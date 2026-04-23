The 2026 NFL Draft is finally here. On Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, the Las Vegas Raiders will officially be on the clock to kick off the festivities. We already know with a great deal of certainty who will come off the board with that selection, but from there, everything is on the table, and it should be a whole lot of fun to find out who lands where.

Where is each team picking in the first round? And which positions might they address? Those answers and more can be found below.

2026 NFL Draft essentials

As a reminder, six teams -- Cincinnati, Atlanta, Green Bay, Indianapolis, Denver and Jacksonville -- do not own a first-round pick in 2026 due to trades, including the Micah Parsons, Sauce Gardner, Dexter Lawrence and Jaylen Waddle deals.

Here is the official 2026 NFL Draft order:

Team needs: QB, WR, CB, S, DL, IOL, RB, OT

Las Vegas overextended last offseason, drafting a running back in the top 10 and trading for a 35-year-old quarterback despite having one of the league's worst rosters. As a result, the Raiders fired head coach Pete Carroll after one season and now pick even earlier in the draft under new head coach Klint Kubiak.

Team needs: QB, CB, S, LB, IOL, WR, DL, EDGE

The Jets finished with one of the worst records in the league, but at least they have a plan and have positioned themselves to change the course of the franchise. Over the next two years, New York has five first-round picks.

Team needs: QB, OT, IOL, RB, LB, S, DL

Arizona decided to part with head coach Jonathan Gannon and quarterback Kyler Murray, signaling a full reset. Mike LaFleur replaced Gannon.

Key additions: QB Gardner Minshew, G Isaac Seumalo, RB Tyler Allgeier, DL Roy Lopez, WR Kendrick Bourne, S Andrew Wingard

QB Gardner Minshew, G Isaac Seumalo, RB Tyler Allgeier, DL Roy Lopez, WR Kendrick Bourne, S Andrew Wingard Key re-signings: DL L.J. Collier, CB Starling Thomas V, P Blake Gillikin, K Chad Ryland

DL L.J. Collier, CB Starling Thomas V, P Blake Gillikin, K Chad Ryland Key departures: QB Kyler Murray, S Jalen Thompson, DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Team needs: IOL, LB, EDGE, CB, S, WR, RB

The positive momentum Tennessee built over the final month of the regular season came to a frustrating end in the finale. Still, Cam Ward's strong finish to the 2025 campaign, along with Robert Saleh's defensive prowess, should give Titans fans hope in 2026 and beyond.

Key additions: DL John Franklin-Myers, WR Wan'Dale Robinson, EDGE Jermaine Johnson II (via trade), G Cordell Volson, CB Alontae Taylor, CB Cordale Flott, TE Daniel Bellinger, DL Jordan Elliott, DL Solomon Thomas (via trade), EDGE Jacob Martin, C Austin Schlottmann, CB Joshua Williams, P Tommy Townsend

DL John Franklin-Myers, WR Wan'Dale Robinson, EDGE Jermaine Johnson II (via trade), G Cordell Volson, CB Alontae Taylor, CB Cordale Flott, TE Daniel Bellinger, DL Jordan Elliott, DL Solomon Thomas (via trade), EDGE Jacob Martin, C Austin Schlottmann, CB Joshua Williams, P Tommy Townsend Key re-signings: K Joey Slye

K Joey Slye Key departures: DL T'Vondre Sweat (via trade), EDGE Arden Key, TE Chigoziem Okonkwo

Team needs: DL, CB, IOL, WR, S, RB, LB

There are reasons to be optimistic about Jaxson Dart's future with the franchise. He brought life to an offense that could have easily wallowed in self-pity after the Malik Nabers and Andrew Thomas injuries. John Harbaugh can bring the accountability and respect the organization has lacked.

