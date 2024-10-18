Broncos vs. Saints score, takeaways: Denver runs wild vs. New Orleans, Sean Payton routs former team on 'TNF'

Cody Barton is your player of the game
Someone forgot to tell 55 on the Broncos that the game is virtually over. This guy is still flying all over the field, and just recorded a 52-yard defensive touchdown.
A THIRTY-point lead for the Broncos.
The Denver Broncos returned to their winning ways on Thursday night, as Sean Payton defeated his former team in the New Orleans Saints, 33-10. With this victory, Payton becomes just the seventh NFL head coach to defeat all 32 current franchises, joining a list that includes Bill Belichick, Tony Dungy and Andy Reid.
The Saints were short-handed on both sides of the ball entering this matchup, and it showed. Rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler struggled to find a rhythm in his second-ever start against one of the most underrated defenses in the league. He completed 25 of 35 passes for 172 yards, and rushed five times for 34 yards. The Broncos defense also bottled up the Saints' primary weapon in Alvin Kamara. He rushed seven times for 10 yards, and caught six passes for a whopping 14 yards. Jake Haener replaced Rattler late in the fourth quarter, and threw a touchdown to Cedrick Wilson Jr.
As for Nix, he took a clear step forward in his development. The rookie completed 16 of 26 passes for 164 yards, and added 75 rushing yards on 10 carries. Javonte Williams had a nice outing with 88 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Troy Franklin was the Broncos' leading receiver with 50 yards on five receptions. In all, the Broncos racked up 390 yards of total offense. They came into this matchup averaging 278.2 total yards per game -- fourth-worst in the league.
This was a tough night for the Saints. Not only was this their fifth straight loss, but franchise legend Drew Brees was also honored at halftime as the most-recent inductee into the Saints Hall of Fame. He was surely hoping for a different outcome.
Let's take a look at what went down in New Orleans on Thursday night.
The Broncos defense entered this matchup ranked fourth in scoring defense (16 points per game), and fourth in total defense (284.3 yards per game). They came into Thursday night boasting the highest blitz rate (48%), and the second-most sacks in the NFL (22). In Week 7, they dominated again. The defensive front was consistent in applying pressure on the rookie Rattler, sacking him six times, while the secondary was aggressive in taking away the short game. The final score tells you all you need to know. This one didn't feel close.
We knew it was going to be tough sledding for the Saints entering this matchup. No Derek Carr, no Chris Olave, and no Rashid Shaheed. No Taysom Hill, Cesar Ruiz or Pete Werner either. Then, cornerback Paulson Adebo suffered a leg injury in the first half that led to him being carted off the field and hospitalized, and Marshon Lattimore suffered a hamstring injury in the second half.
Following the blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday the Saints defense was once again lacking the kind of intensity we've grown accustomed to over the years. But the inefficient offense is why New Orleans fell to 2-5.
The Saints mustered just 130 total yards in the first half, and scored three points. They finished with 271 total yards, went 5 of 17 on third downs, punted six times and turned the ball over twice. If Kamara can't get going without Olave and Carr in the lineup, New Orleans isn't going to stand much of a chance. He rushed seven times for 10 yards, and caught six passes for 14 yards.
Down 13 points at the halftime break, the Saints got the ball to begin the third quarter with a chance to create some momentum for themselves. Instead, they went three-and-out while the Broncos scored another field goal. Then, the Saints went three-and-out for the second consecutive drive, giving the ball back to the Broncos, who went 69 yards down the field in five plays, while Williams scored his second touchdown of the game.
After Broncos linebacker Cody Barton failed to reel in an easy interception in the first quarter, he redeemed himself in more ways than one. He stripped Rattler late in the first quarter, and then had a pick six in the fourth quarter.
The Broncos will return to Denver next week to host Andy Dalton and the Carolina Panthers. As for the Saints, they hit the road to play Jim Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers. L.A. defeated Denver this past Sunday, 23-16.
Willie Gay stripped Estime. Saints ball with 6:42 remaining in the fourth quarter. New Orleans down, 26-3.
CB Paulson Adebo was taken by ambulance to a nearby medical center, according to the Amazon broadcast. He suffered a leg injury in the first half. And now, Marshon Lattimore has a hamstring injury.
I know this isn't exactly the 1985 Chicago Bears playing defense for the Saints right now. And certainly the connection between Bo Nix and his wideouts hasn't been anything to marvel at. If we're being honest, nothing about this game has been pretty. And yet, I can respect what Nix is bringing to the table. He's rugged. He's resilient. His legs are an asset, up over 70 yards rushing now. Most importantly, he's got Denver up three scores on the road. Aesthetically pleasing or not, he's on track to have Denver at 4-3, which is quite a bit better than most anticipated from a rebuilding Sean Payton group.
This one may be over. The Broncos just went 69 yards on five plays -- thanks to an impressive 32-yard run from Nix on a third-and-1 -- and Williams punches in his second TD of the game.
DEN 26 NO 3
5:53 remaining in the third quarter
On Denver's first possession of the second half, Nix took his offense 46 yards on seven plays, and Lutz hit a 38-yard field goal -- his fourth of the game.
