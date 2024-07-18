The pressure is on for quarterback Deshaun Watson this season, as he looks to play his first full season with the Cleveland Browns. After injuries, missed time due to suspension and inconsistent play, he has a lot to prove heading into 2024.

Watson will need to lean on his offense, specifically his star wide receiver, to find success this season. One problem for Watson is that his top pass catcher Amari Cooper didn't attend the Brown's offseason workouts as he seeks a new contract. While it may look like that could cause some issues on the outside, Watson says it isn't a problem and maintains that the chemistry between the quarterback and wide receiver has not taken a hit.

Watson has stayed in contact with Cooper this offseason and shows no concern that the missed time from the wide receiver will cause a misstep when September rolls around.

"The connection's been awesome," Watson said, via Cleveland.com. "Me and Amari, even with the other guys, it's not like he's missed a beat. Amari's always been there. We know what he can do. He's shown that. He's shown that over the offseason. The brotherhood, the love, the communication -- none of that stuff has missed a beat at all."

The situation between Cooper, who has been with the team since 2022, and the Browns has yet to be sorted out and these next few weeks will be crucial in determining just how tense the situation will get. Watson wouldn't speak too much on the matter, but does believe it will work out.

"Amari's gonna be good," Watson said, via Sports Illustrated. "As far as the other stuff, that's none of my business, I can't get into all that. He knows that we love him and we want him back."

Cooper had a career-high 1,250 receiving yards last season, his second 1,000-plus-yard season in as many years. He also had a career high in average yards per catch at 17.4.

The 30-year-old is in the final year of the five-year, $100 million extension he signed in 2020 with the Dallas Cowboys. Cooper is valued at $88.289 million over four years, according to Spotrac, with an average annual salary of $22 million.