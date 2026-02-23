The Atlanta Falcons will not allow former No. 4 overall pick Kyle Pitts to hit free agency this offseason, as the team plans to place the franchise tag on its star tight end, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

It was expected Atlanta would place the franchise tag on Pitts as it works towards a new deal. The Falcons have until July 15 to sign Pitts to a contract. If he were to play on the tag in 2026, Pitts would make a fully-guaranteed $16,007,000, according to Spotrac. The Falcons are expected to have $26,462,519 in cap space, which ranks No. 15 in the NFL per Over The Cap. Jones also mentioned the possibility of Pitts being tagged and traded if there was a suitor that offered enticing-enough compensation. Atlanta's first selection in this upcoming draft comes at No. 48 overall.

Pitts was considered to be one of the top tight ends set to hit free agency, headlining a list that includes Travis Kelce, David Njoku, Isaiah Likely, Dallas Goedert, Cade Otton and Chig Okonkwo.

Pitts is coming off a career year in which he caught 88 passes for 928 yards and five touchdowns. He delivered what was the best outing of his NFL career during a Week 15 prime-time victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in which he caught 11 of 12 targets from Kirk Cousins for 166 yards and three touchdowns.

The Florida product made the Pro Bowl in 2021 after becoming the first rookie tight end to cross 1,000 yards receiving since Mike Ditka in 1961, and was named a Second Team All-Pro this past season. In 78 career games played, Pitts has caught 284 passes for 3,579 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Pitts is the second reported player to be in line to receive the franchise tag, joining Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens. Running back Breece Hall of the New York Jets is another player to watch.