabers and Andrew Thomas injuries. John Harbaugh can bring the accountability and respect the organization has lacked.
- Key additions: LB Tremaine Edmunds, TE Isaiah Likely, CB Greg Newsome II, P Jordan Stout, FB Patrick Ricard, K Jason Sanders, S Ar'Darius Washington, WR Darnell Mooney
- Key re-signings: OT Jermaine Eluemunor, RB Devin Singletary, OL Evan Nea, LB Micah McFadden
- Key departures: DT Dexter Lawrence, WR Wan'Dale Robinson, CB Cordale Flott, TE Daniel Bellinger, C Austin Schlottmann, LS Casey Kreiter
11. Miami Dolphins
Team needs: WR, CB, S, TE, IOL, EDGE, DL, LB
Fans can say what they want about the Mike McDaniel era in Miami, but few had such a distinct offensive identity as the Dolphins' former coach. It is a fresh start for the organization with a new general manager, head coach and quarterback.
- Key additions: QB Malik Willis (read more), EDGE Josh Uche, S Zayne Anderson, WR Tutu Atwell, CB Marco Wilson
- Key re-signings: TE Greg Dulcich, LB Willie Gay Jr.
- Key departures: QB Tua Tagovailoa, S Minkah Fitzpatrick (via trade), FB Alec Ingold, OT Larry Borom, G Cole Strange, EDGE Bradley Chubb, TE Julian Hill
12. Dallas Cowboys
Team needs: CB, S, LB, RB, EDGE, WR, DL
Dallas is once again searching for answers this offseason. Dak Prescott was healthy, yet the team still failed to reach the playoffs with a new head coach. It feels as though Jerry Jones may push all his chips to the center of the table for 2026.
- Key additions: EDGE Rashan Gary (via trade), S Jalen Thompson, S PJ Locke, LB Tyrus Wheat, DL Otito Ogbonnia, CB Cobie Durant
- Key re-signings: WR George Pickens (franchise tag), OT Terence Steele, RB Javonte Williams, K Brandon Aubrey
- Key departures: DT Osa Odighizuwa (via trade), DL Solomon Thomas (via trade)
13. Los Angeles Rams via Atlanta Falcons
Team needs: OT, WR, DL, LB, CB, S
Sean McVay is still armed with a first-round pick after last year's deal with the Falcons. They have been aggressive in pursuit of another Super Bowl during the Matthew Stafford era.
- Key additions: CB Trent McDuffie (via trade), CB Jaylen Watson, LS Joe Cardona
- Key re-signings: S Kamren Curl, TE Tyler Higbee, K Harrison Mevis, OT David Quessenberry
- Key departures: WR Tutu Atwell, CB Cobie Durant, CB Darious Williams (retirement)
14. Baltimore Ravens
Team needs: DL, IOL, WR, LB, CB, EDGE, RB
For the first time since 2007, the Ravens will have a new head coach after firing John Harbaugh. Jesse Minter has been tabbed as Harbaugh's replacement.
- Key additions: G John Simpson, EDGE Trey Hendrickson, S Jaylinn Hawkins
- Key re-signings: QB Tyler Huntley, CB Chidobe Awuzie
- Key departures: C Tyler Linderbaum, TE Isaiah Likely, EDGE Dre'Mont Jones, S Alohi Gilman, TE Charlie Kolar, P Jordan Stout, FB Patrick Ricard, S Ar'Darius Washington, RB Keaton Mitchell
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Team needs: IOL, EDGE, LB, DL, TE, WR, CB
Other organizations have been quick to fire head coaches, but the Buccaneers went down the path of dismissing coordinators rather than a change at the top. 2026 is an important year for Todd Bowles.