Key additions: LB Tremaine Edmunds, TE Isaiah Likely, CB Greg Newsome II, P Jordan Stout, FB Patrick Ricard, K Jason Sanders, S Ar'Darius Washington, WR Darnell Mooney

LB Tremaine Edmunds, TE Isaiah Likely, CB Greg Newsome II, P Jordan Stout, FB Patrick Ricard, K Jason Sanders, S Ar'Darius Washington, WR Darnell Mooney Key re-signings: OT Jermaine Eluemunor, RB Devin Singletary, OL Evan Nea, LB Micah McFadden

OT Jermaine Eluemunor, RB Devin Singletary, OL Evan Nea, LB Micah McFadden Key departures: WR Wan'Dale Robinson, CB Cordale Flott, TE Daniel Bellinger, C Austin Schlottmann, LS Casey Kreiter

Team needs: OT, WR, QB, IOL, CB, TE, RB, S, LB

The Browns parted ways with head coach Kevin Stefanski after six seasons and hired Todd Monken as his replacement. Stefanski led the franchise to its first playoff win post-expansion but struggled to identify a franchise quarterback.

Team needs: RB, WR, IOL, TE, LB, S, CB, EDGE

Next season is an easy sell for Washington. If Jayden Daniels returns healthy, they will be competitive again, but the roster still has plenty of needs, especially on defense. An attempt to microwave those weaknesses in Dan Quinn's first season did not work.

Key additions: EDGE Odafe Oweh (read more), LB Leo Chenal, DL Tim Settle, CB Amik Robertson, EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, TE Chigoziem Okonkwo, S Nick Cross, RB Rachaad White, RB Jerome Ford

EDGE Odafe Oweh (read more), LB Leo Chenal, DL Tim Settle, CB Amik Robertson, EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, TE Chigoziem Okonkwo, S Nick Cross, RB Rachaad White, RB Jerome Ford Key re-signings: QB Marcus Mariota, OL Andrew Wylie, WR Treylon Burks, K Jake Moody, Tress Way

QB Marcus Mariota, OL Andrew Wylie, WR Treylon Burks, K Jake Moody, Tress Way Key departures: C Tyler Biadasz, RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., EDGE Jacob Martin, CB Jonathan Jones

Team needs: WR, EDGE, LB, DL, CB, S, TE

The Saints' season ended just as fans were clamoring for more of Tyler Shough. He looks like the clear favorite to open next season as the starting quarterback, bringing a level of optimism that didn't exist earlier in the year.

Team needs: CB, OT, S, DL, RB, EDGE, WR, TE

Kansas City will enter next season in unfamiliar territory: the hungry underdog. Assuming Patrick Mahomes is fully healthy, there's no reason to believe the Chiefs won't be in the mix again. However, they have a deteriorating roster that needs a youthful infusion.

10. New York Giants via Cincinnati Bengals

Team needs: DL, CB, IOL, WR, S, RB, LB

There are reasons to be optimistic about Jaxson Dart's future with the franchise. He brought life to an offense that could have easily wallowed in self-pity after the Malik Nabers and Andrew Thomas injuries. John Harbaugh can bring the accountability and respect the organization has lacked.

Key additions: LB Tremaine Edmunds, TE Isaiah Likely, CB Greg Newsome II, P Jordan Stout, FB Patrick Ricard, K Jason Sanders, S Ar'Darius Washington, WR Darnell Mooney

LB Tremaine Edmunds, TE Isaiah Likely, CB Greg Newsome II, P Jordan Stout, FB Patrick Ricard, K Jason Sanders, S Ar'Darius Washington, WR Darnell Mooney Key re-signings: OT Jermaine Eluemunor, RB Devin Singletary, OL Evan Nea, LB Micah McFadden

OT Jermaine Eluemunor, RB Devin Singletary, OL Evan Nea, LB Micah McFadden Key departures: DT Dexter Lawrence, WR Wan'Dale Robinson, CB Cordale Flott, TE Daniel Bellinger, C Austin Schlottmann, LS Casey Kreiter

Team needs: WR, CB, S, TE, IOL, EDGE, DL, LB

Fans can say what they want about the Mike McDaniel era in Miami, but few had such a distinct offensive identity as the Dolphins' former coach. It is a fresh start for the organization with a new general manager, head coach and quarterback.

