Mike Evans will continue his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers following a memorable 12-year run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Evans has agreed to a three-year deal with a max value of $60.4 million, per CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Evans, 32, heads to San Francisco after one of the greatest careers in Buccaneers history, a run that included six Pro Bowls, a Super Bowl win in 2020 and 11 consecutive seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards.

"After 12 remarkable seasons in Tampa Bay, Mike Evans felt a desire to challenge himself with a new chapter in the final stage of his career," Evans' agent, Deryk Gilmore, said in a statement. "Throughout his entire career, he has pushed himself to grow, compete and evolve as a player, and this decision reflects that same mindset.

"Mike has tremendous love and respect for the Buccaneers organization, the Glazer family, the coaches, his teammates and especially the fans in Tampa Bay who have supported him since the day he was drafted. Tampa will always be home to him, and he is deeply proud of everything they accomplished together."

Gilmore added that his client's decision was "never about money" and instead stemmed from Evans "wanting a new challenge and fresh opportunity."

Evans rewrote the Buccaneers' record book during his time in Tampa. He ranks first in franchise history in receiving yards (13,052), receptions (866) and touchdown catches (108). His 11 consecutive seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards to begin a career are the most in NFL history. Evans' streak of consecutive 1,000-yard seasons is tied with Jerry Rice for the most in NFL history.

Evans is 21st in NFL history in career receiving yards and 10th in career touchdown receptions.

"Saying goodbye to a legend such as Mike Evans is never easy, but today we are filled with appreciation and gratitude for all that he did as a Buccaneer," the Glazer family said in a statement. "Our goal was always to ensure that Mike would play his entire career as a Buccaneer, but as we got further in the process it became clear he was looking for a new challenge. ... When the time comes, we look forward to gathering once again to honor his many accomplishments and celebrate his eventual Hall of Fame career."

Evans is three years removed from leading the NFL in 13 touchdown receptions and two years removed from his most recent Pro Bowl campaign. Last year, injuries limited him to just eight games while preventing him from recording a record 12th straight season with at least 1,000 receiving yards.

Evans will now join forces with the 49ers, who overcame injuries last season to advance to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. He is a big addition for San Francisco, which has several free agents at receiver, including Jauan Jennings, whose nine touchdown receptions last season led the team.

Evans will join a 49ers offense that features reigning NFL Comeback Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey, former Pro Bowl quarterback Brock Purdy and seven-time Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle, who is working his way back from an Achilles injury sustained during the 49ers' win over the Eagles in the NFC wild-card round.

While Evans will try to help the 49ers end their 32-year championship drought, the Buccaneers will move forward with a young and talented receiving corps that includes Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan. The group also includes veteran Chris Godwin, who, like Evans, played a key role in the Buccaneers' 2020 Super Bowl win.