- Key additions: LB Alex Anzalone, RB Kenneth Gainwell, DL A'Shawn Robinson, QB Jake Browning, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
- Key re-signings: TE Cade Otton
- Key departures: WR Mike Evans, CB Jamel Dean, DL Logan Hall, RB Rachaad White
16. New York Jets via Indianapolis Colts
Team needs: QB, CB, S, LB, IOL, WR, DL, EDGE
The Jets finished with one of the worst records in the league, but at least they have a plan and have positioned themselves to change the course of the franchise. Over the next two years, New York has five first-round picks.
- Key additions: QB Geno Smith (via trade), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (via trade), DL David Onyemata, LB Demario Davis, EDGE Joseph Ossai, DL T'Vondre Sweat (via trade), EDGE Kingsley Enagbare, CB Nahshon Wright, G Dylan Parham
- Key re-signings: RB Breece Hall (franchise tag), DL Jowon Briggs, RB Kene Nwangwu, S Andre Cisco
- Key departures: LB Quincy Williams, G John Simpson, G Alijah Vera-Tucker, EDGE Jermaine Johnson II (via trade), K Nick Folk, EDGE Micheal Clemons
17. Detroit Lions
Team needs: OT, IOL, EDGE, DL, LB, CB
The departures of coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn after the 2024 season were likely understated in the moment given the presence Dan Campbell has over that organization. Those absences, along with a few veteran offensive line departures, led to a much more tumultuous season.
- Key additions: C Cade Mays, RB Isiah Pacheco, OT Larry Borom, OL Juice Scruggs (via trade)
- Key re-signings: DL Levi Onwuzurike, CB Rock Ya-Sin
- Key departures: RB David Montgomery (via trade), LB Alex Anzalone, CB Amik Robertson, DL Roy Lopez, Al-Quadin Muhammad
18. Minnesota Vikings
Team needs: LB, CB, S, DL, WR, QB, EDGE, TE
J.J. McCarthy's volatile season was once the expectation for a young quarterback, but recent rookie performances from Jayden Daniels and C.J. Stroud set unrealistic expectations for the majority. Caleb Williams is proof that situation matters.
- Key additions: QB Kyler Murray, CB James Pierre
- Key re-signings: LB Eric Wilson, DL Jalen Redmond, LB Ivan Pace Jr., DB Tavierre Thomas, RB Aaron Jones, LS Andrew DePaola
- Key departures: WR Jalen Nailor, C Ryan Kelly (retirement), DT Javon Hargrave, DL Jonathan Allen, FB C.J. Ham (retirement)
19. Carolina Panthers
Team needs: LB, S, DL, CB, WR, RB, IOL
Although a home wild card loss was not a desirable conclusion, the Panthers have to be pleased with how the season played out considering they picked in the top 10 the previous April.
- Key additions: EDGE Jaelan Phillips, LB Devin Lloyd, OT Rasheed Walker, QB Kenny Pickett, WR John Metchie III, C Luke Fortner, S Nick Scott
- Key re-signings: WR David Moore, LS J.J. Jansen
- Key departures: RB Rico Dowdle, C Cade Mays, DL A'Shawn Robinson, OT Yosh Nijman (retired)
20. Dallas Cowboys via Green Bay Packers
Team needs: CB, S, LB, RB, EDGE, WR, DL
Dallas is once again searching for answers this offseason. Dak Prescott was healthy, yet the team still failed to reach the playoffs with a new head coach. It feels as though Jerry Jones may push all his chips to the center of the table for 2026.
- Key additions: EDGE Rashan Gary (via trade), S Jalen Thompson, S PJ Locke, LB Tyrus Wheat, DL Otito Ogbonnia, CB Cobie Durant
- Key re-signings: WR George Pickens (franchise tag), OT Terence Steele, RB Javonte Williams (read more), K Brandon Aubrey
- Key departures: DT Osa Odighizuwa (via trade), DL Solomon Thomas (via trade)
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
Team needs: QB, S, LB, CB, WR, RB, OT
An offseason of change has already begun for Pittsburgh, as the team replaced Mike Tomlin with Mike McCarthy. A decision from veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers looms.
