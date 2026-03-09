It didn't take long for the top-two available running backs to land new deals during the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period. Shortly after Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III agreed to terms with the Kansas City Chiefs, former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne followed suit by agreeing to a new deal with the New Orleans Saints on a reported four-year, $52 million deal.

A Louisiana native, Etienne is heading home after having a largely productive four-year run with the Jaguars after being selected 25th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Etienne's success in Jacksonville is more impressive when you factor in that he missed his entire rookie season after suffering a foot injury during the preseason.

During his first season following the injury, Etienne amassed 1,441 all-purpose yards that included 1,125 yards rushing and an impressive 5.1 yards per carry. He set career highs the following season with 11 touchdown runs and 476 receiving yards in addition to breaking the 1,000-yard rushing barrier for a second straight year.

After a down 2024 season, Etienne rebounded with a strong 2025 campaign that included 1,107 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground and a whopping six touchdown receptions. His play helped the Jaguars record a 13-4 record.

Prior to the NFL, Etienne enjoyed a highly successful run at Clemson, where he was a two-time ACC Player of the Year. He led the ACC in rushing yards once, rushing touchdowns twice and in yards per carry three times. He specifically played a key role in Clemson's 2018 national championship run.

In New Orleans, Etienne will join forces with Alvin Kamara, a five-time Pro Bowler who is coming off the least productive season of his career. Etienne's arrival will undoubtedly take some of the burden off of Kamara, who will turn 31 before the start of the 2026 season.

Etienne's arrival should also help in the growth of quarterback Tyler Shough, who played well enough as a rookie to be named the starter for 2026 shortly after the 2025 season ended.

Furthermore, Etienne's signing likely means that the Saints will address another position with the eighth overall pick in April's draft. Prior to Monday, many expected the Saints to use the pick on former Notre Dame running back Jeremiah Love. Now, the Saints could possibly use that pick to select former Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles after veteran Demario Davis agreed to terms with the New York Jets.