Key additions: QB Malik Willis (read more), EDGE Josh Uche, S Zayne Anderson, WR Tutu Atwell, CB Marco Wilson

QB Malik Willis (read more), EDGE Josh Uche, S Zayne Anderson, WR Tutu Atwell, CB Marco Wilson Key re-signings: TE Greg Dulcich, LB Willie Gay Jr.

TE Greg Dulcich, LB Willie Gay Jr. Key departures: QB Tua Tagovailoa, S Minkah Fitzpatrick (via trade), FB Alec Ingold, OT Larry Borom, G Cole Strange, EDGE Bradley Chubb, TE Julian Hill

Team needs: CB, S, LB, RB, EDGE, WR, DL

Dallas is once again searching for answers this offseason. Dak Prescott was healthy, yet the team still failed to reach the playoffs with a new head coach. It feels as though Jerry Jones may push all his chips to the center of the table for 2026.

Team needs: OT, WR, DL, LB, CB, S

Sean McVay is still armed with a first-round pick after last year's deal with the Falcons. They have been aggressive in pursuit of another Super Bowl during the Matthew Stafford era.

Key additions: CB Trent McDuffie (via trade), CB Jaylen Watson, LS Joe Cardona

CB Trent McDuffie (via trade), CB Jaylen Watson, LS Joe Cardona Key re-signings: S Kamren Curl, TE Tyler Higbee, K Harrison Mevis, OT David Quessenberry

S Kamren Curl, TE Tyler Higbee, K Harrison Mevis, OT David Quessenberry Key departures: WR Tutu Atwell, CB Cobie Durant, CB Darious Williams (retirement)

Team needs: DL, IOL, WR, LB, CB, EDGE, RB

For the first time since 2007, the Ravens will have a new head coach after firing John Harbaugh. Jesse Minter has been tabbed as Harbaugh's replacement.

Team needs: IOL, EDGE, LB, DL, TE, WR, CB

Other organizations have been quick to fire head coaches, but the Buccaneers went down the path of dismissing coordinators rather than a change at the top. 2026 is an important year for Todd Bowles.

Key additions: LB Alex Anzalone, RB Kenneth Gainwell, DL A'Shawn Robinson, QB Jake Browning, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

LB Alex Anzalone, RB Kenneth Gainwell, DL A'Shawn Robinson, QB Jake Browning, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad Key re-signings: TE Cade Otton

TE Cade Otton Key departures: WR Mike Evans, CB Jamel Dean, DL Logan Hall, RB Rachaad White

16. New York Jets via Indianapolis Colts



Team needs: QB, CB, S, LB, IOL, WR, DL, EDGE

The Jets finished with one of the worst records in the league, but at least they have a plan and have positioned themselves to change the course of the franchise. Over the next two years, New York has five first-round picks.

Team needs: OT, IOL, EDGE, DL, LB, CB

The departures of coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn after the 2024 season were likely understated in the moment given the presence Dan Campbell has over that organization. Those absences, along with a few veteran offensive line departures, led to a much more tumultuous season.

Team needs: LB, CB, S, DL, WR, QB, EDGE, TE

J.J. McCarthy's volatile season was once the expectation for a young quarterback, but recent rookie performances from Jayden Daniels and C.J. Stroud set unrealistic expectations for the majority. Caleb Williams is proof that situation matters.

Team needs: LB, S, DL, CB, WR, RB, IOL

Although a home wild card loss was not a desirable conclusion, the Panthers have to be pleased with how the season played out considering they picked in the top 10 the previous April.

20. Dallas Cowboys via Green Bay Packers

Team needs: CB, S, LB, RB, EDGE, WR, DL

Dallas is once again searching for answers this offseason. Dak Prescott was healthy, yet the team still failed to reach the playoffs with a new head coach. It feels as though Jerry Jones may push all his chips to the center of the table for 2026.

Team needs: QB, S, LB, CB, WR, RB, OT

An offseason of change has already begun for Pittsburgh, as the team replaced Mike Tomlin with Mike McCarthy. A decision from veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers looms.