- Key additions: WR Michael Pittman Jr. (via trade), CB Jamel Dean, RB Rico Dowdle, S Jaquan Brisker
- Key re-signings: LB Cole Holcomb, CB Asante Samuel Jr.
- Key departures: G Isaac Seumalo, RB Kenneth Gainwell, CB James Pierre
22. Los Angeles Chargers
Team needs: IOL, DL, EDGE, LB, CB, S, WR
Jim Harbaugh set a floor for the Chargers, but the hope is now that he can raise the ceiling with new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.
- Key additions: C Tyler Biadasz, FB Alec Ingold, G Cole Strange, TE Charlie Kolar, RB Keaton Mitchell, DL Dalvin Tomlinson
- Key re-signings: EDGE Khalil Mack, DL Teair Tart, RB Kimani Vidal, QB Trey Lance, OT Trevor Penning
- Key departures: EDGE Odafe Oweh, G Zion Johnson, CB Benjamin St-Juste, DL Otito Ogbonnia, Tyler Conklin
23. Philadelphia Eagles
Team needs: S, EDGE, TE, CB, WR, IOL
A frustrating season, for fans and receivers alike, came to an end against the 49ers. The Eagles are believed to be considering a trade of A.J. Brown and have since replaced the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.
- Key additions: CB Riq Woolen, TE Johnny Mundt, CB Jonathan Jones
- Key re-signings: TE Dallas Goedert, TE Grant Calcaterra, P Braden Mann
- Key departures: EDGE Jaelan Phillips, S Reed Blankenship, LB Nakobe Dean, OL Brett Toth, EDGE Azeez Ojulari, EDGE Josh Uche, WR Jahan Dotson
24. Cleveland Browns via Jacksonville Jaguars
Team needs: OT, WR, QB, IOL, CB, TE, RB, S, LB
The Browns parted ways with head coach Kevin Stefanski after six seasons and hired Todd Monken as his replacement. Stefanski led the franchise to its first playoff win post-expansion but struggled to identify a franchise quarterback.
- Key additions: OL Elgton Jenkins, OL Tytus Howard (via trade), G Zion Johnson, LB Quincy Williams
- Key re-signings: G Teven Jenkins, P Corey Bojorquez
- Key departures: LB Devin Bush, OT Jedrick Wills Jr.
25. Chicago Bears
Team needs: DL, S, OT, CB, EDGE, IOL, WR
It was a magical season for the Bears in Ben Johnson's first season. There's hope and expectation where it had not been a year ago.
- Key additions: S Coby Bryant, LB Devin Bush, C Garrett Bradbury (via trade), DL Neville Gallimore, WR Kalif Raymond, DB Cam Lewis, OT Jedrick Wills Jr.
- Key re-signings: QB Case Keenum, OT Braxton Jones
- Key departures: WR DJ Moore (via trade), LB Tremaine Edmunds, C Drew Dalman (via retirement), CB Nahshon Wright, S Kevin Byard, S Jaquan Brisker
26. Buffalo Bills
Team needs: IOL, EDGE, S, LB, CB, WR, OT
The stage was set for Josh Allen to excel in a playoff setting that excluded the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson, but it ended the same as every other year -- in heartbreak. Joe Brady was hired as the new head coach.
- Key additions: WR DJ Moore (via trade), CB Dee Alford, EDGE Bradley Chubb, S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
- Key re-signings: C Connor McGovern, P Mitch Wishnowsky
- Key departures: G David Edwards, CB Taron Johnson (via trade), FB Reggie Gilliam, CB Cam Lewis
27. San Francisco 49ers
Team needs: EDGE, DL, WR, IOL, OT, LB, CB, TE
San Francisco exceeded expectation considering the injuries and drama with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The 49ers will be back in the hunt if they pull a few of the right levers this offseason.
