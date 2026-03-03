One of the best offensive linemen in the NFL is calling it a career. Chicago Bears center Drew Dalman informed the team that he is retiring from the NFL, according to ESPN, in a surprising move that leaves quarterback Caleb Williams without one of his top blockers.

Dalman, 27, made his Bears debut last season after opening his career with a four-year stint with the Atlanta Falcons. He earned a Pro Bowl selection for the first time in his career after a stellar first year in Chicago in which he allowed just one sack. Dalman played every single offensive snap for the Bears during his breakout campaign.

The Bears signed Dalman to a three-year, $42 million contract in free agency last March and was a key part of the franchise's overhaul on the offensive line. He arrived with Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney as Chicago sought to shore up protection for Williams and elevate a downtrodden running game. Dalman's entrance into the lineup was integral to the Bears completing both of those goals.

The shocking departure from the NFL comes just 74 games into Dalman's career. He made 57 starts after opening his Atlanta tenure as a first-year backup.

Dalman was a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Stanford, where he picked up All-Pac-12 honors in each of his final two college seasons.

Bears poised for another offensive line rebuild

Dalman's exit will force the Bears to retool their offensive line for the second consecutive offseason. Not only do they need to replace a Pro Bowl center, but they also have a vacancy at left tackle after Ozzy Trapilo ruptured his patellar tendon in the postseason. Trapilo is expected to miss most of the 2026 season.

General manager Ryan Poles already has a potential replacement in mind for Dalman. According to NFL Media, free agent center Tyler Biadasz will visit the Bears after being released by the Washington Commanders.