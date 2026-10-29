And then, there was one. The Minnesota Vikings are the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL, as the San Francisco 49ers were handed their first loss by the Atlanta Falcons, while the Kansas City Chiefs took their first "L" to the Seattle Seahawks. The Vikings have a massive matchup this week, as they take on the high-flying Lions in Detroit.

Elsewhere around the NFL, Lamar Jackson looks to make his return to the field against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers face off for the second time in the last month, and the Chicago Bears travel out west to play Sam Darnold and the Seahawks.

Which teams should you pick in Week 8, and which should you fade? CBS Sports writers Jordan Dajani and Jared Dubin are here to break down the biggest games of the weekend. For clarity, lines for these selections were taken on Oct. 27 over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Credit to CBS Sports Research

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers (-3.5) (TNF)

Dajani (Packers -3.5): I'm willing to overlook the Carolina Panthers' surprising 43-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They are a better team than what they showed last Sunday, but it's difficult to overlook the fact that Carolina's rushing defense ranks dead last in the NFL with 153.2 yards allowed per game. Josh Jacobs rushed for just 36 yards on 11 carries last week against the Lions in his 2026 debut, but I think he's in for a massive homecoming in primetime on a short week. I'm not saying the Packers run away with this one, but I'll take them to cover 3.5 points. … Prediction: Packers 27, Panthers 23

Dubin (Packers -3.5): It was surprising to see the Panthers get smacked in the face by the Buccaneers last week. The Packers probably can't do the same thing the Bucs did — run the ball down Carolina's throat — but they can still beat that defense with explosive plays. With the top two cornerbacks still out, Christian Watson and Matthew Golden (if he plays) are going to be able to find space in the defense. Green Bay's own defense has also played better of late after a rough start to the season. … Prediction: Packers 24, Panthers 17

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills (-3.5)

Dajani (Ravens +3.5): Ignore that Baltimore allowed 35 unanswered points to the Cincinnati Bengals last week, because it appears that Lamar Jackson is back! He was playing some legitimate MVP-level ball before getting hurt, as Jackson went 3-1 as the starter, while completing 70.8% of his passes with 10.1 yards per attempt, six passing touchdowns and just one interception. Only four quarterbacks have put up those kinds of numbers in their first four starts of a season in the past 40 years. The Ravens are a completely different team with Jackson under center, and this Bills defense allows too many points. Buffalo ranks third-worst in scoring defense (28.5 ppg), and has allowed at least 30 points in four of its five victories this season. Jackson is 10-5 SU and 13-2 ATS as an underdog in his career. He's statistically the best quarterback to bet on when listed as an underdog since 1970. … Prediction: Ravens 30, Bills 28

Dubin (Ravens +3.5): This is the same deal as with the Ravens and me pretty much every week: flip the pick if Lamar Jackson sits out again. Otherwise, I like the Ravens to at least keep things close against the Bills. Both of these offenses have been pretty excellent, and the Ravens have been especially so when Jackson has been on the field with Zay Flowers. Ultimately, though, the Bills' home-field advantage and the weaknesses in Baltimore's own pass defense lead me to take the Bills to win and the Ravens to cover. … Prediction: Bills 30, Ravens 27

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions (-3)

Dajani (Lions -3): I'm shocked by this line, honestly. The only remaining undefeated team in the NFL is a three-point underdog to a division rival? With that said, I think I agree with it. The Vikings' defense is the main reason they are 5-0, as they've allowed a league-leading 12.3 points per game, plus registered a league-leading 10.6% sack rate and 47.6% pressure rate. Offensively, the Vikings have the fewest touchdowns (10) by a 6-0 team since the 1934 Lions and rank 31st in offensive EPA. They could have lost last week to the Indianapolis Colts, who are in the midst of a fire sale. As for the Lions, the concern has always been with their defense. But I think Kelvin Sheppard's unit is coming along. They allowed just 17 points to the Packers last week, and Brian Branch is back in the lineup. Maybe we could see a push here, but I'm taking the Lions to win … Prediction: Lions 24, Vikings 20

Dubin (Lions -3): Detroit has recently been thrown off its offensive game by Brian Flores' defense, but the offense is operating at an extremely high level right now, with Jared Goff playing as well as he has in recent memory. And as Dajani said, this Minnesota offense just does not have the ability to get into a high-scoring game and come away with a win. They need the defense to hold the opponent down entirely, and I'm not sure that even Flores' bunch can do that in the friendly confines of Ford Field. … Prediction: Lions 23, Vikings 14

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5)

Dajani (Steelers -3.5): How can the Browns keep getting away with this? They overcame a 14-0 deficit in Nashville on Sunday, as Harold Fannin Jr. took a short reception 36 yards down the field with 20 seconds remaining to set up a 32-yard game-winning field goal from Andre Szmyt. Deshaun Watson became the third quarterback since 1970 to register a game-winning drive in each of his team's first five wins of the season. With this being a divisional game against an opponent that just got back from Paris, I can understand why some would take the points with the underdog given the hook. But the Steelers are 3-0 ATS at home. That includes Week 3, when they dropped 30 points on Joe Burrow and the Bengals in a win, and Week 5, when Pittsburgh scored 34 points in a double-digit victory over the Colts. The Steelers are averaging 26.0 points per game over their last five contests, which ranks top 10 in the NFL, and are 8-0 SU and ATS in their last eight home games vs. the Browns. In fact, Pittsburgh is actually a perfect 11-0 ATS in its last 11 home divisional games. Insane stat. … Prediction: Steelers 26, Browns 21

Dubin (Steelers -3.5): I don't understand how the Browns keep doing it. Every single one of their victories has required a game-winning drive in the final five minutes of the game. That's not sustainable on any level whatsoever. The Steelers don't exactly have consistency written all over them, considering the vagaries of their passing game and the fact that their three-game winning streak has come against weak opponents. However, I trust Jaylen Warren and Co. more than I do the Browns at this point. … Prediction: Steelers 20, Browns 13

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5)

Dajani (Falcons +2.5): I have plenty of questions about both of these teams, but I did tell you the Falcons were going to cover the small number vs. the 49ers last week! Atlanta finished that game on a 26-6 run after trailing 14-3. They scored on four straight drives.