- Key additions: WR Mike Evans (read more), OT Vederian Lowe, OL Brett Toth, DT Osa Odighizuwa (via trade), LB Dre Greenlaw, CB Nate Hobbs
- Key re-signings: K Eddy Pineiro, TE Jake Tonges, LS Jon Weeks
- Key departures: WR Kendrick Bourne, DL Jordan Elliott, WR Skyy Moore
28. Houston Texans
Team needs: OT, IOL, DL, RB, TE, LB
C.J. Stroud was awful to end the season, but the Texans return the majority of their league-leading defense.
- Key additions: RB David Montgomery (via trade), OT Braden Smith, S Reed Blankenship, TE Foster Moreau, DL Logan Hall, G Evan Brown
- Key re-signings: DL Sheldon Rankins, S M.J. Stewart, OT Trent Brown, G Ed Ingram, LB E.J. Speed
- Key departures: OL Tytus Howard (via trade), DL Tim Settle, P Tommy Townsend, LB Christian Harris
29. Kansas City Chiefs via Los Angeles Rams
Team needs: CB, OT, S, DL, RB, EDGE, WR, TE
Kansas City will enter next season in unfamiliar territory: the hungry underdog. Assuming Patrick Mahomes is fully healthy, there's no reason to believe the Chiefs won't be in the mix again. However, they have a deteriorating roster that needs a youthful infusion.
- Key additions: RB Kenneth Walker III (read more), DL Khyiris Tonga, S Alohi Gilman, CB Kader Kohou, QB Justin Fields
- Key re-signings: TE Travis Kelce (read more), WR Tyquan Thornton, LS James Winchester
- Key departures: CB Trent McDuffie (via trade), CB Jaylen Watson, S Bryan Cook, RB Isiah Pacheco, LB Leo Chenal, EDGE Charles Omenihu, CB Joshua Williams, DL Derrick Nnadi
30. Miami Dolphins via Denver Broncos
Team needs: WR, CB, S, TE, IOL, EDGE, DL, LB
Fans can say what they want about the Mike McDaniel era in Miami, but few had such a distinct offensive identity as the Dolphins' former coach. It is a fresh start for the organization with a new general manager, head coach and quarterback.
- Key additions: QB Malik Willis (read more), EDGE Josh Uche, S Zayne Anderson, WR Tutu Atwell, CB Marco Wilson
- Key re-signings: TE Greg Dulcich, LB Willie Gay Jr.
- Key departures: QB Tua Tagovailoa, S Minkah Fitzpatrick (via trade), FB Alec Ingold, OT Larry Borom, G Cole Strange, EDGE Bradley Chubb, TE Julian Hill
31. New England Patriots
Team needs: IOL, OT, TE, EDGE, LB, DL, CB
The Patriots experienced a magical one-year turnaround to advance to their first Super Bowl since 2019. All eyes are on Mike Vrabel and his team's encore performance.
- Key additions: WR Romeo Doubs, EDGE Dre'Mont Jones, G Alijah Vera-Tucker, FB Reggie Gilliam, LB KJ Britt, S Kevin Byard, TE Julian Hill
- Key re-signings:
- Key departures: C Garrett Bradbury (via trade), DL Khyiris Tonga, TE Austin Hooper, S Jaylinn Hawkins, EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson
32. Seattle Seahawks
Team needs: CB, IOL, RB, EDGE, DL, S, LB
The Seahawks secured their second Super Bowl title after dismantling the Patriots. Coach Mike Macdonald built one of the league's most dominant defenses in just two seasons, while free agent signing Sam Darnold completed his career resurgence with a Lombardi Trophy.
- Key additions: RB Emanuel Wilson
- Key re-signings: WR Rashid Shaheed, CB Josh Jobe, LB Drake Thomas, DB Ty Okada, OT Josh Jones
- Key departures: EDGE Boye Mafe, S Coby Bryant, RB Kenneth Walker III, CB Riq Woolen
Teams without a first-round pick
Atlanta Falcons
Team needs: EDGE, WR, CB, LB, DL, RB
Atlanta fired Raheem Morris as head coach and sent its first-round pick to Los Angeles as part of trading up for James Pearce Jr. Kevin Stefanski is no stranger to not having a first-round pick, as the Browns did not have one in three of his six years leading the franchise.
