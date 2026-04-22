Pittsburgh is playing host for the 2026 NFL Draft, and those in the Steel City have been busy setting up for the biggest party of the NFL offseason. As the host city, Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II had the opportunity to survey the draft setup outside of Acrisure Stadium, and noticed something he didn't like.

During a Tuesday interview on 102.5 WDVE, Rooney revealed that the NFL planned to place the Steelers fan section behind the Baltimore Ravens fan section. Rooney asked the league to change the seating arrangement, and they obliged.

"On the normal seating chart, I noticed that the Ravens fans were sitting in front of the Steeler fans in one section of the draft theater," Rooney said, via NFL.com. "So I asked [the league] to make that change, and they agreed to make that."

It remains to be seen if the NFL put the Ravens fan section behind the Steelers, beside them, or somewhere else entirely.

Steelers section celebrates during the 2022 NFL Draft Getty Images

The Steelers and Ravens are of course hated rivals, and there's likely still some tension with how last season ended. Pittsburgh hosted Baltimore for a win-and-in Week 18 showdown, in which Ravens kicker Tyler Loop missed a 44-yard field goal on the final play of the game -- sending Baltimore home and Pittsburgh to the postseason.

Both franchises underwent some major changes this offseason, as the Steelers and longtime coach Mike Tomlin parted ways after 19 seasons, while the Ravens fired John Harbaugh after 18 seasons. No matter who is leading which franchise, these two fan bases are always going to have disdain for one another.