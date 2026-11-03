Amid a difficult 2024 season, then-rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. was a major silver lining for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The first-round selection had 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns in his debut campaign, earned a Pro Bowl honor and finished fourth in a loaded Offensive Rookie of the Year race.

Now, the situation has done a complete 180. The Jaguars are 5-2 and one of the best teams in the NFL, but Thomas is merely a fringe contributor. His 10 catches this year rank fifth on the team, and his 117 yards are tied for fifth. He has played 44% of the team's offensive snaps, the third-highest among wide receivers, but a figure that has fluctuated week to week. He played just 21% of the snaps in a narrow Week 6 loss to the Texans before playing 52% of the snaps (and catching a touchdown pass) in a blowout win over the Colts. That touchdown snag was his first catch since Week 4.

Coach Liam Coen and quarterback Trevor Lawrence backed Thomas and highlighted his importance on several occasions.

"I was super excited," Lawrence said of the touchdown pass Sunday. "It's a team game, and you want to see all your teammates have success, especially the situation with BT. I mean, the guy's so talented, he's a great player, and obviously hasn't been the easiest for him lately, but he's been working extremely hard to make plays."

The Jaguars have a deep stead of receiving options: Wide receivers Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers, tight end Brenton Strange and running back Bhayshul Tuten all have more catches than Thomas does. But Thomas also adds a deep downfield element that no one else on the team does, even if it hasn't resulted in many box score contributions.

If the Jaguars are willing to part ways with Thomas — and that's a major "if" — there would be plenty of suitors. Here are four who could make sense, along with the packages they could offer.

In this instance, we'll use the trade package for another 2024 first-round wide receiver who's had many ups and downs, Marvin Harrison Jr., as a framework. The Texans sent 2027 second- and seventh-round picks to the Cardinals for Harrison and a 2027 sixth-round pick.

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs receive: WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Jaguars receive: 2027 third-round pick, 2028 sixth-round pick

The Chiefs have an extra third-round pick in 2027 from the Trent McDuffie trade and a desperate need for a wide receiver who can stretch the defense. Patrick Mahomes has not completed a pass 20+ yards downfield in any of his last three games. In Sunday's crucial loss to the Broncos, the Chiefs' leading receiver was running back Emmett Johnson, followed by tight end Travis Kelce. Rashee Rice, the team's leading wide receiver, is mostly a quick-game target whose production comes after the catch.

The big question with this trade is why Jacksonville would want to help out a fellow AFC contender. It's much easier to simply keep Thomas Jr.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers receive: WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Jaguars receive: 2027 third-round pick, T Dylan Cook

Again, the big question here is "Why would the Jaguars help out another team with playoff aspirations?" That's why this offer is bigger than the two that follow, from either non-AFC or non-contending teams.

The Steelers, who have been hit hard by injuries, could try to sweeten the deal by adding Cook, a backup tackle. The Jaguars recently lost Anton Harrison for the season, stretching their tackle depth very thin. Cook lost his starting spot to Max Iheanachor, but he has been a capable starter before.

Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders receive: WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Jaguars receive: 2027 third-round pick

The Raiders, unlike the Chiefs and Steelers, are not expected to contend this season. Even though they're 4-4, they're 1-4 over their past five games and have a tough schedule upcoming. Furthermore, the Raiders have a clear and obvious need at wide receiver, both currently and in the future when No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza takes over for Kirk Cousins. Brock Bowers is a star, but finding a complement is critical. Thomas could be the answer if he rediscovers his rookie-year form, or he could just be part of the answer. Regardless, making a run at Thomas would be within reason.

Washington Commanders

Commanders receive: WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Jaguars receive: 2027 fourth-round pick, DT Shy Tuttle

The Commanders are a team that could go one way or the other ahead of the trade deadline. They're only 2-4-1, but they play in the woeful NFC East. Week 9 will be crucial; if the Commanders can spring an upset of the Rams, they could shift toward buying. If they lose and the Giants and/or Cowboys win, selling could make more sense (though coach Dan Quinn and GM Adam Peters will be keen on keeping their jobs, meaning they might not want to sell).

Thomas was a college teammate of Jayden Daniels at LSU. The Commanders would look at this as an investment for the present but also for the future. Terry McLaurin is out for the season, and there's a potential out in his contract this offseason. Stefon Diggs is on a one-year deal. Throwing in Tuttle could help push this deal over the edge, as Jacksonville is looking for interior defensive line help after DaVon Hamilton's injury.