Despite entering free agency, Alec Pierce is staying in Indianapolis after he and the Colts agreed on a four-year deal, as confirmed by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. The deal, which is reportedly for $116 million over four years, also includes $60 million fully guaranteed. It makes Pierce the highest-paid free agent receiver in NFL history.

Still just 25 years old, Pierce enters his fifth season in Indianapolis. One of the league's premier big-play threats, Pierce led the NFL with a 22.3 yards-per-reception average in 2024. In 2025, Pierce again led the NFL in average yards-per-catch (he averaged 21.3 yards-per-catch) and also eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career.

"I knew where my heart was," Pierce said on "The Pat McAfee Show." "I knew I love the city of Indianapolis. Just seeing where we were at last year, early in the year, we were rolling. I truly believed we were the No. 1 team in the NFL. Obviously, didn't finish out the season like we should of, but I think we can get back to where we were. I believe in Daniel [Jones], I know they're gonna get his deal done and lock him down. I think we can be special."

While it was a gamble, the Colts' decision to allow Pierce to test the open market ultimately paid off. Along with keeping Pierce, it allowed the Colts to place the transition tag on quarterback Daniel Jones. Jones helped lead the Colts to an 8-2 start last year before an injury prematurely ended his season.

Shortly after acquiring Pierce, the Colts traded fellow wideout Michael Pittman to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have been in market for a receiver ever since they traded George Pickens to the Cowboys last offseason. That leaves tight end Tyler Warren and Josh Downs as the Colts' second- and third-most prolific returning receivers from the 2025 season.