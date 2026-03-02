The Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns agreed to yet another trade, as general manager Nick Caserio will send versatile offensive tackle Tytus Howard to Cleveland in exchange for a fifth-round pick, per NFL Media. As a part of the deal, the Browns are reportedly signing Howard to a new, three-year, $63 million contract.

The offensive line is the most important group for the Browns to address this offseason. Not only did this unit as a whole struggle in 2025, but all five starters are about to hit free agency with Cam Robinson, Jack Conklin, Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller and Ethan Pocic searching for new deals. No team since 1970 has lost all five starters on the offensive line in the same offseason, according to CBS Sports Research.

Howard could be the replacement for Conklin on the right side of the offensive line. However, he is incredibly versatile, having played at right tackle, right guard and left guard this past season, making this an even better move for the rebuilding Browns.

Howard, who was selected by the Texans with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama State, will turn 30 years old this offseason, but he was Houston's best offensive lineman in 2025. He allowed pressure on just 3.4% of snaps last season, which marked a career best. In seven NFL seasons, he's made 93 starts and played at every spot on the offensive line minus center.

Let's attempt to grade one of the first trades of 2026:

Browns: A

The Browns acquired Cam Robinson from Houston last year, and now take on another Texans tackle. In regards to compensation, a fifth-round pick is what the Browns acquired when trading quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders. Cleveland had three fifth-round picks to spare this offseason, so this was an easy decision. In regards to the new contract, it's warranted for this kind of versatile offensive lineman.

Ian Rapoport reported that one of his main takeaways from conversations at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine was the "unbelievable need for offensive linemen" around the league. Everyone needs offensive linemen -- no team more than the Browns. So scoring a veteran that plays in several different spots before free agency and the draft is a good move. Obviously the work is not done, but Howard is a good start.

Texans: C-

It's fair to assume that money had something to do with this move. Howard had one more year remaining on his contract, and the Texans decided to trade him instead of extending him. This decision frees up cap space for a franchise that is currently over the set number, but it's hard to ignore two things.

The Texans part ways with probably their best offensive lineman. Houston's offensive front was a bottom-six unit, according to PFF. The offensive line is again a major item to address. Even more curious, this marks the second year in a row Houston traded away its best offensive lineman. The Texans traded left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders for a package of picks last March, and now dealt Howard away.

The Texans have just two starters on the offensive line under contract in tackle Aireontae Ersery and center Jake Andrews. Guard Ed Ingram and right tackle Trent Brown are free agents, and now, Howard has been moved.