Broncos vs. Saints score, takeaways: Denver runs wild vs. New Orleans, Sean Payton routs former team on 'TNF'

The Denver Broncos returned to their winning ways on Thursday night, as Sean Payton defeated his former team in the New Orleans Saints, 33-10. With this victory, Payton becomes just the seventh NFL head coach to defeat all 32 current franchises, joining a list that includes Bill Belichick, Tony Dungy and Andy Reid.

The Saints were short-handed on both sides of the ball entering this matchup, and it showed. Rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler struggled to find a rhythm in his second-ever start against one of the most underrated defenses in the league. He completed 25 of 35 passes for 172 yards, and rushed five times for 34 yards. The Broncos defense also bottled up the Saints' primary weapon in Alvin Kamara. He rushed seven times for 10 yards, and caught six passes for a whopping 14 yards. Jake Haener replaced Rattler late in the fourth quarter, and threw a touchdown to Cedrick Wilson Jr.

As for Nix, he took a clear step forward in his development. The rookie completed 16 of 26 passes for 164 yards, and added 75 rushing yards on 10 carries. Javonte Williams had a nice outing with 88 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Troy Franklin was the Broncos' leading receiver with 50 yards on five receptions. In all, the Broncos racked up 390 yards of total offense. They came into this matchup averaging 278.2 total yards per game -- fourth-worst in the league.

This was a tough night for the Saints. Not only was this their fifth straight loss, but franchise legend Drew Brees was also honored at halftime as the most-recent inductee into the Saints Hall of Fame. He was surely hoping for a different outcome.

Let's take a look at what went down in New Orleans on Thursday night.

Why the Broncos won

The Broncos defense entered this matchup ranked fourth in scoring defense (16 points per game), and fourth in total defense (284.3 yards per game). They came into Thursday night boasting the highest blitz rate (48%), and the second-most sacks in the NFL (22). In Week 7, they dominated again. The defensive front was consistent in applying pressure on the rookie Rattler, sacking him six times, while the secondary was aggressive in taking away the short game. The final score tells you all you need to know. This one didn't feel close.

Why the Saints lost

We knew it was going to be tough sledding for the Saints entering this matchup. No Derek Carr, no Chris Olave, and no Rashid Shaheed. No Taysom Hill, Cesar Ruiz or Pete Werner either. Then, cornerback Paulson Adebo suffered a leg injury in the first half that led to him being carted off the field and hospitalized, and Marshon Lattimore suffered a hamstring injury in the second half.

Following the blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday the Saints defense was once again lacking the kind of intensity we've grown accustomed to over the years. But the inefficient offense is why New Orleans fell to 2-5.

The Saints mustered just 130 total yards in the first half, and scored three points. They finished with 271 total yards, went 5 of 17 on third downs, punted six times and turned the ball over twice. If Kamara can't get going without Olave and Carr in the lineup, New Orleans isn't going to stand much of a chance. He rushed seven times for 10 yards, and caught six passes for 14 yards.

Turning point

Down 13 points at the halftime break, the Saints got the ball to begin the third quarter with a chance to create some momentum for themselves. Instead, they went three-and-out while the Broncos scored another field goal. Then, the Saints went three-and-out for the second consecutive drive, giving the ball back to the Broncos, who went 69 yards down the field in five plays, while Williams scored his second touchdown of the game.

Player of the game and plays of the game

After Broncos linebacker Cody Barton failed to reel in an easy interception in the first quarter, he redeemed himself in more ways than one. He stripped Rattler late in the first quarter, and then had a pick six in the fourth quarter.

What's next

The Broncos will return to Denver next week to host Andy Dalton and the Carolina Panthers. As for the Saints, they hit the road to play Jim Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers. L.A. defeated Denver this past Sunday, 23-16.