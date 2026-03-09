Malik Willis is getting another chance to be an NFL starting quarterback. Willis, following a successful two-year run as Jordan Love's backup with the Packers, is signing with the Miami Dolphins, as confirmed by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Willis reportedly agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million deal that includes $45 million guaranteed.

In Miami, Willis reunites with new Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley, who spent the previous two seasons as Green Bay's defensive coordinator. Hafley seemingly hand-picked Willis to replace Tua Tagovailoa, a former No. 5 overall pick whom the Dolphins confirmed plans to release.

A 2022 third-round pick, Willis made just three starts in two seasons with the Tennessee Titans. Tennessee traded him to the Packers ahead of the 2024 season in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round pick. He went 2-0 as the Packers' starter that season, completing 74.3% of his passes with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Willis was even better this past season. In four games, he completed a whopping 85.7% of his passes with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He undoubtedly elevated his future market value in Week 17, when he went 18 of 21 for 288 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for two scores in a game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Willis joins an offense that has Pro Bowl running back De'Von Achane and three-time 1,000-yard receiver Jaylen Waddle. Miami needs to find someone to fill the void left by former All-Pro Tyreek Hill.