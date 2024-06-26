Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper did not show up to the offseason workouts or mandatory minicamp, and it appears to be contract related. Cooper is in the final year of the five-year, $100 million extension that he signed in 2020 as a member of the Dallas Cowboys, so he's likely is looking for an extension.

Cooper is subject to fines for missing the mandatory team activities, and if a deal is not agreed to by training camp, there is a chance he could hold out for that as well. Members of the organization have spoken about the situation, but Cooper himself has been quiet on the matter. Until now.

During an interview with Betr, a gaming company, Cooper was challenged to a foot race. While he said he would not be beat, he declined the competition for fear of getting injured and jeopardizing any future negotiations.

He noted that he could "pull a hammy or something" while running, adding, "I'm trying to get paid this year," further proving that his absence is contract related.

The 30-year-old is smart to play it safe, because wild injuries have occurred. With a potential new deal on the line, he wants all the ammunition he can get on his side.

Cooper proved his value last year, with career highs in receiving yards (1,250) and yards per catch (17.4), which were also team highs. He put up these numbers while playing with multiple quarterbacks, which can cause some pass-catchers to struggle. He also lead the Browns in targets (128), doing it in 15 games.

With Deshaun Watson coming back in a major "prove-it" year, a trusted veteran receiver would be big for the team moving forward as they look to finally capitalize on the massive deal they gave their quarterback. Watson has expressed the value he feels Cooper brings to the team and believes the wideout is the best of the best.

"He's the best in the game, and I believe that," Watson said, via Pro Football Talk. "He shows it each and every year. He showed it the last two years with different quarterbacks. So, I think you got to put him up there, if not the best."

Browns general manager Andrew Berry also had high praise for Cooper, who he called "a big part of our culture." He said the receiver is "high-level," "Pro Bowl-caliber," "a great teammate" and "a great professional."

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said there has "been a dialogue" between Cooper and the team, but would not go into detail on the matter, saying it is between those involved.

According to Spotrac, Cooper is valued at $88.289 million over four years, with an average annual salary of $22 million.