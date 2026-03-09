NFL front offices are about to embark on a critical and hectic period of the offseason as free agency is near. A bevy of big names including Trey Hendrickson, Kenneth Walker III, Aaron Rodgers and numerous others could be on the move after finishing out their contracts with their respective teams last season.

Eyes will also be on the handful of players who received tags in advance of free agency. Breece Hall, George Pickens and Kyle Pitts all carry franchise tags while the Colts placed a transition tag on Daniel Jones. How many of those standouts ink long-term extensions and which teams come knocking on their doors will be among the biggest storylines to monitor.

Where are the most notable names headed during free agency? Which veterans remain on the open market? And how much are this year's top players worth? We've got you covered here with a running tracker of the top 100 free agents on NFL senior writer Pete Prisco's annual free agent ranking, complete with reported contract terms for those who've found new homes or re-signed with their current clubs:

Free agency begins Monday, March 10 with the legal tampering period, and teams can make deals official when the new league year begins March 12.