NFL front offices are about to embark on a critical and hectic period of the offseason as free agency is near. A bevy of big names including Trey Hendrickson, Kenneth Walker III, Aaron Rodgers and numerous others could be on the move after finishing out their contracts with their respective teams last season.

Eyes will also be on the handful of players who received tags in advance of free agency. Breece Hall, George Pickens and Kyle Pitts all carry franchise tags while the Colts placed a transition tag on Daniel Jones. How many of those standouts ink long-term extensions and which teams come knocking on their doors will be among the biggest storylines to monitor.

Where are the most notable names headed during free agency? Which veterans remain on the open market? And how much are this year's top players worth? We've got you covered here with a running tracker of the top 100 free agents on NFL senior writer Pete Prisco's annual free agent ranking, complete with reported contract terms for those who've found new homes or re-signed with their current clubs:

2026 NFL Free Agent Tracker
RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Tyler Linderbaum (25)

C

2
Trey Hendrickson (31)

EDGE

3
George Pickens (25)

WR

4
Alec Pierce (25)

WR

5
Jaylen Watson (27)

CB

6
Jaelan Phillips (26)

LB

7
Odafe Oweh (27)

LB

8
John Franklin-Myers (29)

EDGE

9
Connor McGovern (28)

G

10
Kyle Pitts (25)

TE

11
Kyler Murray (28)

QB

12
Boye Mafe (27)

LB

13
Devin Lloyd (27)

LB

14
Breece Hall (24)
RB

15
Daniel Jones (28)

QB

16
Alontae Taylor (27)

CB

17
Jaquan Brisker (26)

S

18
David Onyemata (33)

DT

19
Kenneth Walker III (25)

RB

20
Rasheed Walker (26)

OT

21
Bryan Cook (26)

S

22
Tariq Woolen (26)

CB

23
Isaiah Likely (25)

TE

24
Jamel Dean (29)

CB

25
David Edwards (28)

OG

26
Nick Cross (24)

S

27
Romeo Doubs (25)

WR

28
Travis Etienne (27)

RB

29
Leo Chenal (25)

LB

30
Braxton Jones (26)

OT

31
Alijah Vera-Tucker (26)

OG

32
Malik Willis (26)

QB

33
Jalen Thompson (27)

S

34
Jauan Jennings (28)

WR

35
Nakobe Dean (25)

LB

36
Jermaine Eluemunor (31)

OG

37
Joey Bosa (30)

EDGE

38
Dre'Mont Jones (29)

EDGE

39
Cade Mays (26)

C

40
Mike Evans (32)

WR

41
Rashid Shaheed (27)

WR

42
Alohi Gilman (28)

S

43
Bobby Wagner (35)

LB

44
Stefon Diggs (32)
WR

45
Chigoziem Okonkwo (26)

TE

46
Kwity Paye (27)

EDGE

47
Kaden Elliss (30)

LB

48
Joel Bitonio (34)

OG

49
Coby Bryant (26)

S

50
Wan'Dale Robinson (25)

WR

51
Reed Blankenship (27)

S

52
Josh Jobe (27)

CB

53
Deebo Samuel (30)

WR

54
Cade Otton (26)

TE

55
Jaylinn Hawkins (28)

S

56
Devin Bush (27)

LB

57
Ed Ingram (27)

OG

58
Kevin Byard (32)

S

59
Kenneth Gainwell (26)

RB

60
Justin Strnad (29)

LB

61
Charlie Kolar (27)

TE

62
Nahshon Wright (27)

CB

63
Calais Campbell (39)

EDGE

64
K'Lavon Chaisson (26)

LB

65
Sheldon Rankins (31)

DT

66
Khalil Mack (35)

EDGE

67
Von Miller (36)

EDGE

68
Zion Johnson (26)

OG

69
Dallas Goedert (31)

TE

70
Sebastian Joseph-Day (30)

DT

71
Jadeveon Clowney (33)

EDGE

72
Quay Walker (25)

LB

73
Kingsley Enagbare (26)

EDGE

74
Rasul Douglas (31)

CB

75
Aaron Rodgers (42)

QB

76
Cameron Jordan (36)
EDGE

77
Demario Davis (37)

LB

78
Keenan Allen (33)

WR

79
Travis Kelce (36)

TE

80
Alex Anzalone (31)

LB

81
Jonah Williams (28)

OT

82
Aaron Jones (31)

RB

83
Dylan Parham (26)

OG

84
Rico Dowdle (27)

RB

85
J.K. Dobbins (27)

RB

86
Isaac Seumalo (32)

OG

87
Arnold Ebiketie (27)

EDGE

88
Braden Smith (29)

OT

89
David Njoku (29)

TE

90
Eric Stokes (27)

CB

91
Matt Milano (31)

LB

92
Kamren Curl (27)

S

93
Wyatt Teller (31)

G

94
Jonathan Allen (31)

EDGE

95
Rachaad White (27)

RB

96
Jake Martin (30)

EDGE

97
D.J. Reader (31)

DT

98
Tyler Allgeier (25)

RB

99
Marcus Mariota (32)

QB

100
Montaric Brown (26)

CB

Free agency begins Monday, March 10 with the legal tampering period, and teams can make deals official when the new league year begins March 12.