- Key additions: QB Tua Tagovailoa (read more), WR Jahan Dotson, TE Austin Hooper, K Nick Folk, DL Chris Williams, EDGE Azeez Ojulari, WR Olamide Zaccheaus, P Jake Bailey
- Key re-signings: TE Kyle Pitts (franchise tag)
- Key departures: RB Tyler Allgeier, DL David Onyemata, CB Dee Alford, QB Kirk Cousins, LB Kaden Elliss, WR Darnell Mooney, K Zane Gonzalez
Cincinnati Bengals
Team needs: CB, DL, EDGE, S, LB, IOL, RB, TE
Joe Burrow made a strong push to get the Bengals into the playoffs after suffering an early-season injury but ultimately fell short. The offense should be in position to compete next season, but can the defense improve enough to get stops?
- Key additions: S Bryan Cook, EDGE Boye Mafe, DL Jonathan Allen, DT Dexter Lawrence
- Key re-signings: G Dalton Risner
- Key departures: EDGE Trey Hendrickson, EDGE Joseph Ossai, TE Noah Fant, G Cordell Volson
Denver Broncos
Team needs: TE, LB, DL, IOL, OT, CB, S
It was a terrible end to the season for Denver. Fans will live with "what if" Bo Nix had not gotten injured. Still, the franchise is headed in the right direction with head coach Sean Payton. The Broncos are without a first-round pick because of the Jaylen Waddle trade.
- Key additions: WR Jaylen Waddle
- Key re-signings: LB Alex Singleton, LB Justin Strnad, RB J.K. Dobbins, CB Ja'Quan McMillian, WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey
- Key departures: DL John Franklin-Myers, S PJ Locke, Dre Greenlaw
Green Bay Packers
Team needs: CB, DL, IOL, OT, LB, EDGE
Matt LaFleur is looking to re-tool the Packers offense after another early playoff exit. Green Bay is without its first-round pick as a result of the Micah Parsons deal.
- Key additions: LB Zaire Franklin (via trade), CB Benjamin St-Juste, DT Javon Hargrave, WR Skyy Moore
- Key re-signings: C Sean Rhyan
- Key departures: EDGE Rashan Gary (via trade), LB Quay Walker, QB Malik Willis, DL Colby Wooden (via trade), EDGE Kingsley Enagbare, S Zayne Anderson, RB Emanuel Wilson, WR Romeo Doubs, Nate Hobbs, Elgton Jenkins, Rasheed Walker
Indianapolis Colts
Team needs: LB, DL, EDGE, S, OT, WR
The Colts sending the Jets a first-round pick looked worse by the week as cornerback Sauce Gardner struggled to stay healthy -- not that it mattered after Daniel Jones' season-ending Achilles tear. Indianapolis hopes the Gardner trade pays dividends in 2026.
- Key additions: EDGE Arden Key, DL Colby Wooden (via trade), EDGE Micheal Clemons, DL Derrick Nnadi, S Jonathan Owens
- Key re-signings: QB Daniel Jones, WR Alec Pierce (read more), K Blake Grupe
- Key departures: WR Michael Pittman Jr. (via trade), LB Zaire Franklin (via trade), OT Braden Smith, EDGE Kwity Paye, DL Neville Gallimore, S Nick Cross
Jacksonville Jaguars
Team needs: CB, S, DL, OT, IOL, LB, EDGE
The Jaguars have every reason to celebrate their accomplishments this season. Yes, they lost in the wild card round as the home team, but a year ago, they were making preparations for the No. 5 overall pick. The future is bright for a team who played most of this season without No. 2 overall selection Travis Hunter.
- Key additions: RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.
- Key re-signings: CB Montaric Brown, EDGE Dennis Gardeck
- Key departures: LB Devin Lloyd, RB Travis Etienne Jr., CB Greg Newsome II, S Andrew Wingard