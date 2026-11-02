One of the best, most underrated players on one of the best, most underrated teams in the NFL has suffered what appears to be a season-ending injury. Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton tore his quad in Sunday's 42-7 win over the Colts, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, a massive blow for a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. Hamilton is expected to miss the rest of the year, though he'll undergo further testing Monday.

Hamilton, 29, has been a crucial fixture up front for the 5-2 Jaguars. Jacksonville leads the NFL in yards per rush allowed (3.4), rushing yards per game allowed (77.4) and defensive rushing success rate (61.9%). No opponent has run for more than 56 yards against the Jaguars this year.

Hamilton even filled in as an emergency long snapper in a win over the Eagles earlier this year. Hamilton ranks ninth in Pro Football Focus' run defense grades for interior defensive linemen. Of Hamilton's 16 tackles this season, 15 have come on run plays (the other one is a half sack), and 12 have been on plays that gained 3 or fewer yards.

"So important," Liam Coen said in September about Hamilton. "... He's so stout. He plays the two gap, whatever gap and a half, he can play it all. He can disrupt if he does need to get into the backfield and pierce things. ... He's so selfless. He works his tail off, and there are not many guys that are better examples for what we're hunting up out of a Jaguar than DaVon."

Now, though, the Jaguars will be hunting for his replacement. In fact, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Jaguars were already in the market for interior help before Hamilton's injury. Jacksonville does have Arik Armstead, Ruke Orhorhoro, Matt Dickerson and third-round rookie Albert Regis on the interior, but none is nearly as stout against the run as Hamilton.

Here are five options Jacksonville could pursue:

Otito Ogbonnia, Cowboys

It's impossible to tell what Jerry Jones will do at the trade deadline — and really at any point, ever — but he's never been afraid to make a deal. Otito Ogbonnia isn't a flashy name, but he could be exactly what the Jaguars need. Defensive tackles are rarely flashy names, anyway. Ogbonnia has actually been very good against the run this season: eighth in PFF's run defensive grades for interior defensive linemen, one spot ahead of Hamilton. The Cowboys just blew a lead against the lowly Cardinals. Regardless of what grand plans Jones has, this team should sell at the deadline. Ogbonnia, on a one-year deal, could fetch a solid third-day pick. It almost makes too much sense for both parties.

Grover Stewart, Colts

Yes, this would be an in-division move, but the Colts are imploding and should happily move any player they can; DeForest Buckner and Quenton Nelson trades last week could be just the tip of the iceberg. While Jonathan Taylor watch is very much on, Grover Stewart is another name to watch. He's a longtime anchor in the middle of the Colts' defense who has a long history of health and production.

Jowon Briggs, Jets

Jowon Briggs impressed last year but isn't having his best season in 2026, and he's on a one-year deal. Still, he's only 25, and New York could be looking more into keeping him around rather than parting ways. If they feel stronger about the latter, though, they could get a decent deal. Briggs offers versatility as a player who can play tackle or end, and a fresh start could be good for him. Jacksonville has done well with a lot of journeymen on defense.

Roy Lopez OR Andrew Billings, Cardinals

The Cardinals are going nowhere, and in the first year of a rebuild under coach Mike LaFleur, Roy Lopez and Andrew Billings are the exact type of veterans Arizona should be looking to flip for draft assets. Lopez signed a two-year deal this summer to return to the team he spent 2023-24 with, and he has played well plugging the middle. Billings just returned from an injury in Week 8 and had a sack in the win over the Cowboys. Either one could be helpful for Jacksonville.