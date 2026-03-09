The Commanders made their first big splash of the offseason Monday, signing former Chargers EDGE Odafe Oweh, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. It's a four-year, $100 million deal that includes $68 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

At the time of the signing, Oweh's deal is the third-largest in terms of total value of this free agency period, behind fellow edge defender Jaelan Phillips (four years, $120 million from the Panthers) and wide receiver Alec Pierce (four years, $114 million from the Colts). At $25 million per season, Oweh's contract has the ninth-richest average annual value among all edge defenders, per Spotrac.

Much of that big money can be attributed to the massive leap Oweh took with the Chargers over the second half of last season. A 2021 first-round pick by the Ravens, Oweh flashed at times with Baltimore but wasn't consistent. He had zero sacks in his first five games this season before being traded to Los Angeles for safety Alohi Gilman.

Out west, Oweh thrived: 7.5 sacks in 12 games with the Chargers in the regular season and then a three-sack, two-forced fumble wild card performance against the Patriots.

That long-awaited production plus Oweh's age (he just turned 27), athleticism (sub-4.40 40-yard dash) and measurements (6-5 and 251 pounds) helped vault him up the free agency pecking order. Pete Prisco ranked Oweh as the No. 7 overall free agent in the class.

Washington is coming off a disappointing 5-12 campaign one year after reaching the NFC Championship Game. The Commanders had one of the league's worst defenses, and both coach Dan Quinn and GM Adam Peters had stressed getting younger and more athletic across the roster. In Oweh, they've done both.

Oweh addresses major need

"I think you're always trying to get younger and faster, and I think that'll be a big emphasis for us this offseason," Peters said in early January, on Commanders locker clean-out day.

That was especially pertinent considering Washington was by far the oldest team in the NFL last season, and it showed in the on-field product. The Commanders finished last in yards per game allowed and 31st in net yards per pass attempt allowed. They forced just 10 turnovers -- only the Jets forced fewer -- and allowed an NFL-worst 250 plays of 10+ yards.

In Oweh, the Commanders will hope they're not only getting a player who is younger and faster, but also one whose career is on the upswing, continuing the trajectory it took in Los Angeles.

Odafe Oweh career by team (incl. playoffs) Ravens Chargers Sacks per game 0.35 0.81 Pressure rate 12.7% 16.5% Sack-to-pressure rate 11.7% 26.9%

Oweh was one of the league's best EDGEs after arriving in Los Angeles, and the Commanders very much need that. Last year's sack leader, Von Miller, is a free agent and set to turn 37 later in March. Next were Jacob Martin, 30, who is also a free agent, and Dorance Armstrong, who is coming off a season-ending knee injury.

Commanders making moves across the defense

Oweh is the obvious headliner, but the Commanders also agreed to multi-year deals with defensive tackle Tim Settle (per NFL Media's Mike Garafolo) and cornerback Amik Robertson (per NFL Media's Tom Pelissero) on the first day of the two-day negotiating period. Washington could still look to add to all three levels of its defense -- linebacker is particularly glaring -- but it signals the direction the team wants to take.

The Commanders still have relatively deep pockets this offseason and the No. 7 pick in an NFL Draft that features several top defensive prospects. Should Washington choose to add on offense around Jayden Daniels, running back Jeremiyah Love could be an option.