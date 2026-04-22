Anticipation for the 2026 NFL Draft is at its peak with just one day remaining until the Las Vegas Raiders go on the clock. Their intention to select Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall has been the worst-kept secret of draft season, so all the uncertainty starts one pick later. Which direction the New York Jets go at No. 2 is one of the biggest storylines entering draft night and is at the center of discussion on the rumor mill.

Which teams will move up or down from their draft slots also remains a hot topic, and new intel suggests that one team who many expect to be aggressive in trade talks (the Dallas Cowboys) might actually be looking to move down the board.

We've collected all that chatter and constructed a roundup of the most recent reporting from draft insiders.

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Here is the latest buzz from throughout the NFL on the eve of the 2026 draft.

David Bailey still an option for Jets despite canceled visit

The consensus is that the Jets will use the No. 2 pick on an edge rusher. The question is whether it will be David Bailey or Arvell Reese. It looked as if general manager Darren Mougey might have tipped his hand in the debate between the two last week when the Jets canceled their visit with Bailey, but in reality, all it means is that the front office already collected all the intel it needed on the Texas Tech star.

"We had good touch points with him at the combine," Mougey said. "We went to his pro day, had a good dinner with him. We were just kind of juggling our 30 and how to use them. I wouldn't look too much into a cancellation because there was other ones that we may have changed, as well."

Bailey, on Wednesday, had positive things to say about his interactions with the Jets, even though he did not get feet on the ground in the Meadowlands.

If anything, the canceled visit might indicate the Jets are actually highly comfortable with Bailey and feel as though there is nothing left to learn. The market responded to Mougey's comments, as Bailey has been the betting favorite at DraftKings to go at No. 2 for the last two days. As of Wednesday, Bailey is -145 to be the Jets' first pick while Reese is +110.

Cowboys could trade down, not up

Nobody would be surprised if the Cowboys trade up into the top 10. Of the six teams that own two first-round picks, Dallas has always been viewed as the franchise most likely to be aggressive. But according to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Jerry Jones does not want to give up both the No. 12 and No. 20 picks to target one player. That probably takes a trade into the top five off the table, which would come as a disappointment to the Cowboy fans who want their team to select one of this draft's most elite edge rushers.

Graziano says it is actually more likely that Dallas moves down from its No. 20 pick than up from No. 12. That could be in the cards if they land one of their top defensive targets with their first selection.

Jordyn Tyson a top-10 pick?

Jordyn Tyson has been battling hamstring issues in the lead-up to the draft, and his extensive injury history (which also includes a broken collarbone and multiple torn ligaments in his knee) is a potential red flag that hinders what is otherwise a surefire first-round profile. The health concerns might not matter all that much to the Giants, though.

According to ESPN's Peter Schrager, general manager Joe Schoen had dinner with Tyson late last week, and there is some belief the Giants could take him with their first of two top-10 picks. Selecting the Arizona State wide receiver at No. 5 would be viewed as an extremely aggressive move, but after New York traded Dexter Lawrence II and picked up the No. 10 pick from the Bengals in exchange, it now has a second early-first-round selection it can use on a new pass-catching weapon for Jaxson Dart.

Kenyon Sadiq piques Rams' interest

Schrager also noted that Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq continues to generate serious intrigue in Los Angeles. The Rams have long been associated with the top wide receiver prospects in the class, so it is clear that they are interested in adding downfield targets for Matthew Stafford as they go all-in on chasing another Super Bowl for the veteran quarterback. It is not hard to envision them switching that focus from the wideout spot to tight end if Sadiq is available to them at No. 13, as his historically elite athleticism makes him a tremendous receiving tight end.

Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen will become free agents at the end of the 2026 season, which opens the door for Sadiq to shine along with Tyler Higbee and fellow Oregon product Terrence Ferguson in the years to come.

Treydan Stukes' first-round buzz intensifies

It would not be draft week without Day 2 prospects making a last-ditch effort to get into the first round. None have been louder over the last couple of days than Arizona safety Treydan Stukes. The excitement about Stukes' potential surged when ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that one general manager called him "one of the best safeties I've seen" and said he would draft him ahead of Caleb Downs. And on the eve of the first round, he is picking up steam as a popular pick in mock drafts.

For what it's worth, the public thinks it is more likely than not that Stukes will remain on the board heading into Friday. He is +400 to hear his name called in the first round, per DraftKings.

Seahawks looking to trade out of first round

The relative lack of elite talent in this year's class -- especially compared to what should be a stacked 2027 group -- has the potential to entice multiple teams to trade out of the first round. Count the Seahawks among those that want to wait until Day 2 to make their first selection. General manager John Schneider made his intentions clear.

"It's the pick that everybody wants," Schneider said this week of Seattle's No. 32 pick. "A, you're blessed enough to win the Super Bowl. And then the fifth-year option right there. It's no secret with us. We have four picks, so we'll be looking to move back."

Perhaps this is the spot at which a team will move up to select Ty Simpson, the consensus No. 2 quarterback in the class.

Francis Mauigoa might need back surgery

Francis Mauigoa has the upside to become the first offensive lineman selected. At the same time, however, a back issue could scare teams off from picking him in the top five or 10. According to SI, some front offices think it is a matter of when, not if, Mauigoa will need surgery. That report comes after Schefter said Mauigoa was diagnosed with a herniated disc.

Procedures of this nature generally have a recovery timeline of 2 to 3 months, so it is possible Mauigoa could have the surgery done this offseason and still be ready for Week 1.