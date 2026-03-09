The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to terms with former Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum on a three-year, $81 million deal that makes him the highest-paid center in NFL history, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. The Ravens traded two first-round picks to the Raiders for star pass rusher Maxx Crosby last week, and now, Vegas gets one of Baltimore's best players.

At $27 million per year, it's $9 million more than the next highest-paid center, which is Creed Humphrey of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens made a strong effort to retain Lamar Jackson's center, but it was the three-year aspect of the contract that Baltimore did not match, according to NFL Media.

While there are questions about this free agency class as a whole, there were no questions about Linderbaum's ability. In fact, he was CBS Sports' No. 1-ranked free agent in this entire class. He earned the fourth-highest PFF grade among centers in 2025 with an 80.2, and allowed two sacks in 17 games played. Linderbaum ranked No. 4 in run blocking and No. 20 in pass blocking.

The No. 25 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa, Linderbaum earned three Pro Bowl selections in his four seasons, and missed just two starts in his career. For reference, this contract makes Linderbaum the No. 5 highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL.

What this does for the Raiders

The Raiders begin anew with coach Klint Kubiak and, very likely, Indiana Hoosiers legend Fernando Mendoza. The Raiders finished the 2025 season ranked as PFF's worst offensive line, and they need to keep a rookie signal-caller upright to find any level of success.

Not only was Geno Smith the most-sacked quarterback in the NFL (55) in just 15 games played, but the 77.5 rushing yards Vegas averaged per game were the fewest in the common draft era by a team that drafted a running back in the first round. Vegas had high hopes for No. 6 overall pick Ashton Jeanty, but his 975 yards rushing on 266 carries ranked No. 18 in the league. Linderbaum should help improve those numbers, although the work on the Raiders offensive line is not done.

Where the Ravens go from here

The Ravens knew it was going to be tough to re-sign arguably the top free agent this offseason, but they decided to explore different avenues. Baltimore sent two first-round picks to Vegas for Crosby, and then Jackson has what will surely be a historic extension coming his way in the near future as well.

So where do the Ravens go from here? The center market has been hot. Not only did Linderbaum agree to a record deal, but Tyler Biadasz signed a $30 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers following his release from the Washington Commanders, and former Carolina Panthers center Cade Mays agreed to terms with the Detroit Lions on a three-year, $25 million deal. Some of the top available free agents at center are Ethan Pocic, Lloyd Cushenberry and Luke Fortner.

Baltimore could also use one of its Day 2 or Day 3 picks on a new center, such as Connor Lew from Auburn, Jake Slaughter out of Florida, Sam Hecht from Kansas State -- or the Ravens could go the Iowa route again with Logan Jones.