I'm not sure the Buccaneers deserve to be three-point favorites this week after that destruction of the Panthers. Baker Mayfield had to throw for just 64 yards and a touchdown in a 43-13 victory, as Bucky Irving, Kenneth Gainwell and Sean Tucker combined for 246 yards rushing and three touchdowns. This Falcons rush defense ranks fourth in the NFL with 88.9 rushing yards allowed per game. Plus, the Falcons have won two road games this season by 20+ points after being listed as an underdog, and are 4-0 ATS in their last four road games against the Buccaneers. … Prediction: Falcons 26, Buccaneers 24

Dubin (Falcons +2.5): The Buccaneers ran all over the Panthers last week, but Atlanta has actually been quite good against the run, allowing only 3.8 yards per carry this season. Can Tampa really control the game with Bucky Irving the way it did last week, or will it have to actually turn Baker Mayfield loose as a passer here? If the Bucs have to do that, I have more confidence in Atlanta's offense right now, with Bijan Robinson, Drake London and even Kyle Pitts contributing at a high level. … Prediction: Falcons 23, Buccaneers 17

Kansas City Chiefs (-1.5) at Denver Broncos

Dajani (Broncos +1.5): The Broncos had an embarrassing outing last time they played the Chiefs, allowing 247 yards off of 28 missed tackles in a 31-10 loss. There has been a lot of talk about Bo Nix and the offense, but what about the Chiefs? They averaged 4.3 yards per play and recorded just 213 yards of total offense in that embarrassing loss to the Seahawks. The team seemingly never got off the bus. It was the first game in Andy Reid's head-coaching career in which his team registered zero explosive plays, and the first game of Patrick Mahomes' career in which he didn't reach the red zone. Mahomes actually hasn't thrown a touchdown in back-to-back games now. He's registered under 5.0 air yards per attempt in consecutive games for the first time in his career!

Despite the one-loss record, the Chiefs again have been a bad team to bet on. They are 3-3 ATS this season and 2-9 ATS on the road since 2025. That ranks worst in the NFL entering this week. The Broncos, on the other hand, are 5-1 SU and ATS in their last six games, which is tied with the Browns for the best ATS record in the NFL since Week 2. Denver has also won four straight games as a home underdog. … Prediction: Broncos 20, Chiefs 16

Dubin (Chiefs -1.5): I'm not at all buying into last week's rather fluky offensive performance from the Broncos, which featured a long Bo Nix touchdown run on a busted coverage and a long screen pass that RJ Harvey took to the house. The Broncos might also be without Jaylen Waddle here, which would hurt the passing game even further. I think Steve Spagnuolo's unit can shut them down. The Broncos are also decidedly not the Seahawks; they've allowed 4.6 yards per carry this year. I don't see them shutting down Kenneth Walker the same way Seattle did. … Prediction: Chiefs 21, Broncos 13

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders (-5.5) (SNF)

Dajani (Commanders -5.5): This line is higher than I anticipated, but I'm still going to take Washington to cover at home. The Philadelphia Eagles' defensive front looked almost disinterested vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, as Javonte Williams had the best game from a Cowboys running back since the Ezekiel Elliott era. Washington isn't a good team by any means, but the Commanders do fight for their head coach. Go back and look at some of the numbers from that comeback in San Francisco a couple of weeks ago. After the 49ers went up 23-3, Washington outscored San Francisco, 14-0, while outgaining the 49ers 201 yards to 7 yards. Jayden Daniels hasn't won an NFL game in over a calendar YEAR. He's going to have a big game in his first victory since Oct. 5, 2025. … Prediction: Commanders 27, Eagles 17

Dubin (Eagles +5.5): I don't have any illusions of the Eagles winning this game in their current state, but the idea of the Commanders winning by a touchdown or more is too much for me to stomach. They've given up at least 23 points in every game this season, and their offense is banged up. They can win, but I see this being a closer game. … Prediction: Commanders 17, Eagles 13

Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks (-3) (MNF)

Dajani (Bears +3): The vibes are incredible in Seattle right now. Not only did the Seahawks stuff the previously undefeated Chiefs in a locker with their ex-running back Kenneth Walker III, but John Schneider also swung a trade for an eight-time Pro Bowl left guard, Quenton Nelson. That's great, but the Bears are 5-0 ATS in their last five primetime games, and 13-2-1 ATS in their last 16 non-divisional games. I don't want to speak in hyperbole, but Caleb Williams looks more like Josh Allen these days since he's figured out how to hone his accuracy. His off-target rate has gone from 15% to 7%. The Seahawks defense is an incredible unit, no doubt, but give me the points with Chicago in a fun Week 8 nightcap … Prediction: Seahawks 24, Bears 23

Dubin (Seahawks -3): Seattle's defense is looking like the unit we expected it to be coming into the year. The Seahawks just shut down Kenneth Walker last week; they should be able to do the same to D'Andre Swift this week. That puts the entire game on Caleb Williams' right shoulder. He can handle that, of course, but it's incredibly difficult to do against Mike Macdonald's unit. That's especially true if they get Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet back in the lineup at running back and can run the ball with some success. I like the Seahawks to take care of business at home. … Prediction: Seahawks 24, Bears 20