The Miami Dolphins' rebuild continues apace.

On the same morning that they declared intent to release quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with a post-June 1 designation, the Dolphins agreed to send star defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick to the New York Jets in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick courtesy of the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN.

Fitzpatrick will sign a new three-year, $40 million contract with New York in conjunction with the deal. He was set to enter the final year of his contract with a $15.6 million base salary, but now, he will sign a deal that places him in the middle tier of the safety market, with an average annual value that ranks 13th at the position, according to Over the Cap.

Miami has already cut ties this offseason with Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Alec Ingold (who signed with the Chargers over the weekend) and Jason Sanders. The Dolphins enter a new phase under general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley. They are clearly preparing to rework the roster over the next couple of years as they get out from under the dead money they'll take on after releasing Tagovailoa.

The Jets, meanwhile, acquire one of the league's best hybrid defensive backs at a very low cost. Fitzpatrick plays all over the field, having lined up for 345 snaps in the slot, 251 as a deep safety and 191 as a box safety last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He should help a defense that last year finished 25th in yards allowed and 31st in points allowed under first-year head coach Aaron Glenn.

Which team won the trade? Let's take a look.

Jets: B+

There is a lot to like. For an affordable price, Gang Green gets a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro who is still under the age of 30. Fitzpatrick's arrival should help improve a defense that was second-to-last in the NFL last season in points allowed.

Beyond his tangibles, Fitzpatrick's intangible skills also makes this a good fit for the Jets. Last season, despite being traded from a perennial playoff team (Pittsburgh) to a struggling one, Fitzpatrick embraced his new situation while serving as a mentor for several of his younger teammates in Miami. Fitzpatrick will be asked to take on a similar role with the Jets in 2026. He also gets to play an hour from his home town of Old Bridge, N.J.

Dolphins: C-

While Miami gets some credit for getting something in return for Fitzpatrick (and shedding some necessary cap space in the process), the decision to trade Fitzpatrick to a division rival is also a head-scratcher. His departure also creates a new void in the secondary that the team will have to address in the coming weeks.

The compensation for Fitzpatrick was pretty underwhelming, too, especially when you consider the fact that the Dolphins reportedly speaking with several teams about a potential deal.

Beyond this trade, it's safe to say that Miami was also the loser of the trade that initially sent Fitzpatrick to Miami. While Jonnu Smith didn't work out, the Steelers received Pro Bowl caliber play last year from Jalen Ramsey, who is still on Pittsburgh's roster.