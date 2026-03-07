At long last, Maxx Crosby has been traded. The longtime Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowl pass rusher is being traded to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for 2026 and 2027 first-round picks, as confirmed by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. The Raiders will now possess the 14th overall pick in April's draft, a pick that was formerly held by Baltimore. The deal will not be official until the start of the new league year on March 11.

The Dallas Cowboys -- who famously traded away Pro Bowl pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Packers last offseason in exchange for two future first-round picks -- reportedly offered first- and second-round picks to the Raiders. The Ravens, however, ultimately landed Crosby after coming in with a better offer. By making this move, the Ravens traded away their first-round pick to acquire another player for the first time in the franchise's 31-year history.

Crosby, 28, is heading to a Ravens team that was tied for 28th in the NFL in sacks last season. Baltimore's lack of a pass rush was one of the central reasons why the Ravens posted a disappointing 8-9 record. The Ravens -- who desperately want to maximize the remaining prime years of quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry -- responded by firing former Super Bowl-winning coach John Harbaugh and replacing him with Jesse Minter, who won a national title as an assistant coach at Michigan in 2023 before having two successful seasons as the Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator.

In Crosby, the Ravens are getting one of the best pass rushers of this era. A 2019 fourth-round pick, Crosby has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the last five years. He led the NFL in tackles for loss during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Last season, he tallied 10 sacks and a career-high 28 tackles for loss in 15 games.

Crosby is joining a talented Ravens defense that also includes defensive backs Kyle Hamilton and Nate Wiggins, linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike.

Crosby is third all-time in Raiders history with 69.5 sacks. He played a key role in the 2021 Raiders' clinching the franchise's first playoff berth in five years. But the team has been unable to sustain that level of success, something that undoubtedly led to Crosby wanting a change of scenery despite his affinity for the silver and black.

Crosby is going to an AFC North division that also includes two of the NFL's other premier pass rushers in the Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt and the Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett. In fact, Crosby has 29 more quarterback pressures than the next-closest player, Garrett.

It came at a price, but the Ravens got their coveted pass rusher. The Raiders, in exchange, received two future first-round picks that should jumpstart the start of Klint Kubiak's run in Las Vegas. The Raiders also have the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft, a pick they are expected to use to select former Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

What's next for the Cowboys?

While they were outbid for Crosby by Baltimore, there are still several other notable pass rushers the Cowboys can pursue in free agency. In fact, there are a host of noteworthy pass rushers that are slated to be available when the league's legal tampering period opens on Monday.

One player to keep an eye on is Trey Hendrickson, who in 2024 led the NFL with 17.5 sacks. From 2021-24, Hendrickson recorded a whopping 57 sacks while helping the Bengals win one AFC title and two division titles over that span.

Rashan Gary is another name to monitor. While he's never had a monster season as far as sacks are concerned, he was extremely consistent during his first seven seasons with the Packers. Over that span, Gary recorded 46.5 sacks, which included 9 sacks in 2023 and 7.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons.

Other pass rushers the Cowboys may pursue include ageless wonder Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, Jonathan Greenard, Leonard Floyd, Odafe Oweh, and Cameron Jordan, who is slated to enter free agency following a Hall of Fame-caliber, 15-year run with the New Orleans Saints.