Key additions: WR Michael Pittman Jr. (via trade), CB Jamel Dean, RB Rico Dowdle, S Jaquan Brisker

WR Michael Pittman Jr. (via trade), CB Jamel Dean, RB Rico Dowdle, S Jaquan Brisker Key re-signings: LB Cole Holcomb, CB Asante Samuel Jr.

LB Cole Holcomb, CB Asante Samuel Jr. Key departures: G Isaac Seumalo, RB Kenneth Gainwell, CB James Pierre

Team needs: IOL, DL, EDGE, LB, CB, S, WR

Jim Harbaugh set a floor for the Chargers, but the hope is now that he can raise the ceiling with new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

Team needs: S, EDGE, TE, CB, WR, IOL

A frustrating season, for fans and receivers alike, came to an end against the 49ers. The Eagles are believed to be considering a trade of A.J. Brown and have since replaced the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

Key additions: CB Riq Woolen, TE Johnny Mundt, CB Jonathan Jones

CB Riq Woolen, TE Johnny Mundt, CB Jonathan Jones Key re-signings: TE Dallas Goedert, TE Grant Calcaterra, P Braden Mann

TE Dallas Goedert, TE Grant Calcaterra, P Braden Mann Key departures: EDGE Jaelan Phillips, S Reed Blankenship, LB Nakobe Dean, OL Brett Toth, EDGE Azeez Ojulari, EDGE Josh Uche, WR Jahan Dotson

24. Cleveland Browns via Jacksonville Jaguars

Team needs: OT, WR, QB, IOL, CB, TE, RB, S, LB

The Browns parted ways with head coach Kevin Stefanski after six seasons and hired Todd Monken as his replacement. Stefanski led the franchise to its first playoff win post-expansion but struggled to identify a franchise quarterback.

Team needs: DL, S, OT, CB, EDGE, IOL, WR

It was a magical season for the Bears in Ben Johnson's first season. There's hope and expectation where it had not been a year ago.

Team needs: IOL, EDGE, S, LB, CB, WR, OT

The stage was set for Josh Allen to excel in a playoff setting that excluded the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson, but it ended the same as every other year -- in heartbreak. Joe Brady was hired as the new head coach.

Team needs: EDGE, DL, WR, IOL, OT, LB, CB, TE

San Francisco exceeded expectation considering the injuries and drama with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The 49ers will be back in the hunt if they pull a few of the right levers this offseason.

Key additions: WR Mike Evans (read more), OT Vederian Lowe, OL Brett Toth, DT Osa Odighizuwa (via trade), LB Dre Greenlaw, CB Nate Hobbs

WR Mike Evans (read more), OT Vederian Lowe, OL Brett Toth, DT Osa Odighizuwa (via trade), LB Dre Greenlaw, CB Nate Hobbs Key re-signings: K Eddy Pineiro, TE Jake Tonges, LS Jon Weeks

K Eddy Pineiro, TE Jake Tonges, LS Jon Weeks Key departures: WR Kendrick Bourne, DL Jordan Elliott, WR Skyy Moore

Team needs: OT, IOL, DL, RB, TE, LB

C.J. Stroud was awful to end the season, but the Texans return the majority of their league-leading defense.

29. Kansas City Chiefs via Los Angeles Rams

Team needs: CB, OT, S, DL, RB, EDGE, WR, TE

Kansas City will enter next season in unfamiliar territory: the hungry underdog. Assuming Patrick Mahomes is fully healthy, there's no reason to believe the Chiefs won't be in the mix again. However, they have a deteriorating roster that needs a youthful infusion.

30. Miami Dolphins via Denver Broncos

Team needs: WR, CB, S, TE, IOL, EDGE, DL, LB

Fans can say what they want about the Mike McDaniel era in Miami, but few had such a distinct offensive identity as the Dolphins' former coach. It is a fresh start for the organization with a new general manager, head coach and quarterback.