A 16-point lead is a 16-point lead, but Sean Payton won't be happy his offense can't convert in the red zone.
DEN 19 NO 3
New Orleans couldn't start the second half strong, as Rattler registered two incompletions, and the Saints were forced to punt on the first drive of the third quarter. The Broncos now have a chance to blow this wide open.
First downs: DEN 16 NO 5
Total yards: DEN 242 NO 130
Third downs: DEN 3-7 NO 2-7
Red zone: DEN 1-2 NO 0-1
Penalties: DEN 3-15 yards NO 1-5 yards
Turnovers: DEN 0 NO 1
TOP: DEN 19:14 NO 10:46
Bo Nix 13/21 134 yards, 8 rushes 41 yards
Spencer Rattler 10/13 90 yards, 3 rushes 28 yards
Javonte Williams 8 rushes 59 yards 1 TD
Alvin Kamara 5 rushes 2 yards
Troy Franklin 4 receptions 46 yards
Foster Moreau 2 receptions 38 yards
Alvin Kamara 3 receptions 12 yards
It was a shaky "drive" to say the least. Nix almost threw an INT to the Honey Badger, who inexplicably dropped the ball, but the Broncos picked up 38 yards on 10 plays to put Lutz in position to hit a 52-yard field goal. He's 3-for-3 on the night.
DEN 16 NO 3
16 seconds remaining before halftime
Rattler put together a nice, 62-yard drive on 11 plays, thanks to his 28-yard run, but the drive stalled in the red zone. Blake Grupe is good from 35 yards out, as the Saints trim the deficit to 10.
Bo Nix has just under two minutes to attempt to put more points on the board before halftime.
DEN 13 NO 3
1:57 remaining before halftime
Spencer Rattler rattled off a 28-yard run. He's going to have to do some of this tonight behind an offensive line that isn't doing him any favors. Saints in the red zone at the two-minute warning.
The Broncos are in control. Nix put together his best drive of the game, going 86 yards on eight plays, and Javonte Williams scored from eight yards out.
DEN 13 NO 0 7:30 remaining in the second quarter
As if the injuries couldn't get any worse for New Orleans. Cornerback Paulson Adebo was just carted off the field with a lower-body injury. He has three interceptions on the year, which is tied for third in the NFL.
Oh man, D.J. Jones jumped offsides and it takes away what was a scoop-and-score for Cody Barton after Rattler fumbles again.
You're starting an NFL franchise tomorrow. Are you taking Bo Nix or Spencer Rattler? Tonight's been more a comedy of errors than anything else, but it's also hard to put all the blame on these young signal-callers. This is a good example of why a sturdy, healthy supporting cast is critical to a quarterback's growth.
Following the turnover, Nix's unit went 42 yards on 10 plays before the drive was stopped at the Saints' 13-yard line. Lutz is good from 32 yards out.
A bit disappointing the Broncos couldn't get into the end zone, but this may be a low-scoring affair.
DEN 6 NO 0 13:24 remaining in the second quarter
Redemption for LB Cody Barton. Firing off the edge, he got to Rattler while he was throwing, and forced a fumble. It was recovered by former Saint Kwon Alexander!
Broncos take over at their own 45-yard line.
We have our first points of the game. Nix led Denver 52 yards down the field on nine plays, and the former Saints kicker Wil Lutz was good from 46 yards out.
Nix looked much better on that second possession, and his line did a great job protecting as well. Give him time, and good things can happen against this Saints defense.
DEN 3 NO 0 5:28 remaining in the first quarter
The two rookie quarterbacks exchanged punts to begin this prime-time showdown. After Spencer Rattler hit Foster Moreau for a pickup of 32 yards on New Orleans' first play from scrimmage, the Saints gained just eight more yards.
Rattler had a downfield passing attempt that should have been picked off, but LB Cody Barton couldn't reel it in.
Bo Nix and Co. picked up two first downs, but their opening drive stalled at the Saints' 41-yard line. Bo Nix looks ... very inaccurate to start. He missed two wide-open throws that would have put Denver into scoring position. But, he already has 22 rushing yards on two carries.
12:30 remaining in the first quarter
Broncos will get the ball first. Let's get this thing going.
Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed have accounted for 50.4% of the Saints' receiving yards this season. Both are out tonight. It will be up to Mason Tipton, Bub Means, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Equanimeous St. Brown to step up for Spencer Rattler.
Keep an eye on Broncos WR Devaughn Vele tonight. He recorded a career-high 78 receiving yards last week vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. In the two games he's played this season, he's caught 12 passes for 117 yards!
Tonight, the Saints welcome Sean Payton back to New Orleans.
He won the only Super Bowl in Saints franchise history (XLIV, 2009 season). Tonight, he could become the seventh head coach to defeat all 32 current franchises in the NFL.
The current list includes:
Bill Belichick
Tony Dungy
John Fox
Bill Parcells
Andy Reid
Mike Shanahan
QB Derek Carr
TE Taysom Hill
WR Chris Olave
LB Pete Werner
RB Jordan Mims
DT Khalen Saunders
C/G Cesar Ruiz