Key additions: QB Malik Willis (read more), EDGE Josh Uche, S Zayne Anderson, WR Tutu Atwell, CB Marco Wilson

QB Malik Willis (read more), EDGE Josh Uche, S Zayne Anderson, WR Tutu Atwell, CB Marco Wilson Key re-signings: TE Greg Dulcich, LB Willie Gay Jr.

TE Greg Dulcich, LB Willie Gay Jr. Key departures: QB Tua Tagovailoa, S Minkah Fitzpatrick (via trade), FB Alec Ingold, OT Larry Borom, G Cole Strange, EDGE Bradley Chubb, TE Julian Hill

Team needs: IOL, OT, TE, EDGE, LB, DL, CB

The Patriots experienced a magical one-year turnaround to advance to their first Super Bowl since 2019. All eyes are on Mike Vrabel and his team's encore performance.

Key additions: WR Romeo Doubs, EDGE Dre'Mont Jones, G Alijah Vera-Tucker, FB Reggie Gilliam, LB KJ Britt, S Kevin Byard, TE Julian Hill

WR Romeo Doubs, EDGE Dre'Mont Jones, G Alijah Vera-Tucker, FB Reggie Gilliam, LB KJ Britt, S Kevin Byard, TE Julian Hill Key re-signings:

Key departures: C Garrett Bradbury (via trade), DL Khyiris Tonga, TE Austin Hooper, S Jaylinn Hawkins, EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson

Team needs: CB, IOL, RB, EDGE, DL, S, LB

The Seahawks secured their second Super Bowl title after dismantling the Patriots. Coach Mike Macdonald built one of the league's most dominant defenses in just two seasons, while free agent signing Sam Darnold completed his career resurgence with a Lombardi Trophy.

Key additions: RB Emanuel Wilson

RB Emanuel Wilson Key re-signings: WR Rashid Shaheed, CB Josh Jobe, LB Drake Thomas, DB Ty Okada, OT Josh Jones

WR Rashid Shaheed, CB Josh Jobe, LB Drake Thomas, DB Ty Okada, OT Josh Jones Key departures: EDGE Boye Mafe, S Coby Bryant, RB Kenneth Walker III, CB Riq Woolen

Teams without a first-round pick

Atlanta Falcons

Team needs: EDGE, WR, CB, LB, DL, RB

Atlanta fired Raheem Morris as head coach and sent its first-round pick to Los Angeles as part of trading up for James Pearce Jr. Kevin Stefanski is no stranger to not having a first-round pick, as the Browns did not have one in three of his six years leading the franchise.

Team needs: CB, DL, EDGE, S, LB, IOL, RB, TE

Joe Burrow made a strong push to get the Bengals into the playoffs after suffering an early-season injury but ultimately fell short. The offense should be in position to compete next season, but can the defense improve enough to get stops?

Team needs: TE, LB, DL, IOL, OT, CB, S

It was a terrible end to the season for Denver. Fans will live with "what if" Bo Nix had not gotten injured. Still, the franchise is headed in the right direction with head coach Sean Payton. The Broncos are without a first-round pick because of the Jaylen Waddle trade.

Green Bay Packers

Team needs: CB, DL, IOL, OT, LB, EDGE

Matt LaFleur is looking to re-tool the Packers offense after another early playoff exit. Green Bay is without its first-round pick as a result of the Micah Parsons deal.

Indianapolis Colts

Team needs: LB, DL, EDGE, S, OT, WR

The Colts sending the Jets a first-round pick looked worse by the week as cornerback Sauce Gardner struggled to stay healthy -- not that it mattered after Daniel Jones' season-ending Achilles tear. Indianapolis hopes the Gardner trade pays dividends in 2026.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Team needs: CB, S, DL, OT, IOL, LB, EDGE

The Jaguars have every reason to celebrate their accomplishments this season. Yes, they lost in the wild card round as the home team, but a year ago, they were making preparations for the No. 5 overall pick. The future is bright for a team who played most of this season without No. 2 overall selection Travis Hunter.